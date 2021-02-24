Blues Game Day: Blais gets a spin on O'Reilly line

It’s not that coach Craig Berube has a ton of lineup options given the Blues’ injury situation. But after seeing his team shut out in two of the past four games, he’s exploring every one he can.
To that end, Sammy Blais finds himself in the “penthouse” in tonight’s 8:30 contest with the Los Angeles Kings. Namely, playing on a line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron.
“We’re trying to find, I guess, some combinations here amongst all the lines,” Berube said. “I thought that (Jordan) Kyrou did a great job up with those guys (Monday), but I didn’t see much from the other line.”
He was referring there to Brayden Schenn’s line, which didn’t get much going in Monday’s 3-0 loss.
“So you gotta get some balance there,” Berube continued. “Blaiser’s played with those guys before and been successful. So he needs to obviously get in on the forecheck tonight. The way that LA plays the neutral zone, it’s imperative that you forecheck, it’s a key to the game.
“You gotta get pucks deep and get on it. He’s gonna have to get on that forecheck, be physical, and create with a stick, create loose pucks for O’Reilly and Perron and then he should get to the net.”
Blais opened the 2019-20 season (the first eight games) on a line with O’Reilly and Perron, and the trio had some success.
“He’s a physical guy,” Perron said. “He’s got a scoring touch similar to Barby (Ivan Barbashev). We’ve seen it before. And I think a little bit of a net presence, too. We can get O’Ry those pucks and from that point on, we can feed off each other and we make plays.”
WEARING THE ‘A’
With Colton Parayko sidelined with a back injury, defenseman Justin Faulk has been designated as an alternate captain. It’s just the latest sign of how far he’s come from his bumpy first season with the Blues a year ago.
“It’s nice obviously,” Faulk said. “It’s kind of a sign that the team respects how you go about your day, come to work every day just trying to get the job done. I’ve been lucky enough in my career to wear that for quite a long time and you don’t take that opportunity for granted.
“It doesn’t really change anything, you just go about your day the same. And hopefully, the guys all do the same as well.”
Faulk has also seen his playing time jump recently, in part because of Parayko’s absence. He’s averaged 26 minutes 41 seconds over the past five games.
“It’s a situation that’s presented itself,” Faulk said. “I’m not complaining about it. I don’t think anyone else would complain about it that gets thrown in that position.
“Obviously some nights are easier than others. If you’re playing a lot of D-zone minutes, it’s tough. It’s tough to play that many minutes probably every single night if you’re just having them in the D-zone.
“I think when our team is at the top of their game, you can play guys a little bit more in certain situations because we’re such a good forechecking team. Spending time in the O-zone, you create turnovers. It’s a lot easier to play in that end of the ice.”
SURGING KINGS
Los Angeles (8-6-3) enters tonight’s game riding a five-game winning streak, the second-longest in the NHL this season behind Tampa’s six-game streak. They’re playing a tight game and with a lot of confidence.
“We’re a pretty confident bunch right now,” Kings captain Anze Kopitar said. “Confident teams play a little bit looser, meaning not uptight and not being afraid of making plays, but well within the system. We’re feeling good right now.”
The Blues (10-7-2) meanwhile, are searching for some confidence and trying to avoid getting swept at home in the two-game set.
“We’ve gotta stay patient (against the Kings),” Faulk said. “They play a tight structure away from the puck. I think you can see that through the neutral zone. They sit back a little bit more maybe than other teams. And that can be frustrating.”
A key, Faulk continued, is to “take our opportunities to create offense when it’s given. Don’t try to force anything.”
During the winning streak, Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is 3-0-0 with a 0.65 goals-against average, a .975 save percentage, and two shutouts _ one of which came against the Blues on Monday. But the Kings have been splitting time with their goalies, and it looks like Calvin Petersen gets the start tonight. He took the loss Jan. 23 at Enterprise in the Blues’ 4-2 victory.
BOZAK STALLED
The hope was that Tyler Bozak, who has been sidelined since Jan. 26 with an apparent concussion, would take part in Wednesday’s morning skate with the full team. But that didn’t take place. Bozak didn’t skate at all, after skating either with the team or on his own the prior two days.
“He’s just not feeling ready yet,” Berube said. “So we’ll have to look at it.”
TARASENKO SIGHTING
Although he’s not taking part in the full practices or morning skates, Vladimir Tarasenko has become a regular on the ice as he progresses towards a return from shoulder surgery. He was on the ice again Wednesday morning, staying late once again for individualized drills.
He was seen jostling with an assistant coach along the boards Wednesday, the first sign of any contact-related work.
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Blais-O’Reilly-Perron
Kyrou-Schenn-Hoffman
Sanford-Sundqvist-Poganski
Clifford-de la Rose-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Scandella-Mikkola
Goalie
Binnington
KINGS’ PROJECTED LINEUP
(per @mayorNHL)
Forwards
Iafallo-Kopitar-Brown
Kempe-Vilardi-Carter
Grundstrom-Lizotte-Moore
Athanasiou-Amadio-Wagner
Defensemen
Anderson-Doughty
Bjornfot-Roy
Maatta-Walker
Goalie
Petersen
BLUE NOTES
Forward Jaden Schwartz (lower-body injury) and Parayko did not take part in the morning skate. Schwartz will miss his sixth consecutive game tonight; Parayko will miss his fourth in a row.
The Blues had a season-high 39 hits Monday against the Kings. They had a 60 percent success rate on faceoffs, their second-best success rate of the season. It all added up to zero goals.
The Blues lead the NHL with five goals in 6-on-5 play, in other words goals scored with their goalie pulled for an extra attacker. They had only three such goals all of last season.