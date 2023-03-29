Post-Dispatch Blues beat reporters Jim Thomas and Matthew DeFranks joined columnist Jeff Gordon to discuss the impact of acquisitions Jakub Vrana, Sammy Blais and Kasperi Kapanen on the team’s offense.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Jim Thomas
Jim Thomas covers Blues hockey for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Matthew DeFranks
Matthew DeFranks is a Blues beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
