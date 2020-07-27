Blues chairman Stillman headed to the Edmonton bubble

Since the NHL paused its season March 12, Stillman said he has been to his Enterprise Center office only two or three times, usually grabbing a bunch of stuff to take with him when he headed back home. Since the beginning of July, he and wife Mary have been at their place in Montana — in the southwestern corner of the state near Yellowstone National Park.

Call it his quarantine in place. Some fly fishing has been involved.

“It’s been good for just a crazy time with everything that’s going on in our world these days,” Stillman said. “It’s been nice to be here I have to say.”

The Blues had some bumps along the way in terms of players testing positive for COVID-19, but they have made it to Edmonton intact, apparently with all 31 players from their roster flying in on Sunday night.

“Yeah, the guys really took it seriously,” Stillman said. “Did a great job. Not easy. Especially if you’re a younger guy and you want to do some things. So my hat’s off to them. They took it very seriously, handled it like pros.”

Stillman had not heard about reports that almost half of the Florida Marlins’ baseball team had tested positive for the virus until informed during his interview with the Post-Dispatch.