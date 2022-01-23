Blues Game Day: 3 starts in a row for hot Husso

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Blues continue to ride the hot hand in goal. For the third game in a row, Ville Husso is scheduled to start in net, this time against the Vancouver Canucks in a 9 p.m. (Central) start Sunday at Rogers Arena.

It’s a frequent occurrence in hockey that goalies start the next time out following a shutout anyway. Husso stopped all 27 shots in Friday’s 5-0 victory in Seattle, registering his third career NHL shutout and the first Blues road shutout since Jake Allen against Chicago on March 8, 2020.

For the season, Husso’s 7-2-1 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .938. Both the save percentage and GAA are tops among goalies with 10 or more appearances this season.

“He’s been unbelievable,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “Obviously, he’s been working really hard. Through all the years I’ve been with him, he’s just been working hard through practice and in games. He’s just trying to work on his game and get better.

“Whenever he’s playing behind us, he’s always in the right position. He’s always making that second effort to make the second save. There’s no surprise that he’s playing this way.”

During Sunday’s morning skate, Husso left the ice first as the starting goalie. And once again, Jordan Binnington stayed for about a half hour after the formal morning skate ended, working with taxi squad members and extras.

Binnington is in line to start Monday in Calgary, the second game of a back-to-back.

Tonight marks just the 29th NHL game for Husso. And it’s only the second time he will start three successive games for the Blues. He did so in early December when Binnington was on the COVID list - at Tampa on Dec. 2, at Florida on Dec. 4, and at home against Florida on Dec. 7.

Husso suffered a lower-body injury late in the third period of the Dec. 7 game and was replaced by Charlie Lindgren. Husso didn’t play again until Jan. 7 against Washington, and has been playing with a lot of confidence.

“Confidence is big for any athlete, and he’s got a lot of it right now,” coach Craig Berube said. “He looks like it in net. Very calm and cool. He’s seeing the puck really well. Just his whole demeanor in there. So he’s doing a good job for us.”

Brown in

With Pavel Buchnevich still in Seattle as he completes Canadian COVID requirements to enter the country, Logan Brown returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch against the Kraken. Brown slides into Buchnevich’s spot against Vancouver on the Russian line with Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko.

“He has the ability to produce offensively and make some plays,” Berube said of Brown. “So we’ll pop him in that hole where Buchy was and see how it goes. He’s a guy that’s got good puck skills. He’s played some good hockey for us.”

Kyrou and Dunn

Former teammates Jordan Kyrou and Vince Dunn went at it in the third period of Friday’s game in Seattle. Dunn, now playing for the Kraken, appeared to be the instigator – slamming into Kyrou and wrestling him to the ice. Kryou then followed Dunn to center ice and slammed into him. Both got two minutes for roughing with 6:36 left in the game.

“He hit me a little awkwardly, and obviously I got a little (upset) at him,” Kyrou said. “It was probably because his team was losing and he was trying to create a spark, I guess. I don’t know. We talked after the game; it’s all good.”

Shorthanded Canucks

Vancouver will be without mainstays Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller and Conor Garland up front, as well as goalies Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak due to COVID. A third goalie, Spencer Martin also has some COVID issues, so Michael DiPietro is scheduled to start in goal tonight.

The 22-year-old will play in only his third NHL game and make his second start.

Even with the personnel issues, the Canucks gave powerhouse Florida all it could handle before losing 2-1 in a shootout Friday. The Canucks are 10-3-2, the best record in the Pacific Division since Paul Boudreau took over as coach.

“They play quick and they play aggressive,” defenseman Torey Krug said. “When a new voice comes in typically a team likes to make a good impression. So obviously, they’re playing well now, and some skilled guys that are pretty confident. We got a big test in front of us.”

Vancouver is 3-0-2 in his last five regular-season games against the Blues dating back to the 2018-19 season.

The Canucks are playing “fast hockey,” Berube said. “They’re looking to transition real quick. They’ve got some real high-end guys that can move and skate.”

Even with some of that skill out of the lineup due to COVID, Brock Boeser, Elias Petterssen and Quinn Hughes are all top-end players who remain in the lineup.

“Hughes on the back end is dynamic,” Berube said. “In the offensive zone, they’ve got a lot of movement. They do a real good job of moving around with their guys. It creates a lot of confusion and chaos.”

Goals 4 ways

Friday’s contest against Seattle marked only third time in Blues history the team scored goals at even strength, on the power play, shorthanded, and on a penalty shot.

It happened previously on March 26, 2001 against San Jose, and on Dec. 1, 1983 against Detroit.

Blues’ projected lineup

Forwards

Schenn-O’Reilly-Perron

Saad-Thomas-Kyrou

Brown-Barbashev-Tarasenko

Kostin-Bozak-Sundqvist

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Scandella-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Canucks projected lineup

Forwards

Höglander-Pettersson-Boeser

Highmore-Lammikko-Motte

Pearson-Dickinson-Chiasson

Bailey-Dries-Podkolzin

Defensemen

Ekman-Larsson-Myers

Hughes-Poolman

Burroughs-Schenn

Goalie

DiPietro

Blue notes

• Once again on Sunday, rookie Scott Perunovich came out near the end of the Blues’ morning skate and got some work in on his own as he continues his rehab from an unspecified injury.

• Tarasenko carries an eight-game point streak heading into tonight’s game that spans the three postponed games in December and the four games he missed with COVID. In the last eight games he has played, Tarasenko has six goals and seven assists.

• Brandon Saad, who had just three assists in his first 30 games, has five assists in his last six.

• The Blues’ 21 blocks against Seattle matched a season high achieved previously on Oct. 28 against Colorado.

• The Blue’ 58 percent success rate on faceoffs against Seattle matched a season high achieved twice previously. Ryan O’Reilly led the way against the Kraken, winning 16 of 24 draws.

