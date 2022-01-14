 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blues Buchnevich on COVID list
Blues 2, Kraken 1

Blues left wings Pavel Buchnevich, right, and Torey Krug celebrate Buchnevich's go-ahead goal on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in the third period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

 Christian Gooden

Pavel Buchnevich, who scored the game-winning goal in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, has been placed on the Blues’ COVID list. He’s the sixth player currently on the list and the 21st Blue to be placed in COVID protocol this season.

Dakota Joshua has been recalled from Springfield to take Buchnevich’s place on the active roster.

Additionally, the Blues have assigned Alexei Toropchenko and Calle Rosen to the taxi squad.

(Check back later for more on this developing story.)

