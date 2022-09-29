 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blues' exhibition game tonight can be seen via streaming

Blues Blackhawks Hockey

Blues goaltender Vadim Zherenko makes a glove save in the third period of an exhibition game against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Chicago. 

 Charles Rex Arbogast, AP photo

Bally Sports Midwest is streaming the Blues' home exhibition games this fall on its app, though they will not be high-tech productions. The in-house video feed is being used instead of a BSM production, and the audio comes from the radio broadcast (Chris Kerber on play-by-play with analysis from Joey Vitale).

A subscription to a programming provider that carries BSM, or a direct purchase from Bally, is required to access the games.

The streaming schedule begins Thursday, for a contest against Columbus, and is followed by games on Tuesday (against Minnesota) and on Oct. 8 (vs. Chicago). All start shortly after 7 p.m.

On radio, WXOS (101.1 FM) is carrying all the team's exhibition contests. 

