Goalie Jordan Binnington was a no-show for the postgame media.

Coach Craig Berube thought most of the Blues’ top players were a no-show for the game.

And of all the players to go off on his teammates after a desultory 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver, who had Alexey Toropchenko on their bingo card?

Such is the crumbling state of the Blues these days. No more tiptoeing around what now seems obvious. The wheels have fallen off since last Friday’s trade of Ryan O’Reilly (and Noel Acciari) to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As for the game:

• Despite being outshot by nearly a 2-to-1 margin, some superb goaltending by Binnington kept the team in the game.

• Toropchenko scored a shorthanded goal in the first period, set up by a steal and pass by Pavel Buchnevich.

• Tyler Tucker scored his first NHL goal in the second period to make it 2-0.

Then came the third period and overtime:

• With the Blues on the power play, Brandon Saad — stationed on the right flank — had a pass intended for Nick Leddy intercepted by Elias Pettersson. That led to a two-on-one rush and a goal by J.T. Miller with 10:52 left in the third period.

• With just 28.6 seconds left in regulation, Andrei Kuzmenko tied it after getting position on Colton Parayko at the net front.

• In overtime, Pettersson blew by Robert Thomas in the neutral zone, was kept to the outside by Justin Faulk — who was backing in — but whistled a rocket by Binnington for the game-winner with just 15 seconds left in OT.

It was then, and only then, that the bleep hit the fan postgame.

First it was Toropchenko, age 23 and playing in his 73rd NHL game, who went off on his teammates. He didn’t mention any names.

“I think everyone just needs to pick it up and play and not leave,” Toropchenko said. “Be hard everywhere, and it just looks like we don’t want to play.”

He was asked about scoring a shorthanded goal, his stellar work on the penalty kill, on the team’s inability to generate offense against one of the NHL’s worst defenses. But his answers always came back to how upset he was and how the passion just wasn’t there in some of his teammates.

“Even if we are not in a playoff spot, I will do everything,” Toropchenko said. “It’s a hockey game, you cannot leave, especially if you’re playing in the NHL.

“You’re not playing somewhere else in a beer league or something like that. You need to show something. You need to show heart, character and to be strong everywhere. Just play from your heart.”

By “leave,” we assume Toropchenko meant quit or disappear.

Later, when asked for an explanation of the team’s recent play, he said: “I don’t know what’s going on, but especially for fans, you cannot play like that. You need to play for fans, for yourself, for everybody from the team. The team is just one family. It’s not only about one guy. You need to be a part of it, and to show some respect to each other.”

When asked if Binnington, who stopped 38 of 41 shots, deserved a better fate, Toropchenko said: “Of course. You can count on the fingers how many guys just want to play, especially Binnington. Like I said, we need to play for everybody, and that’s not good enough how we played — for Binner, especially.”

Strong comments, all. But on this night the Moscow native was just the warmup act.

Berube’s media session was next and he as blunt as he’s ever been — calling out the Blues’ top players, although not directly by name.

When informed that Toropchenko was extremely upset over the team’s play, Berube replied:

“A lot of our best players are not doing the job.”

And why is that?

“I don't know; you have to ask them,” Berube replied. “I guess they don't care about the team. I don't know. Not sure why.”

And off it went with Berube.

When asked if enough guys were buying in: “No. Handful of guys, that's it. Goalie for sure.”

When asked about the play of Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, who have one assist combined in the four games since the O’Reilly trade, Berube said: “Not good enough, not even close.”

Berube did praise the play of Toropchenko, Tucker, Buchnevich and Binnington.

“We have some guys ... we had a lot of guys compete. There’s a handful of guys really competing and doing the job, but again, our best players aren’t even close.”

And then came the unkindest cut of all.

“Our best players don't play with any passion, no emotion and no inspiration at all,” Berube said. “They don't play inspired hockey. You cannot play in this league without emotion, grit and being inspired.

“They're getting paid lots of money, and they're not doing the job. End of Story. That's it. That's what it boils down to.”

With those words, Berube got up from his chair and left the room. End of media session.

After Thursday’s loss, the Blues are 0-3-1 since the O’Reilly trade and have been outscored 18-6 in those games.

They were outshot 41-22 by Vancouver, playing a Canucks defense that entered the game allowing 4.02 goals per game. In goal was a 21-year-old — Arturs Silovs — making his third NHL start.

The Blues went 3-0-0 immediately after the trade of Vladimir Tarasenko (and Niko Mikkola) to the New York Rangers. Through their play, they’ve had the complete opposite reaction to the O’Reilly trade.

When it was suggested that playing such uninspired hockey wasn’t the best way to show displeasure for the O’Reilly trade, Berube said: “No.”

It’s not like Berube can bench half a dozen players, so what are his options to get things back on track?

“No, we don't have a lot (we can) do, right?” Berube said. “We don't have a lot of extra players. We don't have a lot of anything right now. Just keep trying to get through to them somehow.”

And 24 more games to play.

Photos: St. Louis Blues fall to Vancouver Canucks in overtime