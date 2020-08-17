Blues even up series with 3-1 Game 4 victory

Even so, the Monday-Tuesday wins marked the fifth time they’ve swept a back-to-back this season, last accomplishing the feat on Feb. 20 and 21, with wins over Arizona and then Dallas.

The Blues got referees Kelly Sutherland and T.J. Luxmore for the first time in the Edmonton bubble. They came with their whistles. There were nine penalties called in the first period, capped by double minors assessed to Sammy Blais and Vancouver’s Antoine Roussel late in the period.

Roussel took a run at Zach Sanford; Blais responded with a run at Roussel. Next thing you know they were both wrestling on the ice not far from the Vancouver goal.

The Canucks entered Game 4 having converted on six of 11 power play attempts. So it wasn’t a good omen for the Blues when they were penalized three times in the first 14 minutes. Jake Allen, starting again in goal made some of his best work on a couple of those Canucks power plays.

He stopped Brock Boeser twice in front of the net in rapid succession on one of the power plays, and handled a deflection from the near slot by Brock Boeser on another.

The Blues were aided by the fact that in the final minute of two of those Vancouver penalties, the Canucks were sent to the box, evening things up.