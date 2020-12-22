Blues, city work on phased approach to return of hockey at Enterprise

Discussions are ongoing between St. Louis city officials and the Blues on the return of hockey to Enterprise Center, but it’s likely the 2020-21 season will begin without fans in the stands for games.

“We continue to be in conversation with the Blues, with the NHL, about safety protocols, infection control. All those sorts of things,” said Jacob Long, communications director for Mayor Lyda Krewson and the city of St. Louis.

“We’re hopeful that we can work with them on a phased approach that will have to be flexible of course because COVID is changing rapidly. But that will over time potentially begin to allow fans in Enterprise.”

But Long noted that he doesn’t have a date, or even a potential date, for when a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend Blues games at Enterprise.

Under current city COVID-19 protocols, the largest venues in St. Louis are allowed to have up to 50% capacity, but that’s with the caveats of social distancing and several health and infection guidelines, which almost certainly would lead to less than 50%.

Although Long didn’t provide an initial percentage, it’s more likely that when fans return to Enterprise, it would be something like 25% capacity — or 4,500 spectators.