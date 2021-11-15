Blues call up Perunovich; 3 others sent to Springfield

Scott Perunovich’s time has come. The prized defenseman prospect has been recalled by the Blues, who in turn have sent goalie Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

Perunovich, 23, was tearing it up in Springfield. He assisted on both goals in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime victory over Lehigh Valley, giving him 18 assists on the season. He also has scored two goals, giving him 20 points in just 12 games to share the scoring lead in the AHL. Perunovich, who missed one game, had at least one point in all 12 games he played for the Thunderbirds, who lead the Atlantic Division with a 9-2-2 record.

Although known primarily for his offensive prowess, Perunovich is a good puck-mover and that should help the recently-struggling Blues defense, which has had problems with zone exits among other things lately.

Perunovich nearly made the team out of training camp, with a strong preseason in which he recorded two assists in five games. Prior to that he was considered one of the best players – if not the best – for the Blues’ squad at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich.