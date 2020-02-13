Blues could be in second place by the end of the night

LAS VEGAS — Two months ago, on Dec. 14 in St. Louis, the Blues rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat Chicago 4-3. That moved them ahead of Colorado, not only in the Central Division standings but also for first overall in the Western Conference.
The Blues have been there each and every day since. But tonight could be different. The Avalanche, with 72 points, play host to the Washington Capitals at 8:30 p.m. Central. The Blues, with 73 points, play the Vegas Golden Kinghts at 9 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
So a Blues loss — and they’re 2-5-2 in their last nine contests — coupled with a Colorado win, moves the Avalanche ahead of the Blues in the Central and the West.
“We’re not gonna let them pass us,” Alex Pietrangelo said, with conviction. “That’s the goal, right? We know we can keep pushing this thing. We gotta get some points. We know where we’re at. We know what the standing are. Again we’ve been in these situations before, we seem to find a way to play well and bounce back.”
Coach Craig Berube said it’s not something the team has discussed.
“There’s no reason to talk about it,” Berube said. “Everyone knows how tight it is in the standings, and everything that goes on. We gotta take a one game at a time approach here. That’s gotta be the bottom line. Tonight we’re gonna focus on Vegas.
“I’m not gonna worry about Colorado and I don’t want my team to worry or think about Colorado. Just think about us and what we gotta do.”
For Ryan O’Reilly, it’s more about focusing on the process — building the team’s game — than focusing on the score or the scoreboard.
“We’ve been in a bit of a rut here and not playing well,” O’Reilly said. “I think we have to get back building. We can’t be too focused on the outcome (tonight) but more on the process and how we’re doing things. Start building our game again and that’s when we’ll get the points. And we’ll get back up to the position we want to be.”
CHANGE ON SCHENN LINE
Add Alexander Steen to the list. For the first time this season, Steen will start on the Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn line, making him the ninth Blues player to open a game with them. He joins Vladimir Tarasenko, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas, Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Nathan Walker, Jordan Kyrou, Ivan Barbashev and Louie the team mascot to take a turn on the Schwartz-Schenn line.
OK, we’re kidding about Louie.
“A few games ago, we played together for a little bit,” Steen said. “Both guys are easy to play with. They’re playing high-end hockey now. We’ll try and complement each other, create some time and space, and really hanging onto the puck, I think is the key. Not to try forcing things in the early going. Of course those guys are a pleasure to play with.”
Berube said he wanted someone with Schwartz and Schenn tonight who played a more direct game — a “north” game as they say in hockey.
“I think sometimes it’s too East-West and I wanted somebody in there who’s gonna put pucks in deep and go to work and forecheck,” Berube said. “Help those guys out down low in the offensive zone and get to the net. Schenn and Schwartz both shoot a lot of pucks, and stuff like that, so it’s good to get a guy that’s gonna go to the net for ‘em.”
BINNINGTON IN GOAL
Even though Jake Allen played only part of one period Tuesday in Anaheim before the game was postponed following Jay Bouwmeester's cardiac episode, Berube is going with Jordan Binnington — who has struggled lately — against the Golden Knights.
“We talked about both scenarios and different things,” Berube said. “Had a conversation with both goalies, and we decided to go with Binner.”
Binnington is 2-0-0 in his career against the Knights, with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944. The second of those two starts came on Dec. 12, a 4-2 Blues win at Enterprise Center.
THE LAST TIME
The Blues complete their season series tonight with the Golden Knights. The Blues have yet to lose in regulation to the Knights since Vegas entered the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18. They are 5-0-3 against them since then and 1-0-1 this season.
“They’re a physical team, competitive group,” Steen said. “We gotta be careful with turnovers because they like the rush, they like to get up on the rush. They include their D a lot of the time.”
The last time the teams played, Jan. 4 in Vegas, was a knock-down, drag-out affair. The Blues took a 3-0 lead in the first period, only to lose 5-4 in overtime. Pietrangelo emerged from the game with scratches under both eyes following a confrontation with former teammate Ryan Reaves.
After the game David Perron called out Reaves for scratching Pietrangelo, and a couple of days later in St. Louis Pietrangelo also expressed his displeasure.
Does Pietrangelo expect Reaves to behave himself tonight?
“I don’t know,” Pietrangelo said. “We’ll see what he has up his sleeve tonight. We’re just gonna go play the game.”
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Steen
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Blais-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-Barbashev-Kyrou
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Faulk-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINEUP
Forwards
Marchessault-Stastny-Smith
Pacioretty-Karlsson-Stone
Stephenseon-Eakin-Tuch
Carrier-Nosek-Reaves
Defensemen
McNabb-Schmidt
Merrill-Theodore
Holden-Engelland
Goalie
Subban
BLUE NOTES
Only team captain Pietrangelo and alternate captains Steen and O’Reilly were made available to the media after Thursday’s morning skate. The same procedure is expected to be in place postgame per directive of general manager Doug Armstrong who did not want the team bombarded with questions on Bouwmeester as it tries to focus on getting back to hockey.
• Troy Brouwer is sick per Berube, and did not skate Thursday morning. The team’s other extras against Vegas will be Jacob de la Rose and Niko Mikkola. Mikkola skated Thursday morning after his callup from San Antonio in place of Bouwmeester. Oskar Sundqvist (lower-body) skated again, but remains on injured reserve for now.
• The Blues will not see Marc Andre-Fleury tonight in net for Vegas. Backup Malcolm Subban gets the start. Subban is 7-7-3 this season with a 2.98 GAA and a .898 save percentage. Over his career against the Blues, he’s 1-2, with a 2.99 GAA and a .889 save percentage.