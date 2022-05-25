 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blues Game Day: Berube says threats, slurs to Kadri are "in no way acceptable"

Blues host Avalanche in Game 4

Blues coach Craig Berube gathers his players after Colorado scored its third goal in a 3:30 span of the second period in Game 4 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs at Enterprise Center on Monday, May 23, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

DENVER – Before he answered any hockey questions Wednesday following the Blues’ morning skate, coach Craig Berube wanted to set the record straight on his “no-comment” involving threats and racial slurs made against Colorado forward Nazem Kadri.

“I’m not on social media,” Berube said. “I was aware of a threat made to Nazem. Not the racist stuff. And in no way is it acceptable by the St. Louis Blues or anybody else for him to have to go through that.

“Being a Native American myself, I’ve heard it all. I’ve been around it. It’s not a good thing. So I just wanted to get that out there that there’s no room for it anywhere. And that’s it.”

Asked about the threats to Kadri on Monday prior to Game 4 of the playoff series with the Avalanche, Berube issued a “no comment” and was criticized by some for not saying something.

Kadri instigated a collision in Game 3 that resulted in an apparent knee injury to Blues goalie Jordan Binnington that will sideline him for at least the rest of this series.

(We’ll have much more later in today’s Game Day blog.)

