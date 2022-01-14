Blues Buchnevich on COVID list

Pavel Buchnevich, who scored the game-winning goal in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, has been placed on the Blues’ COVID list. He’s the sixth player currently on the list and the 21st Blue to be placed in COVID protocol this season.
Dakota Joshua has been recalled from Springfield to take Buchnevich’s place on the active roster.
Additionally, the Blues have assigned Alexei Toropchenko and Calle Rosen to the taxi squad.
(Check back later for more on this developing story.)
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Jim Thomas
Jim Thomas covers Blues hockey for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
