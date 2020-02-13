Blues could be in second place by the end of the night

LAS VEGAS — Two months ago, on Dec. 14 in St. Louis, the Blues rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat Chicago 4-3. That moved them ahead of Colorado, not only in the Central Division standings but also for first overall in the Western Conference.

The Blues have been there each and every day since. But tonight could be different. The Avalanche, with 72 points, play host to the Washington Capitals at 8:30 p.m. Central. The Blues, with 73 points, play the Vegas Golden Kinghts at 9 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

So a Blues loss — and they’re 2-5-2 in their last nine contests — coupled with a Colorado win, moves the Avalanche ahead of the Blues in the Central and the West.

“We’re not gonna let them pass us,” Alex Pietrangelo said, with conviction. “That’s the goal, right? We know we can keep pushing this thing. We gotta get some points. We know where we’re at. We know what the standing are. Again we’ve been in these situations before, we seem to find a way to play well and bounce back.”

Coach Craig Berube said it’s not something the team has discussed.