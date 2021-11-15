Blues call up Perunovich, waive Clifford

Scott Perunovich’s time has come. The prized defenseman prospect has been recalled by the Blues, who in turn have sent goalie Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

On a busy Monday, the Blues also placed veteran forward Kyle Clifford on waivers, according to team general manager Doug Armstrong. That clears the way on the salary cap to remove Oskar Sundqvist from long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Perunovich, 23, was tearing it up in Springfield. He assisted on both goals in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime victory over Lehigh Valley, giving him 18 assists on the season. He also has scored two goals, giving him 20 points in just 12 games to share the scoring lead in the AHL.

Perunovich, who missed one game, had at least one point in all 12 games he played for the Thunderbirds, who lead the Atlantic Division with a 9-2-2 record.

Although known primarily for his offensive prowess, Perunovich is a good puck-mover, and that should help the recently struggling Blues defense, which has had problems with zone exits among other things lately.