Blues dominate but remain in scoreless tie with Arizona after two periods.
Blues dominate but remain in scoreless tie with Arizona after two periods.

Blues Coyotes Hockey

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on a shot from St. Louis Blues left wing Jacob de la Rose (61) as Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers (55) helps out and Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) and Blues left wing Mackenzie MacEachern (28) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

The Blues had a David Perron power play called back by a successful offside challenge by Arizona _ it was Perron who was offside about 12 seconds earlier. And they otherwise pummeled the Coyotes with 19 shots on goal (to four for Arizona).

But it remained a scoreless game after two periods Thursday at Enterprise Center in a key contest for the Blues.

In an evenly played opening period, Jordan Binnington was the difference, stopping Arizona's Taylor Hall on a breakaway and then head-butting a possible rebound away as the puck rolled up his mask. That sequence came with 1:22 left in a scoreless first period Thursday at Enterprise Center.

The Blues started strong with an 8-1 edge in shots on goal, but then had to kill off 3 minutes 7 seconds worth of continual power play time by Arizona _ with 53 seconds of 5-on-3 in the middle.

New Blue Marco Scandella was thrown right into the action, seeing early action on that penalty kill _ 1 minute 45 seconds worth. 

The Blues got in the PK predicament when Justin Faulk was sent off for holding, followed by Oskar Sundqvist 1:07 later. Carl Gunnarsson did some stellar work on the PK, which resulted in only two shots on goal for the Coyotes.

The Blues' best chances were from Jordan Kyrou in the early minutes and Jaden Scwartz late. But Coyotes goalie Anti Raanta stopped Kyrou and Schwartz's shot missed the net.

