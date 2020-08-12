Blues, Canucks tied 1-1 after first period

EDMONTON, Alberta _ The Blues scored first in all four previous games here entering Wednesday’s contest, and lost all four. So maybe it wasn’t the worst thing in the world when Vancouver scored first _ on a power play goal at the 4:29 mark of the opening period at Rogers Place.

With Justin Faulk in the box for slashing Brandon Sutter on a breakaway attempt, it took the league’s fourth-ranked power play just 12 seconds to get on the board. Calder Trophy finalist Quinn Hughes sent the puck from near the left wall between two Blues defenders to Bo Horvat.

Horvat, who tied for sixth in the NHL in power play goals with 12 during the regular season, seemed to surprise Jordan Binnington with his one-timer from the slot. So it was 1-0 Vancouver.

But late in the period, when Vancouver’s Antoine Roussel was sent off for slashing Oskar Sundqvist, the Blues had a chance to take their third-ranked power play out for a stroll. It took the Blues a modest 39 seconds into their power play to tie things at 1-all on David Perron’s third goal in the postseason.

(He had two in round-robin play.)

Also noteworthy on the power play: for the first time here in the Edmonton hub, Vladimir Tarasenko was on the first unit, replacing Jaden Schwartz.

