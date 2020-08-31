Blues face a tricky, and complicated, offseason

As for Pietrangelo, he has stated how much he’d like to stay in St. Louis. Armstrong and coach Craig Berube have stated how much they want him back.

“I believe something will get done,” Berube said.

But there are no guarantees. Experience tells us that regardless of the sport, if a contract impasse goes this long — into the offseason — players are more likely to want to test the market. And it’s clear, St. Louis leanings notwithstanding, Pietrangelo is keeping an open mind.

“There’s so many different ways to look at it, there’s so many different ways that you can kind of convince yourself to go one way or another,” he said. “And now that I’ve won (a Stanley Cup) you want to win again. So whether it was here or somewhere else, the goal is always the same and those are always a good way to challenge yourself.”

The Blues probably need to clear at least $8 million of cap space to make room for Pietrangelo. And that means two of these three players probably would have to go: Allen, Alexander Steen or Tyler Bozak.