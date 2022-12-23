Blues game day: All they want for Christmas is 2 points against Vegas, even with Kyrou out

LAS VEGAS – The Blues have had pretty good success against Vegas since the Golden Knights entered the NHL in 2017-18, with a 10-5-6 record and 26 points. Only Minnesota (12-4-3, 27 points) has done better.

With that in mind, the Blues would like nothing better than to leave Nevada with two more points against Vegas. If they’re able to accomplish that in Friday’s 9 p.m. (Central) start, it will be a 4-1-0 road trip. Only seven times in franchise history have the Blues won at least four games on a five-game trip.

With a three-day Christmas break coming up after Friday’s game, coach Craig Berube’s message to the team is to stay focused on the job at hand.

“It’s just a mindset, right?” he said after the morning skate Friday. “It’s pretty easy to think ahead, with your families and such. And that’s obviously important. But we need the two points, and we need ‘em more than Vegas that’s the way I look at it.”

The proof will be in the performance tonight, but it looks like the players are getting the message.

“I don’t think it’s too hard,” forward Logan Brown said. “We need these points. When we’re out here, it’s 60 degrees. It doesn’t really feel like Christmas. That’s the message: We need these points, and we all know that. So we’re gonna come ready to go.”

Vegas enters the contest with the best record in the Western Conference at 23-11-1, for 47 points. But the Golden Knights have been treading water lately, 4-4-0 over their last eight contests.

And they’re only 9-9-0 at T-Mobile Arena this season – as compared to an eye-catching 14-2-1 on the road. Wednesday’s 5-2 win over visiting Arizona notwithstanding, Vegas has had trouble scoring at home.

The Arizona game marked only the second home win for Vegas in their last eight contests at T-Mobile. It was also the first time the Knights scored more than two goals at home since Nov. 23.

Be that as it may, the Blues are expected a tough time tonight from Vegas as was the case when the teams met here Nov. 12.

Two days after the Blues ended their franchise-record eight-game losing streak, they prevented Vegas from tying its franchise record for consecutive home wins (10). In a 3-2 victory, Ryan O’Reilly scored the game winner late in the second period, and then the Blues held off substantial Vegas pressure in the third period.

Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots in the third, the most saves by a Blues goalie in any period this season. With his good-luck charm – actor Jon Hamm – at the game, Ivan Barbashev tied the game at 2-all just 40 seconds before O’Reilly’s game winner.

Even with their problems scoring at home, the Knights are 13th in the league in goals per game, averaging 3.29. Led by Reilly Smith’s 17 goals, they have five players with 10 goals or more – compared to just two Blues in double figures (Jordan Kyrou, 16, and Pavel Buchnevich, 11).

This time around, the Vegas lineup will be missing some mainstays.

Jack Eichel, who has 13 goals, is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Jonanathan Marchessault, with 14 goals, is out with a lower-body injury. And defenseman Shea Theodore remains sidelined, also with a lower-body injury

The Golden Knights are good in transition and average nearly 33 shots on goal per game. Besides neutralizing their rush game, it always helps to keep them to the outside.

“As much as possible,” Berube said. “They’re good at getting pucks to the net. They’re a solid team all-around.

“They start fast in this building. If you look at their ‘goals for,’ they get a lot of goals in the first period. This is a building where you gotta make sure that you’re dialed in right away. It’s gonna be loud and electric. We gotta be ready to go, and the last time we were in here I thought we played a real good first period.”

Kyrou out

Jordan Kyrou came out for the morning skate Friday at T-Mobile Arena, but didn’t do much. He did not take part in line rushes, and just as the Blues were beginning their power-play work he headed off the ice, talked briefly with head athletic trainer Ray Barile, and headed to the locker room.

A few minutes later when he met with the media, Berube ruled him out for the game.

“He’s a no-go today,” Berube said. “He’s making progress. He’s feeling better every day, so that’s what’s important.”

It's the second game Kyrou will miss since suffering an upper-body injury Monday in Vancouver. After Friday's game, the Blues won't play again until Dec. 27 at home against Toronto.

Projected Blues lines

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Leivo

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Acciari

Toropchenko-Brown- Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Blues power play

PP1: Faulk-Schenn-Leivo/Brown-O’Reilly-Saad

PP1a: Krug-Thomas-Tarasenko-Buchnevich-Barbashev

Projected Golden Knights lineup

(per Jesse Granger of The Athletic)

Forwards

Amadio-Stephenson-Stone

Smith-Karlsson-Kessel

Røndbjerg-Leschyshyn-Dorofeyev

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Defensemen

Hague-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Miromanov

Martinez-Hutton/Pachal

Goalie

Thompson