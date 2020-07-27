Blues chairman Stillman headed to the Edmonton bubble

EDMONTON, Alberta — Tom Stillman never has been an absentee owner. And even during a coronavirus pandemic that won’t be the case. Stillman told the Post-Dispatch on Monday afternoon that he will be heading into the bubble in Edmonton next week to cheer on his Blues.
“I am gonna make it up there,” Stillman said. “I didn’t want to take a bubble spot but that turned out to be really the only practical way to do it. So I’m gonna get up there next Tuesday (Aug. 4), I think it is.”
So that means Stillman, the Blues’ chairman and governor, will miss the team’s exhibition game Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks and the round-robin opener Sunday against Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Avalanche.
“I’ll be there for the duration after that,” he said. “I just think it’d be weird not to be there and seeing the games.”
Like all NHL teams, the Blues have only 52 spots available in their hub city bubble, and Stillman will take one of those spots. Which means Stillman will be subjected to all the testing and protocol of everyone else in the bubble.
“I think I have to do all that stuff,” he said. “Right now, I know I have to get tested three times before I leave. When I get there I guess I’m subject to all the (daily) testing. That’s fine.”
Since the NHL paused its season March 12, Stillman said he has been to his Enterprise Center office only two or three times, usually grabbing a bunch of stuff to take with him when he headed back home. Since the beginning of July, he and wife Mary have been at their place in Montana — in the southwestern corner of the state near Yellowstone National Park.
Call it his quarantine in place. Some fly fishing has been involved.
“It’s been good for just a crazy time with everything that’s going on in our world these days,” Stillman said. “It’s been nice to be here I have to say.”
The Blues had some bumps along the way in terms of players testing positive for COVID-19, but they have made it to Edmonton intact, apparently with all 31 players from their roster flying in on Sunday night.
“Yeah, the guys really took it seriously,” Stillman said. “Did a great job. Not easy. Especially if you’re a younger guy and you want to do some things. So my hat’s off to them. They took it very seriously, handled it like pros.”
Stillman had not heard about reports that almost half of the Florida Marlins’ baseball team had tested positive for the virus until informed during his interview with the Post-Dispatch.
“Gosh,” he said in surprise. “I mean, knock on wood but it looks like with the precautions that the NHL has taken that we have at least a good chance of avoiding a situation like that.
“Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”
(Look for more from the Post-Dispatch interview with Tom Stillman later tonight and in Tuesday’s Post-Dispatch.)
