Blues face a tricky, and complicated, offseason

For the longest time, the Blues were looking at a one-track offseason. Namely, would captain Alex Pietrangelo re-sign with the club? Or not? A daunting task to be sure, but not overwhelming in itself.
But in a few all-too-short weeks in the Edmonton bubble, the offseason got more complicated.
Vladimir Tarasenko left the hub city because of more issues with his left shoulder. He needs surgery — his third on the shoulder in 29 months — and will miss at least five months.
And what about the goalie situation after Jordan Binnington struggled mightily for most of his time in Edmonton? Will the Blues now think twice about possibly trading Jake Allen to free up salary cap space to re-sign Pietrangelo?
The Blues don’t have the cap room to even think about landing a top scorer to fill in for Tarasenko. And that’s true even if signing Pietrangelo’s wasn’t on the to-do list.
“Scoring wasn’t an issue for us last season,” general manager Doug Armstrong said. “Having Vladi in our lineup makes us a better team. (But) no, I don’t think we’re gonna go out and try and replace Vladi with another Vladi. We all know what the salary cap situation is.”
Then again, what if Pietrangelo leaves as an unrestricted free agent? Whatever moves Armstrong contemplated to create cap room for Pietrangelo, couldn’t they be used to pursue, say, a Taylor Hall? Hall is a pending unrestricted free agent with the Arizona Coyotes.
As for Pietrangelo, he has stated how much he’d like to stay in St. Louis. Armstrong and coach Craig Berube have stated how much they want him back.
“I believe something will get done,” Berube said.
But there are no guarantees. Experience tells us that regardless of the sport, if a contract impasse goes this long — into the offseason — players are more likely to want to test the market. And it’s clear, St. Louis leanings notwithstanding, Pietrangelo is keeping an open mind.
“There’s so many different ways to look at it, there’s so many different ways that you can kind of convince yourself to go one way or another,” he said. “And now that I’ve won (a Stanley Cup) you want to win again. So whether it was here or somewhere else, the goal is always the same and those are always a good way to challenge yourself.”
The Blues probably need to clear at least $8 million of cap space to make room for Pietrangelo. And that means two of these three players probably would have to go: Allen, Alexander Steen or Tyler Bozak.
All have one year left on their contract, with Allen due $4.35 million this year; Steen due $5.75 million; and Bozak, $5 million. But Steen turns 37 next season and Bozak turns 35; the combination of their age and contract amount makes them difficult to move.
In addition, Steen has a no-trade contract, while Bozak has a modified no-trade contract (10 teams).
Which brings us back to Binnington and the goalie situation. After Binnington gave up 19 goals in 3 ½ games in Edmonton, would the Blues feel comfortable moving Allen — who undoubtedly has trade value given his play in the just-completed season?
In their end-of-season media sessions Wednesday, both Armstrong and Berube said all the right things about Binnington.
“We believe in Binner,” Armstrong said. “He’s a proud, competitive player and I think he’s gonna come back ready to go and play like he did during the regular season — the first 70 games of the regular season.”
“He’ll move on and he’ll be OK,” Berube said. “He’s performed at a very high level. ... He can look at some things and work on some things, too, and get better.
“Just like we all have to. We all have to improve. When you get beat out in the first round, it’s unacceptable. Myself included.”
WHAT A RIDE
There was no puck rack hanging in the locker room this season to highlight each and every victory. We didn’t see as much of the inspiring Laila Anderson. No more “Gloria.” Apparently “Party all the Time” became the new team victory song, but we never heard it.
All of which begs the questions: Was it as much fun for the Blues this season? Or did it seem more like work?
“Let’s be honest,” David Perron said, smiling, on a Zoom call. “It’s never work.”
Yes, the season can be a grind mentally and physically as you work through injuries, and the ups and downs of the hockey life.
“But I think that that’s what athletes do,” Perron said.
They embrace the grind. They wouldn’t be successfully pros otherwise.
The last 20 months have been quite the grind and quite the ride, unlike any other team in the NHL. From last in the league in January 2019 to the Stanley Cup. The amazing victory parade, partying in Las Vegas, a short offseason.
All kinds of ceremonies (ring, banner, White House trip) to start this season. Climbing to the top of the Western Conference. Jay Bouwmeester’s cardiac episode. The pandemic pause and return to play. COVID-19 issues hitting the team. And first-round failure.
Disappointment aside, the Blues probably need one big exhale after getting bounced by Vancouver.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Berube said. “Winning the championship was a great thing and then coming into this year you didn’t really know what to expect, especially early on — the first 25 games.
“But I thought our team performed very well. I thought our team was motivated all year, I thought we had a really good season up till the stoppage. First place in the West. Not an easy thing to do. I thought our guys did a good job of keeping their energy up most of the season, which is important.”
ENERGY SHORTAGE
But they couldn’t keep that energy going in Edmonton. Perron mentioned it. Berube talked about not being fully-invested during round-robin play. The Blues never seemed all-in in Edmonton.
“I thought we got the most comfortable when we finally got to Edmonton,” Armstrong said. “I don’t think we were comfortable leading into Edmonton. And I think that showed early on in our first couple weeks there.”
He mentioned issues leading up to Edmonton, such as 20 percent of the team testing positive for COVID-19. All in that group had symptoms, Armstrong said, such as weight loss. Several players either just had babies (Bozak and Carl Gunnarsson among them) or were about to have a baby (Ivan Barbashev), which made it tougher to leave home.
“I thought coming into Phase 3 (training camp), there was a lot going on around our organization,” Armstrong said.
Overall, he was “still sort of digging through” the reasons for the energy shortage in Edmonton.
Both Armstrong and Berube said the fitness level coming into camp wasn’t ideal from some players.
“So we didn’t do enough obviously to give ourselves the best opportunity to have success,” Armstrong said.
“It’s up to myself, the coaching staff and the players to be more prepared,” Berube said. “We didn’t do a good enough job — that’s the bottom line.”
But the lack of energy, buy-in, investment — whatever you want to call it — was the most puzzling aspect of the Blues’ time in the bubble.
“Energy’s a huge thing,” Berube said. “The more I think about the bubble part of it, that energy was lacking there for whatever reason. And we gotta find that energy next year. That’ll be huge. It’s a big thing.”
WINDOW OPEN
After the Blues traded for Ryan O’Reilly in July 2019, and other moves such as signing Perron, Bozak, and Pat Maroon in free agency, Armstrong talked about the club having a five-year window of opportunity to contend for the Stanley Cup. He believes the players feel the same way.
“We’re entering Year 3 of that,” Armstrong said. “If they don’t believe we can win, I’d be shocked. So I expect they’re gonna be motivated. I expect they’re gonna want to come back and put their best foot forward and be competitive to win a championship.”
Obviously, the view of the window — exactly how much it’s open — changes on a roster without Pietrangelo and Tarasenko. But the Blues still have a lot of very good players, from O’Reilly, Perron, Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz up front, to Colton Parayko on defense.
They have a group of younger players, headed by Robert Thomas, whose games should continue to grow.
With that in mind the Blues don’t want to overreact to what happened in Edmonton — a 2-7-1 record in 10 games and an early playoff exit. Sure, it factors into the overall evaluation, but so does the 71-game regular season in which the Blues posted the second-best overall record in the NHL.
Even so, it’s the playoffs that matter most, and there were definitely areas against Vancouver that were lacking.
“If you break an NHL game down into four components: 5-on-5 play, power play, penalty kill, goaltender, I thought we were strong 5-on-5,” Armstrong said. “And I thought the opposition had the upper-hand in the other areas.”
THE ROAD AHEAD
Given the tight cap situation, any improvement next season most likely must come from within. With Tarasenko probably missing at least two months of the season, a top-six spot is there for the taking by Thomas or Jordan Kyrou.
Other younger players such as Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Zach Sanford, Vince Dunn and Mackenzie MacEachern have the potential to grow their games.
Plans call for the 2020-21 regular season to begin in early December, which doesn’t make for a long offseason. There’s some uncertainty, because that’s not a set-in-stone startup time. COVID-19, after all, seems to have a mind of its own.
But the Blues want to avoid the half-in, half-out nature of the pandemic pause, which never felt totally like the offseason. Players never were sure when to ramp up their training, because they never were quite sure when, or if, the season would resume.
This time around, Armstrong and Berube want the players to take some time off, then start training and training hard on their own.
“I want our team to come in in unreal shape next year,” Berube said. “I don’t want guys coming into camp and not in great shape. It won’t be accepted by us as a coaching staff and as an organization.
“So we’re gonna be demanding on people, and that’s the best way to get better.”
GORDO GRADES THE BLUES
DAVID PERRON, Forward
GORDO ON PERRON: When Vladimir Tarasenko went down with another shoulder injury, Perron stepped up to drive play from the wing. He scored at a point-per-game pace through the first two quarters of the season and finished with 25 goals, his most since 2013-14. Perron had 324 total shot attempts in 71 games, up from 204 in 57 games the season before.
He scored four goals and added five assists in his nine postseason games while playing a shade more than 20 minutes per game. Other than those four minor penalties in postseason play, there weren’t many demerits in his season file.
Grade: A
RYAN O'REILLY, Forward
GORDO ON O’REILLY: Once again he stepped up during the postseason, scoring four goals and adding 11 assists in his nine games. He earned a plus-3 rating and won 62.7 percent of his faceoffs. O’Reilly was an elite defender during the regular season, earning 69 takeaways while suffering just 22 giveaways and building his Selke Trophy case. But his shot rate plummeted and he scored just 12 goals in 71 games (and just seven in last 53 games) after scoring 28 in 82 games the season before. That’s not good enough for a top-line center.
Grade: A-minus
BRAYDEN SCHENN, Forward
GORDO ON SCHENN: He enjoyed a nice rebound during the regular season, scoring 25 goals — eight more than he scored the previous season in one fewer game. He delivered 119 hits, third-most among forwards on the team, and he improved his faceoff percentage to a career-best 49 percent. Schenn’s 18.1 percent shooting percentage was also a career best. But he had about half as many takeaways as the season before and his possession metrics dipped.
He landed 35 hits during the postseason but produced just two goals with three assists and a minus-2 rating.
Grade: A-minus
JADEN SCHWARTZ, Forward
GORDO ON SCHWARTZ: After scoring just 11 goals during the 2018-19 season, he bounced back with 25 goals and 33 assists this season. He finished well before the pandemic break, producing 16 points in his last 19 games. He played a strong all-around game, delivering 60 hits and claiming 50 takeaways while earning strong possession metrics.
Schwartz tried to lead the postseason charge, delivering 18 hits and scoring four times — all at even strength — but his 11 giveaways contributed to the quick exit.
Grade: A-minus
ROBERT THOMAS, Forward
GORDO ON THOMAS: He took a big step forward and flashed star power in his second season. He produced 42 points with a plus-8 rating in 66 games after putting up 33 points with a minus-3 rating in 70 games as a rookie. Thomas got stronger as the regular season progressed, scoring 38 points in the last 50 games. His primary assist and 5-on-5 assist rates ranked among the NHL’s best. Had more takeaways than giveaways (46-30).
His faceoff work improved in the postseason (54.7 percent, after just 42.9 in the regular season). Alas, he produced just one goal and three assists in eight postseason games and suffered six giveaways.
Grade: B-plus
ZACH SANFORD, Forward
GORDO ON SANFORD: He, too, made real progress this season. With the help of one four-goal outburst, he finished with 16 goals and doubled his 2018-19 total. His 17.8 percent shooting percentage was a fluke, but his earned more playing time each quarter and finished with a plus-13 rating. He answered Berube’s challenge to become more physical, delivering 109 hits — up from 48 the season before.
He asserted himself physically in the postseason (23 hits, 12 blocked shots) and contributed a goal and three assists with just three giveaways.
Grade: B-plus
IVAN BARBASHEV, Forward
GORDO ON BARBASHEV: The Blues missed him during the postseason. He played just three games before and after his paternity leave and he still delivered 15 hits. Barbashev’s absence contributed to the team’s inability to sustain offensive zone pressure. His 144 hits during the regular season ranked second on the team. His ice time increased by 2 minutes, to 13:27 per game, and he chipped in with 11 goals and 15 assists in 69 games despite his deployment (60.7 percent defensive zone starts). He remained a liability in the faceoff circle (45.4 percent) and his possession metrics slipped a notch.
GRADE: B
OSKAR SUNDQVIST, Forward
GORDO ON SUNDQVIST: He was enjoying a strong regular season before suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 27. He wasn’t quite the same player when he returned, but overall he finished with 12 goals, 13 assists and a plus-5 rating in 57 games. His 36-11 takeaways-to-giveaways ration was the team’s best.
But Sundqvist struggled during postseason play, where he produced no goals, one assist, a minus-4 rating. His playing time was down nearly 2 ½ minutes from the 2018-19 playoffs and he averaged one fewer hit per game. It wasn't Sunny very often in Edmonton.
Grade: B-minus
SAMMY BLAIS, Forward
GORDO ON BLAIS: So this is what we know about Sammy: He will play with reckless abandon and run over a lot of foes. But he will also take too many penalties and suffer too many injuries. This season he delivered 155 hits in 40 regular season games and 25 more in eight playoff games. Blais has the skill to score 15 to 20 goals per season, but he needs to stay healthy and earn more minutes with more disciplined play. As it is he contributed seven goals and 10 assists in 48 regular season and playoff games this season.
Grade: C-plus
TYLER BOZAK, Forward
GORDO ON BOZAK: His role and production diminished slightly from last season. He produced nine fewer assists in five fewer games while playing about one minute less per game. His possession metrics and takeaway-giveaway ratio (29-20) remained solid. Bozak’s biggest contribution came in the faceoff circle, where his 55 percent success gave Berube a second option behind O’Reilly to take big draws.
But he struggled on the dot in the postseason (44.8 percent) and produced just two assists with a minus-2 rating in eight games. He blocked nine shots and delivered 15 hits. Given his $5 million cap hit, though, the Blues need much more from him.
Grade: C
MACKENZIE MACEACHERN, Forward
GORDO ON MACEACHERN: He can skate, he can bang and he understands his role as a straight-line player. MacEachern delivered 82 hits in regular season despite his limited ice time (8:57 per game). He scored seven goals in 51 games, which was a nice bonus for a fourth-liner who doesn’t see any power-play or penalty killing duty. He inflicted 14 hits in less than 35 minutes of playoff ice time, but also took three minor penalties.
Grade: C
TROY BROUWER, Forward
GORDO ON BROUWER: Berube loves Brouwer's toughness, so he played him four times during the postseason after calling on him just 13 times during the regular season. Brouwer responded with eight hits, one goal and one surgical lift and tuck on Antoine Roussel’s undercarriage. Sadly, that nifty bit of stick work was one of the few Blues highlights for the entire postseason.
Grade: C
JORDAN KYROU, Forward
GORDO ON KYROU: We saw glimpses of his great offensive promise, but he still has to win over Berube. He produced just four goals and five assists in 28 regular-season games while averaging 10:54 per game. His puck management was OK; he produced a 13-6 takeaway-giveaway ratio. Kyrou got harder on the puck as the regular season progressed.
He got a postseason look due to the roster attrition, but produced no points in five games. The bulk of his potential remains untapped.
Grade: C-minus
ALEXANDER STEEN, Forward
GORDO ON STEEN: His injury woes, combined with the absence of Barbashev, kept the Blues from rolling a physical fourth line that could mark scoring lines. Steen is a heart-and-soul player and a team leader. He paced all Blues forwards with an average of 2:19 in penalty killing time in the regular season, but he produced just seven goals and 10 assists in 55 games overall.
He had no points and three minor penalties in four postseason games. Given his $5.75 million cap hit, that is nowhere near enough.
GRADE: C-minus
JACOB DE LA ROSE, Forward
GORDO ON DE LA ROSE: He plunged all the way out of the playing rotation during the regular season. Then he magically resurfaced in the postseason due to injuries and Barbashev’s absence. He had 17 hits with no penalties in five games in Edmonton, but he also had no takeaways. He struggled in the faceoff circle in the regular season (44.1 percent) and did worse in the postseason (40 percent).
De la Rose skated well, but he suffered an ill-timed mishap against the Canucks — stepping on a puck in his own zone and keeling over to give away a critical goal.
Grade: C-minus
VLADIMIR TARASENKO, Forward
GORDO ON TARASENKO: During the previous five seasons he scored 33 or more goals and put 264 or more shots on goal. But this season he lasted just 10 games before suffering still another shoulder injury. Despite all of his extra time to recover from his surgical repairs, Tarasenko failed to answer the postseason bell. He drifted through four games in Edmonton without doing much and then shut down again due to lingering shoulder issues, which will require a third surgery.
His uncertain future is a massive concern for the Blues.
Grade: Incomplete
ALEX PIETRANGELO, Defenseman
GORDO ON PIETRANGELO: He ranked among the NHL’s top defensemen during the walk season of his contract. He quarterbacked the top power-play unit and piled up 43 points in his first 52 games before cooling off. He finished with 16 goals, 36 assists, 22 power-play points and 225 shots on goal. He enjoyed a decent postseason (one goal, five assists, 33), too.
While he proved his leadership ability as a Cup-winning captain, he didn’t have the answers this summer when the Blues folded. And Pietrangelo had his share of postseason mishaps, like blowing up his stick on a power-play and handing Tyler Motte a shorthanded goal.
GRADE: A-minus
COLTON PARAYKO, Defenseman
GORDO ON PARAYKO: After a slow start during the regular season, he asserted himself offensively. He produced 15 points in 19 games after posting just 13 in his first 45 games. His playing time grew again this season, up to 23 minutes per game, and he led the team with 106 blocked shots. But his expected plus-minus metric regressed from 9.7 to minus-5.1, in part because of the loss of partner Jay Bouwmeester to his cardiac incident.
Parayko scored twice with one postseason outburst, but he earned a minus-4 rating and endured frustrations at both ends of the ice.
Grade: B
JAY BOUWMEESTER, Defenseman
GORDO ON BOUWMEESTER: He was doing his usual solid job when a frightening cardiac incident ended his season and likely his career. In 56 games, Bouwmeester blocked 68 shots and earned a plus-6 rating while seeing 58.2 percent of his zone starts in the defensive end. He and Colton Parayko formed an effective shutdown pairing with their wide wingspan and strong sticks.
The Blues missed his leadership when they came back from the pandemic shutdown and fell flat in bubble hockey.
Grade: B
MARCO SCANDELLA, Defenseman
GORDO ON SCANDELLA: GM Doug Armstrong acquired him before the trade deadline to replace the fallen Bouwmeester. On balance, Scandella held up. Coach Craig Berube deployed him in a shutdown role, giving him 56 percent defensive zone starts in his 11 regular season games.
Scandella battled in the playoffs, blocking 14 shots and landing 11 hits. But like most of his teammates he suffered costly puck mismanagement. He had six giveaways and no takeaways in the nine games and finished with a minus-3 rating.
Grade: C
ROBERT BORTUZZO, Defenseman
GORDO ON BORTUZZO: He played a robust style in his limited role, landing 66 hits and blocking 43 shots in his 43 games. Bortuzzo had five hits and four blocked shots in three postseason games. He had just one giveaway, but a minus-3 rating for those games. He earned a plus-12 rating for the regular season, but his Corsi and Fenwick possession metrics took a hit and his expected plus-minute shrank from 14.6 last year to 2.2 this season despite the same sheltered usage (57.1 percent offensive zone starts). He played an average of just 13:07 in regular-season games, down more than two minutes since 2018-19.
Grade: C
VINCE DUNN, Defenseman
GORDO ON DUNN: He took a step back offensively (just 23 points in 71 games), but he increased his defensive zone starts (43.5 percent, up from 38.9 in 2018-19) as Berube sheltered him less. Dunn’s possession metrics and plus-minus (plus-15) held steady from the season before.
He picked up his scoring pace late in the regular season (nine points in 17 games), then had a rough postseason all around. He had three assists in nine games, but he took four minor penalties, finished minus-2 and had five giveaways with just one takeaway. Dunn suffered some big breakdowns in the middle of the ice and the Canucks made him pay.
Grade: C-minus
CARL GUNNARSSON, Defenseman
GORDO ON GUNNARSSON: He is a popular teammate and a valued member of the supporting cast, but there’s not much tread left on his tires. He played in just 61 games during the last two regular seasons and produced just 14 points. His Corsi and Fenwick metrics regressed by more than five points from 2018-19 and his expected plus-minus fell from plus-4.6 to minus-0.1.
Gunnarsson played in six postseason games and earned a plus-2 rating — but he had five giveaways and he earned three minor penalties.
GRADE: C-minus
JUSTIN FAULK, Defenseman
GORDO ON FAULK: He played an offensive role in Carolina, producing 31 or more points in six consecutive seasons. Back in 2014-15 he broke out for 49 points with heavy power-play usage. Faulk failed to earn that opportunity during his first season here and posted disappointing offensive numbers (five goals, 11 assists, 147 shots on goal, minus-3) as a result. He had one strong playoff game, but overall he produced just one point with nine shots on goal in nine games.
Without offensive pluses to offset his defensive minuses, Faulk endured a tough first year in the STL. Given his $6.5 million cap figure moving forward, the Blues need much more.
Grade: D
JAKE ALLEN, Goalie
GORDO ON ALLEN: He did an excellent job in the No. 2 role this season, posting career bests ratios — 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage — while backing up Jordan Binnington. Advanced metrics credited him with 11.25 goals saved above average. He gave the team a huge playoff lift by beating the Canucks twice even the series at 2-2. Overall he was 2-2 with a 1.89 GAA and .935 save percentage in the Edmonton bubble.
Either he boosted his trade value or earned the chance to bid for the 2021-21 starting role here, depending on how GM Doug Armstrong plays it.
Grade: A
JORDAN BINNINGTON, Goalie
GORDO ON BINNINGTON: Overall, he did OK in the regular season. He finished 30-13-7 with a 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage behind an excellent team defense. But his inconsistency was evident in his ugly road splits (3.20 GAA, .903 save percentage away from Enterprise Center) and his overall struggle in January (3.61 GAA, .866 save percentage in seven games). His expected goals above average sank from 13.74 to 3.31. And his postseason was an unmitigated disaster (0-5, 4.72, .851).
The resilience that bolstered him during the 2019 Stanley Cup run evaporated. He faces a long offseason of self-reflection.
Grade: D+
CRAIG BERUBE, Coach
GORDO ON BERUBE: The Chief and his staff did an excellent job during the regular season. The Blues avoided the dreaded Stanley Cup hangover. They overcame the loss of top goal-scorer Vladimir Tarasenko to shoulder surgery 10 games into the season to finish first overall in the Western Conference. They battled past other adversity as well, such as Jay Bouwmeester’s scary cardiac episode.
But Berube and Co. did not properly prepare the Blues for bubble hockey after the pandemic shutdown. The defending champions lacked urgency during round-robin play and their jumbled lineups made it more difficult to rebuild chemistry and timing. The Blues got a late start on building their game. And just when they seemed ready to gain the upper hand on the Canucks — they were up 3-1 in Game 5 after winning Games 3 and 4 — they collapsed. Upon further review, starting Jordan Binnington in Game 6 backfired. But at the time, that decision made sense.
The bigger concern is how fragile the Blues became during their aborted Cup defense. Now Berube and Co. face the challenge of fortifying the team’s persona starting with the next training camp.
Grade: C-minus
DOUG ARMSTRONG, General Manager
GORDO ON ARMSTRONG: He brought most of the Cup-winning team back, as you would expect. Clever salary cap management positioned him to do that. Acquiring Justin Faulk in a trade for Joel Edmundson upgraded the talent level on defense, although Faulk struggled to settle into the mix and failed to produce at his previous career levels. Faulk’s contract extension with a $6.5 million annual cap hit became problematic when the global pandemic caused an economic catastrophe and forced a flat NHL salary cap for 2020-21. If Faulk’s extension precludes the re-signing of free-agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo . . . well, let’s just say there will be some second-guessing about that adventure.
Armstrong has given himself quite the challenge during this offseason. The Blues became less talented with the midseason Robby Fabbri-for-Jacob de la Rose swap, although de la Rose did offer some penalty-killing support after arriving from the Red Wings. Also, Fabbri had run his course here. Armstrong’s acquisition of defenseman Marco Scandella to replace Bouwmeester paid off, especially after he signed a team-friendly extension.
Grade: C
All images for the Blues Report Card were provided by Post-Dispatch photographers David Carson, Robert Cohen, J.B. Forbes, Christian Gooden, Colter Peterson and Laurie Skrivan, and former P-D interns Troy Stolt and Lexi Browning.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.