Blues face a tricky, and complicated, offseason
Blues workout at home before departure

Blues forward Vladmir Tarasenko practices on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. (Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

For the longest time, the Blues were looking at a one-track offseason. Namely, would captain Alex Pietrangelo re-sign with the club? Or not? A daunting task to be sure, but not overwhelming in itself.

But in a few all-too-short weeks in the Edmonton bubble, the offseason got more complicated.

Vladimir Tarasenko left the hub city because of more issues with his left shoulder. He needs surgery — his third on the shoulder in 29 months — and will miss at least five months.

And what about the goalie situation after Jordan Binnington struggled mightily for most of his time in Edmonton? Will the Blues now think twice about possibly trading Jake Allen to free up salary cap space to re-sign Pietrangelo?

The Blues don’t have the cap room to even think about landing a top scorer to fill in for Tarasenko. And that’s true even if signing Pietrangelo’s wasn’t on the to-do list.

“Scoring wasn’t an issue for us last season,” general manager Doug Armstrong said. “Having Vladi in our lineup makes us a better team. (But) no, I don’t think we’re gonna go out and try and replace Vladi with another Vladi. We all know what the salary cap situation is.”

Then again, what if Pietrangelo leaves as an unrestricted free agent? Whatever moves Armstrong contemplated to create cap room for Pietrangelo, couldn’t they be used to pursue, say, a Taylor Hall? Hall is a pending unrestricted free agent with the Arizona Coyotes.

As for Pietrangelo, he has stated how much he’d like to stay in St. Louis. Armstrong and coach Craig Berube have stated how much they want him back.

“I believe something will get done,” Berube said.

But there are no guarantees. Experience tells us that regardless of the sport, if a contract impasse goes this long — into the offseason — players are more likely to want to test the market. And it’s clear, St. Louis leanings notwithstanding, Pietrangelo is keeping an open mind.

“There’s so many different ways to look at it, there’s so many different ways that you can kind of convince yourself to go one way or another,” he said. “And now that I’ve won (a Stanley Cup) you want to win again. So whether it was here or somewhere else, the goal is always the same and those are always a good way to challenge yourself.”

The Blues probably need to clear at least $8 million of cap space to make room for Pietrangelo. And that means two of these three players probably would have to go: Allen, Alexander Steen or Tyler Bozak.

All have one year left on their contract, with Allen due $4.35 million this year; Steen due $5.75 million; and Bozak, $5 million. But Steen turns 37 next season and Bozak turns 35; the combination of their age and contract amount makes them difficult to move.

In addition, Steen has a no-trade contract, while Bozak has a modified no-trade contract (10 teams).

Which brings us back to Binnington and the goalie situation. After Binnington gave up 19 goals in 3 ½ games in Edmonton, would the Blues feel comfortable moving Allen — who undoubtedly has trade value given his play in the just-completed season?

In their end-of-season media sessions Wednesday, both Armstrong and Berube said all the right things about Binnington.

“We believe in Binner,” Armstrong said. “He’s a proud, competitive player and I think he’s gonna come back ready to go and play like he did during the regular season — the first 70 games of the regular season.”

“He’ll move on and he’ll be OK,” Berube said. “He’s performed at a very high level. ... He can look at some things and work on some things, too, and get better.

“Just like we all have to. We all have to improve. When you get beat out in the first round, it’s unacceptable. Myself included.”

WHAT A RIDE

There was no puck rack hanging in the locker room this season to highlight each and every victory. We didn’t see as much of the inspiring Laila Anderson. No more “Gloria.” Apparently “Party all the Time” became the new team victory song, but we never heard it.

All of which begs the questions: Was it as much fun for the Blues this season? Or did it seem more like work?

“Let’s be honest,” David Perron said, smiling, on a Zoom call. “It’s never work.”

Yes, the season can be a grind mentally and physically as you work through injuries, and the ups and downs of the hockey life.

“But I think that that’s what athletes do,” Perron said.

They embrace the grind. They wouldn’t be successfully pros otherwise.

The last 20 months have been quite the grind and quite the ride, unlike any other team in the NHL. From last in the league in January 2019 to the Stanley Cup. The amazing victory parade, partying in Las Vegas, a short offseason.

All kinds of ceremonies (ring, banner, White House trip) to start this season. Climbing to the top of the Western Conference. Jay Bouwmeester’s cardiac episode. The pandemic pause and return to play. COVID-19 issues hitting the team. And first-round failure.

Disappointment aside, the Blues probably need one big exhale after getting bounced by Vancouver.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Berube said. “Winning the championship was a great thing and then coming into this year you didn’t really know what to expect, especially early on — the first 25 games.

“But I thought our team performed very well. I thought our team was motivated all year, I thought we had a really good season up till the stoppage. First place in the West. Not an easy thing to do. I thought our guys did a good job of keeping their energy up most of the season, which is important.”

ENERGY SHORTAGE

But they couldn’t keep that energy going in Edmonton. Perron mentioned it. Berube talked about not being fully-invested during round-robin play. The Blues never seemed all-in in Edmonton.

“I thought we got the most comfortable when we finally got to Edmonton,” Armstrong said. “I don’t think we were comfortable leading into Edmonton. And I think that showed early on in our first couple weeks there.”

He mentioned issues leading up to Edmonton, such as 20 percent of the team testing positive for COVID-19. All in that group had symptoms, Armstrong said, such as weight loss. Several players either just had babies (Bozak and Carl Gunnarsson among them) or were about to have a baby (Ivan Barbashev), which made it tougher to leave home.

“I thought coming into Phase 3 (training camp), there was a lot going on around our organization,” Armstrong said.

Overall, he was “still sort of digging through” the reasons for the energy shortage in Edmonton.

Both Armstrong and Berube said the fitness level coming into camp wasn’t ideal from some players.

“So we didn’t do enough obviously to give ourselves the best opportunity to have success,” Armstrong said.

“It’s up to myself, the coaching staff and the players to be more prepared,” Berube said. “We didn’t do a good enough job — that’s the bottom line.”

But the lack of energy, buy-in, investment — whatever you want to call it — was the most puzzling aspect of the Blues’ time in the bubble.

“Energy’s a huge thing,” Berube said. “The more I think about the bubble part of it, that energy was lacking there for whatever reason. And we gotta find that energy next year. That’ll be huge. It’s a big thing.”

WINDOW OPEN

After the Blues traded for Ryan O’Reilly in July 2019, and other moves such as signing Perron, Bozak, and Pat Maroon in free agency, Armstrong talked about the club having a five-year window of opportunity to contend for the Stanley Cup. He believes the players feel the same way.

“We’re entering Year 3 of that,” Armstrong said. “If they don’t believe we can win, I’d be shocked. So I expect they’re gonna be motivated. I expect they’re gonna want to come back and put their best foot forward and be competitive to win a championship.”

Obviously, the view of the window — exactly how much it’s open — changes on a roster without Pietrangelo and Tarasenko. But the Blues still have a lot of very good players, from O’Reilly, Perron, Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz up front, to Colton Parayko on defense.

They have a group of younger players, headed by Robert Thomas, whose games should continue to grow.

With that in mind the Blues don’t want to overreact to what happened in Edmonton — a 2-7-1 record in 10 games and an early playoff exit. Sure, it factors into the overall evaluation, but so does the 71-game regular season in which the Blues posted the second-best overall record in the NHL.

Even so, it’s the playoffs that matter most, and there were definitely areas against Vancouver that were lacking.

“If you break an NHL game down into four components: 5-on-5 play, power play, penalty kill, goaltender, I thought we were strong 5-on-5,” Armstrong said. “And I thought the opposition had the upper-hand in the other areas.”

THE ROAD AHEAD

Given the tight cap situation, any improvement next season most likely must come from within. With Tarasenko probably missing at least two months of the season, a top-six spot is there for the taking by Thomas or Jordan Kyrou.

Other younger players such as Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Zach Sanford, Vince Dunn and Mackenzie MacEachern have the potential to grow their games.

Plans call for the 2020-21 regular season to begin in early December, which doesn’t make for a long offseason. There’s some uncertainty, because that’s not a set-in-stone startup time. COVID-19, after all, seems to have a mind of its own.

But the Blues want to avoid the half-in, half-out nature of the pandemic pause, which never felt totally like the offseason. Players never were sure when to ramp up their training, because they never were quite sure when, or if, the season would resume.

This time around, Armstrong and Berube want the players to take some time off, then start training and training hard on their own.

“I want our team to come in in unreal shape next year,” Berube said. “I don’t want guys coming into camp and not in great shape. It won’t be accepted by us as a coaching staff and as an organization.

“So we’re gonna be demanding on people, and that’s the best way to get better.”

GORDO GRADES THE BLUES

Sports