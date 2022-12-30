Blues' fourth line makes a big difference in a little time in 3-1 win over Blackhawks

Calle Rosen was only in the lineup because Torey Krug got hurt at the very end of the Vegas game on Dec. 23. Nathan Walker was only in the lineup because Vladimir Tarasenko got sick on Thursday afternoon.

The Blues’ fourth line and third defensive pairing came to the rescue against the Blackhawks, which is not something you expect to hear very much from the Blues. The fourth line of Walker, Alexey Toropchenko and Josh Leivo forechecked their way to creating the first two goals, one of which was scored by Rosen, who when the season began was 10th on the team’s depth chart, was on the third pairing Thursday with Robert Bortuzzo and now makes people wonder every time out why he’s not playing more.

The Blues won 3-1 over the Chicago Blackhawks and played just well enough to beat the league’s worst team. There was definite need for improvement, but the Blues got two points for the first time in four games, which in the end was what mattered most.

“I think every point is important where we are right now,” Rosen said. “It was two big points for us today, and we've got to work to get another two points in two days here.”

It was, in the end, an unlikely evening. When the Blues fall behind, as they often do, the first thing to go is the fourth line. Against Toronto on Tuesday, the fourth line, in that game with Logan Brown at center instead of Walker, played two shifts in the second period and one in the third period. While the ice time still wasn’t expansive on Thursday — four shifts in the second, three in the third — they all seemed to matter, and they were more productive than any of the other lines. They had the best expected-goals percentage on the team’s four lines, the second-best Corsi percentage (per moneypuck.com) and, considering that they were responsible for the first two goals, the Blues might well have been lost without them.

“Our whole objective tonight was (forechecking) as much as possible,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “Get on their defense and force ’em to make bad puck plays and things like that. We did a decent job at it, it could be better. But (the fourth line) did a good job, got us a couple big goals.”

“They put the pucks deep and they went to work, and they won the little battles down there,” Rosen said. “Come in, bring energy and keep the puck low is always good. They did a good job today, and it was fun to see. ... It's easy to play with them.”

“They were really solid,” said goalie Jordan Binnington, who gave up a power-play goal to Patrick Kane in the first period and stonewalled the Blackhawks for the final 50 minutes, though matters weren't settled until Brandon Saad's empty-net goal with 10.9 seconds left. “I think even Torpo (Toropchenko) was out there in the last couple minutes finishing the game. They’re playing the right way, and they’re a key part of our group just to play the right way, keep the lines moving, get pucks deep. It’s good to see them contributing on the scoresheet, too.”

Walker had been expecting to be a healthy scratch on Thursday and went to the park with his kids in the afternoon, though he said he kept off his feet while there. (“The little one goes on the swing and then the 2-year old just runs around,” he said.) About 3:30 p.m., he learned that Tarasenko was out sick and he’d be in the lineup that night.

“Whenever you’re in a game, you just want to do your best and try to have a handprint in the game and do something, but it's obviously nice to contribute,” Walker said. “(Leivo and Toropchenko) both skate really well and when you get on the D like that and the D are pinching, it's hard for them to break out pucks and I think we just got a bit lucky as well, which is nice on that first one, but we’ll obviously take it.”

The first goal did have quite a bit of luck. Chicago’s Jack Johnson was trying to play the puck behind his net, but it hit referee Marc Joannette’s skate and bounced away from the end boards. Toropchenko was there to grab it, pass between his legs to Walker, who handed it off to Leivo with the better angle for an easy goal, his third of the season.

“I just kind of scooped up the puck, and I would have had to turn my hips to try and get a shot off,” said Walker. “So I'm standing right there and figured it'd be a good play to hand the puck over to him.”

Rosen got the game-winning goal 8:40 into the second period as the fourth line forced Chicago’s Boris Katchouk into an ill-advised clearance attempt that he put right on the stick of Rosen in the slot (“It was flat and good,” Rosen said of the pass), who was alone on goalie Alex Stalock. For the second game since moving back into the lineup after seven games as a healthy scratch, Rosen scored, upping his season total to four.

“It was a little gift to me. I'll take that,” he said. “I was just trying to stay up in the play and see what happens. I saw (Bortuzzo) was about to make that play, and I kind of sneaked up a little bit. It was right on the stick.”

Rosen has four goals in 19 games, which over a full season would work out to a 16-goal pace, but that won’t happen because Rosen has already been a healthy scratch 17 times. Rosen, despite his limited ice time, may be the best defenseman the Blues have had this season on both sides of the puck. But when he gets the chance to play, he has made his presence felt.

“He’s got a pretty good skill set,” Berube said. “He’s got feet and hands that are NHL for sure."

When asked how Rosen always seems to make an impact, Berube said, "That’s a good question. Just keep him going here. I think the more we give him minutes and give him more confidence, he’s going to keep growing and playing better.”

The Blues can’t afford a lot of games where the stars are Leivo, Toropchenko, Walker and Rosen, but on a night like Thursday, it was enough to get by.

“We need all the points we can get,” Binnington said. “We’re working through it, and we’re going to keep going and playing tighter and playing together. This is the fun part.”

Photos: Blues beat Blackhawks 3-1