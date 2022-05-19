Blues Game Day: Berube switches up lines for Game 2

DENVER – Craig Berube is switching his lines once again, and this time he’s not waiting until Game 4 of a series to do so.

The Blues coach shuffled his top three lines for Game 4 of the Minnesota series, with lines that had rarely played together in the regular season. One game into Round 2 against Colorado, he’s making even more drastic line changes because two of the three new lines for Game 2 tonight at Ball Arena have not played together this season to open a game.

Pavel Buchnevich is joining the Ryan O’Reilly-David Perron line for the first time to open a game.

Perron said he remembers playing with Buchnevich for a couple of third-period shifts in a blowout loss to Calgary on Jan. 24, but that’s it.

“For O’Ry and I, it’s a lot similar every single night,” Perron said. “We want to go play deep, hang onto the puck, make the other team defend more than they did the first (game). And I think Buchy can really add to that the way he hangs onto the puck, the way he makes plays, and trying to get that goal that he’s talking about a lot.”

After scoring 30 goals during the regular season, Buchnevich has not scored a goal in seven postseason games. He does have four assists, however. Perron believes a goal or two is on the horizon for Buchnevich, who had played in only eight playoff games over five previous season with the New York Rangers _ without scoring a postseason goal there either.

“Yeah, it’s coming for him, for sure,” Perron said. “He’s got a lot of chances. He scored so many important goals for us in regular season. I think he’s excited to play in the playoffs and keep advancing. So we need him to be a really good player, and he has been.”

Another first-time line tonight will be Ivan Barbashev-Brayden Schenn-Vladimir Tarasenko. This shouldn’t be a big adjustment. Schenn has played more than 20 games this season on a line with Barbashev (although not with Barbashev and Tarasenko together).

And although he’s played only a handful of times with Tarasenko this season, Schenn has played tons with him over the years.

“A little bit of a heavier line with Schenn and Barbashev and Tarasenko,” Berube said. “The (Nazem) Kadri line is pretty heavy and it’s a good line, so I need some heaviness there.

“Schenn and Tarasenko have a good past. They’ve been together before with (Jaden) Schwartz, so there’s some familiarity there. Basically, Buchy hasn’t scored a goal yet, so I’m going to try something new with him.”

That leaves a third line in the top nine of Brandon Saad-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou. That trio actually has played together before – five times to open a contest over a six-game stretch from Jan. 13 against Seattle through that Jan. 24 game at Calgary.

Whenever Berube puts Thomas and Kyrou together, good things usually happen. The two just click together.

“They played together a lot in Traverse City and the rookie camps and things like that,” Berube said. “So they’ve been together for quite some time. . .and on the power play together, and they look for each other. It seems like Kyrou gets a lot more engaged in the game when he’s with Thomas.”

More 11/7

After saying Wednesday he was considering going back to a traditional 12-forward/six defensemen lineup, Berube said after Thursday’s morning skate that he’s sticking with 11 forwards/seven defensemen tonight against the Avs.

It will mark the fifth time in a row during the playoffs that Berube has gone 11/7 and the 21st time overall this season. Rookie defenseman Scott Perunovich was running the first power play unit in the morning, a telltale sign that the Blues are going 11/7, which Berube confirmed would be the case after the skate.

“Yes, it’ll be 11/7,” Berube said.

When he hasn’t been used on the power play, Perunovich has gotten some shifts in playing 5-on-5 defense, and has done OK.

“I think he’s held his own,” Berube said. “When you dress seven ‘D,’ those guys, they don’t get a ton of time. And last game, with only one power play, he obviously got less time. But I think that he’s played fine.”

Head games

Veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since getting struck in the side of the head with a shot from Joel Eriksson Ek in Game 2 against Minnesota.

“I mean, I wasn't trying to block with my head,” Bortuzzo said. “But just trying to take away shooting lanes, you know? Sometimes if you go down in front of the goalie, (the goalie will) know it’s coming higher.”

“So it's kind of a broken play. And sometimes you can catch a guy off-guard if you're willing to slide in tougher areas. So that's all it was.”

It was a scary moment, but somehow Bortuzzo was able to leave the ice under his own power.

“You're trying to assess things as quickly as you can, physically,” Bortuzzo said. “You can tell (Ville Husso) was kind of calling (for help), so you knew there was a bit of concern.

“But you’re just trying to do a self-assessment as quick as possible. And most guys don't want to stay out there on the ice. So if you can get up, you want to get to the room as soon as possible.”

He missed the next two games before returning for Game 5 against the Wild, with a black eye as a souvenir of the incident.

And then promptly slid to block a shot early in Game 5.

“It's something that's kind of just in you,” Bortuzzo said. “It's a lot of years of playing a certain way. You can't just really turn it off. You do your best to shield your face and head and whatnot, but it just kind of goes back to sacrifice, you know? It's just kind of an instinctual thing.”

Scandella in neutral

Marco Scandella skated with the Blues against Thursday during the morning skate, but doesn’t appear to be any closer to returning to action. He hasn’t played since Game 4 of the Minnesota series, when he aggravated a lower-body injury in the first period.

“He's going to have to make a decision at some point when he thinks he's ready to play and he'll play,” Berube said. “He made that decision before and he obviously wasn't well enough to play and he tried. That’s what they do.

“So I don't think he wants to go down that road again, where he puts himself in that position but then can't finish."

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Buchnevich-O’Reilly-Perron

Saad-Thomas-Kyrou

Barbashev-Schenn-Tarasenko

Toropchenko-Bozak

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Rosen-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Perunovich

Goalie

Binnington

Projected Avalanche lineup

Forwards

Nichushkin-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Landeskog-Kadri-Lehkonen

Burakovsky-Compher-Aube-Kubel

Helm-Sturm-Cogliano

Defensemen

Toews-Makar

Girard-Manson

Byram-Johnson

Goalie

Kuemper

