Blues Game Day: Bozak, Faulk had diifferent COVID experiences

DALLAS – While the Blues’ injury list is mounting, their COVID list is shrinking – at least for now.

As a result, a pair of veterans return to the lineup for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m game against the Dallas Stars in forward Tyler Bozak and defenseman Justin Faulk.

“They’re two good veterans for us,” coach Craig Berube said. “They’ve been around a long time. They add stability to our team. Faulk has been a real good player for us, logs a lot of minutes and does everything for us.

“Bozak, same thing. He’s at a different time in his career, but he’s still a presence out there, veteran presence. Penalty killer. He can do a lot of different things. Very smart player.”

Bozak went on the COVID list Nov. 30 and missed seven games; Faulk went on the list Dec. 2 and missed six games. Their experiences on the COVID list couldn’t have been more different.

Faulk experienced no symptoms and spent his time fishing and walking.

As for Bozak, he had symptoms — and so did his entire family.