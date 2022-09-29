Blues' exhibition game tonight can be seen via streaming

Bally Sports Midwest is streaming the Blues' home exhibition games this fall on its app, though they will not be high-tech productions. The in-house video feed is being used instead of a BSM production, and the audio comes from the radio broadcast (Chris Kerber on play-by-play with analysis from Joey Vitale).

A subscription to a programming provider that carries BSM, or a direct purchase from Bally, is required to access the games.

The streaming schedule begins Thursday, for a contest against Columbus, and is followed by games on Tuesday (against Minnesota) and on Oct. 8 (vs. Chicago). All start shortly after 7 p.m.

On radio, WXOS (101.1 FM) is carrying all the team's exhibition contests.