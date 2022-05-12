Blues Game Day: Blues try to close it out in Game 6

The last time the Blues tried to close out a series with a Game 6 home victory, it didn’t work out so well.

With Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Isaac Bruce and Chris Long among the luminaries on hand to see the Blues win the Stanley Cup, the Boston Bruins broke open a tight game with four third-period goals in a 5-1 victory on June 9, 2019.

Of course, the Blues made amends three days later in Boston. This time around, the Blues would like to avoid a Game 7 in St. Paul, Minn., for obvious reasons.

“We know if we go back for Game 7, it’s gonna be a really tough task playing in their home barn,” forward David Perron said. “We did a good job staying with the game the whole time for Game 5 (at Minnesota). But we were in a different position many times in our career, and it can turn around really quickly. So we gotta make sure we take care of it tonight.”

The Blues haven’t won a playoff series since that Cup Final, getting ousted in the first round to Colorado last season and to Vancouver two years ago.

But they did win “clinching” games at home in Games 6’s against Winnipeg in the opening round (on a Jaden Schwartz hat trick) and Western Conference finals against San Jose (with Perron and Vladimir Tarasenko scoring in the first period) in 2019.

The Blues were a little over-hyped in Game 3 of this series, losing their first home game 5-1 at Enterprise Center. The Blues want to avoid that this time around.

“Just coming out there tonight being composed, knowing that the last win of the series is really the hardest,” Perron said. “They’re gonna come at us, give everything they got. So it’s an exciting challenge for us. But we know they’re not gonna go away easy.”

All signs point to the Blues going with 11 forwards and seven defenseman again, with rookie Scott Perunovich the seventh D-man and also running the first power play unit. Jordan Binnington once again will be in goal.

“I think we've done a good job with taking it one game at a time this series, not getting too high or too low,” center Tyler Bozak said. “Obviously, we know how good of a team we are playing against and how tough of a game it's going to be tonight.

“We're going to have to have our best. . . .Playing at home, our fans last game and every game all year have been incredible. That gives us a little boost of energy and we're going to have to have a good start and get the fans into it early.”

So what’s the best way for the Blues to keep their emotions in check?

“Don’t look too far ahead, just one shift and do what you’re supposed to do out there. . . .” coach Craig Berube said. “Stay disciplined. We don’t need penalties.”

Talbot in goal

It’s a risky move in an elimination game, but the Minnesota Wild are changing goalies in Game 6 Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury is out and Cam Talbot is in.

Wild coach Dean Evason would not confirm the goalie change, but Talbot was the first goalie off the ice, and according to The Athletic, Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno confirmed that Talbot is in goal tonight.

The Blues have had lots of success against Talbot this season, beating him 6-4 in the Winter Classic and then 4-3 in overtime and 6-5 in OT on April 8 and April 16 respectively.

Over the course of his career, Talbot is 7-7-6 against St. Louis, with a .892 save percentage and a 3.27 goals-against average. His last game in goal this season for Minnesota was 14 days ago, a 3-2 overtime win against Calgary.

Despite his struggles against St. Louis this year, Talbot has had a strong season overall. He made the All-Star Game and finished the regular season 32-12-4, with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage.

Line reunion

During Game 5, Berube used Robert Thomas opened the game centering Brandon Saad and Jordan Kyrou. But as the game progressed, he mixed him in with Tarasenko and Pavel Buchnevich.

For Game 6, he’s got Thomas back with Buchnevich and Tarasenko – a line that had great success down the stretch for the Blues.

“Well, I put him back last game for a number of shifts,” Berube said. “I thought he was better in the game. I thought he was skating better and had the puck more than he has. I feel he’s coming.”

Thomas has had a relatively quiet series with just three assists in five games. So moving him back with Buchnevich and Tarasenko has as much to with getting Thomas going as it does with the fact that Ivan Barbashev has struggled at times in the series.

“But he’s done some good things, too,” Berube said, referring to Barbashev. “I mean, he’s done a good job on the kill. He’s been physical. Made a nice play to Vladi on the goal (Tuesday).

“I mean, we all look at points all the time, I get that, but it’s not just all about points. It’s about checking and doing other things, too. He has the capability of doing that kind of stuff and he does it for us.”

After centering for Buchnevich and Tarasenko in Games 4 and 5, Barbashev is playing between Saad and Kyrou tonight.

PK leaks

After killing off 15 of 17 Minnesota power plays in Games 1-4, a kill rate of 88.2 percent, the Blues gave up a pair of power play goals Tuesday – both by Kirill Kaprizov. Obviously, the Blues need to shore that up in Game 6 on Thursday.

“The first one I think Colton (Parayko) could probably be tighter on (Kaprizov),” Berube said. “I think he’s a little bit late getting out on him. But the second goal, it’s a helluva play by him, Kaprizov. We’ve got two guys in there with their sticks in there and he still kind of finds a way to get that shot off. It’s a great play by him.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Schenn-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Barbashev-Kyrou

Toropcheno-Bozak

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Rosen-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Perunovich

Goalie

Binnington

Projected Wild lineup

Forwards

Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello

Fiala-Gaudreau-Boldy

Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno

Deslauriers-Jost-Duhaime

Defensemen

Middleton-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Merrill-Kulikov

Goalie

Talbot

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.