Blues Game Day: Blais gets a spin on O'Reilly line

It’s not that coach Craig Berube has a ton of lineup options given the Blues’ injury situation. But after seeing his team shut out in two of the past four games, he’s exploring every one he can.

To that end, Sammy Blais finds himself in the “penthouse” in tonight’s 8:30 contest with the Los Angeles Kings. Namely, playing on a line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron.

“We’re trying to find, I guess, some combinations here amongst all the lines,” Berube said. “I thought that (Jordan) Kyrou did a great job up with those guys (Monday), but I didn’t see much from the other line.”

He was referring there to Brayden Schenn’s line, which didn’t get much going in Monday’s 3-0 loss.

“So you gotta get some balance there,” Berube continued. “Blaiser’s played with those guys before and been successful. So he needs to obviously get in on the forecheck tonight. The way that LA plays the neutral zone, it’s imperative that you forecheck, it’s a key to the game.

“You gotta get pucks deep and get on it. He’s gonna have to get on that forecheck, be physical, and create with a stick, create loose pucks for O’Reilly and Perron and then he should get to the net.”