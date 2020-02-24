Blues' deadline pickup: Vladimir Tarasenko

“The sooner we can get Vladi back, the better,” Armstrong said. “I’d like to see him get as many games in as possible, to get his timing back before the postseason.

“He’s working very hard. I know he’s excited. ... We weren’t going to find a Vladimir Tarasenko at the trade deadline.”

Coming out of the all-star break, Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch that he would look into trading for a top-six forward only if it became clear that Tarasenko would not be back from his left shoulder surgery until the playoffs started.

The fact that young talents such as Zach Sanford and Jordan Kyrou have turned up their games recently has helped ease Armstrong’s mind. So has the fact that the Blues snapped out of a 2-7-3 funk by winning their last four games — and by a combined score of 13-2.

“Yeah, they certainly made it where we weren’t going to subtract from the team,” Armstrong said. “They’ve earned the right to stay together.”

In the postgame locker room following the Blues’ 4-1 victory over the Wild, players expressed hope that Armstrong would indeed keep the team intact.