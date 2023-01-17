 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blues defeat Ottawa, but work remains on homestand: Net Front Presence

  • 0

Post-Dispatch Blues beat reporters Jim Thomas and Matt DeFranks joined columnist Jeff Gordon to discuss the Blues victory over Ottawa and the need to tack on more wins during this seven-game stretch.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Why, on James Earl Jones’ birthday, his baseball ‘Field Of Dreams’ speech resonates today ​

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News