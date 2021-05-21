Blues Game Day: Bortuzzo, Faulk out; Dunn a maybe

To put it mildly, the Blues defense remains in flux for Friday’s critical Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round NHL playoff series.

Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo are out after being on the receiving end of blows to the head by Avs forwards Nazem Kadri and Tyson Jost, respectively, in Wednesday’s 6-3 Blues loss.

After the team’s morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center, coach Craig Berube indicated that Vince Dunn’s status will be a game-time decision for the scheduled 8:30 p.m. start at Enterprise Center.

Dunn skated Friday morning, but he has done so for quite some time without playing. He has missed the Blues’ last 13 games with an upper-body injury.

Meanwhile, Jake Walman skated with the team’s extras earlier Friday morning and is expected to come off the team’s COVID protocol list later this afternoon. Yet another defenseman, Tyler Tucker, also skated with the extras – or “Black Aces” _ after his recall from Utica of the American Hockey League.

So it looks like Walman will need a day or two of practice before being game ready. Under league COVID protocols he couldn’t be on the ice after testing positive prior to the Blues’ final road game of the regular season _ May 10 in Los Angeles.