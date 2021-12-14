Blues Game Day: Bozak, Faulk had diifferent COVID experiences

DALLAS – While the Blues’ injury list is mounting, their COVID list is shrinking – at least for now.
As a result, a pair of veterans return to the lineup for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m game against the Dallas Stars in forward Tyler Bozak and defenseman Justin Faulk.
“They’re two good veterans for us,” coach Craig Berube said. “They’ve been around a long time. They add stability to our team. Faulk has been a real good player for us, logs a lot of minutes and does everything for us.
“Bozak, same thing. He’s at a different time in his career, but he’s still a presence out there, veteran presence. Penalty killer. He can do a lot of different things. Very smart player.”
Bozak went on the COVID list Nov. 30 and missed seven games; Faulk went on the list Dec. 2 and missed six games. Their experiences on the COVID list couldn’t have been more different.
Faulk experienced no symptoms and spent his time fishing and walking.
As for Bozak, he had symptoms — and so did his entire family.
“The first few days were a little rough,” Bozak said. “The whole family got (COVID). So it was 10 days of quality family time. I was doing a little bit of teaching for my kindergarten boy. A lot of Christmas movies, board games, and all that stuff. So yeah, we got to spend a lot of time together. But it’s great to be back with the guys.”
As for Faulk ...
“I feel good. I feel normal,” he said. “Never had any issues throughout my time (on the COVID list). Some days were longer than others, I guess, but it was just 10 days of essentially relaxation.
“I went fishing when I had time with my dogs at a little lake in Missouri somewhere. Took some walks. It was pretty sunny some days. Again with my dogs. Let’s see. What else? I cooked a few times. Three meals a day. Most of them for my dogs. Nothing crazy I don’t think.”
Cooked for his dogs?
“Well, their food comes frozen so it needs to be thawed for them to eat it,” Faulk said. “So essentially I do cook for my dogs some days.”
No Perunovich
Faulk’s return gave the Blues seven defensemen, one more than the minimum. And it’s a good thing because rookie Scott Perunovich was not on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate in Dallas.
Berube said Perunovich was ill – non-COVID related – and is considered day-to-day in terms of his return.
Binnington close
While the bulk of the team was in Dallas for Tuesday’s game, Jordan Binnington was back in St. Louis, skating with a few injured players at Centene Community Ice Center. While Binnington’s 10 days on the COVID list are up, he needs a few days of practice to sharpen up, with a possible return to game action Friday at home against the same Dallas Stars.
“He’s doing work,” Berube said. “He’s close. He’s coming along in the right direction.”
Star gazing
The Stars are coming off a trip in which they lost all three games, but they’ve been unbeatable at home lately. Dallas enters tonight’s game with an eight-game winning streak at American Airlines Center, the longest active home win streak in the NHL.
“It’s always a tough game in this building,” Bozak said. “They play extremely well here. ... Obviously they have great players. They play a really defensive game but can also score.
“You don’t get a lot of time with the puck, and you gotta be patient and make good decisions. You can’t turn the puck over, so it’s always a fun game. Always usually a low-scoring game, lots of excitement. We gotta take away their top guys’ time and space and be careful with the puck, not turn it over and play smart.”
But two of Dallas’ top players — Roope Hintz and Alexander Radulov — are out because of illness. Hintz in particular has been a thorn in the Blues’ side lately, having scored five goals in his last five contests against St. Louis. He scored two shorthanded goals in the Stars’ 4-1 win over the Blues on Nov. 20.
Jake Oettinger, who stopped 25 of 26 shots in that Nov. 20 contest, is back in goal for Dallas.
“They’re a tight-checking team,” Berube said. “They don’t give you a lot, so we’re gonna have to earn everything we get out there. Our special teams are gonna have to be really good.”
Toropchenko’s debut
Called up from the Springfield Thunderbirds on Monday, forward Alexei Toropchenko makes his Blues and NHL debut against Dallas. The 22-year-old Moscow native was a fourth-round draft pick by the Blues in the 2017 draft.
“He’s a big guy,” Berube said. “He’s a heavy guy out there. He skates well and gets on top of people. He forechecks well and bangs bodies and just plays a hard, heavy game. ... It’s an important part of our game, having some size and some heaviness out there. And he provides that.”
Toropchenko is listed at 6-3, 200. He had five goals and four assists in 22 games for the T-Birds. During the preseason, he appeared in two games for the Blues, registering an assist and a team-high five hits in an Oct. 1 exhibition against Chicago.
“I thought he had a good camp,” Berube said. “He had a couple real good exhibition games, looking back on it, where he was an effective player.”
Projected Blues lineup
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Brown
Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko
Walker-Bozak-Sundqvist
Toropchenko-Joshua-Peca
Defensemen
Mikkola-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Lindgren
Blues power play
With so many players sidelined by injury, the Blues’ power-play units were a patchwork group during Tuesday’s morning skate.
Power Play I: Torey Krug-Pavel Buchnevich-Vladimir Tarasenko-Ivan Barbashev-Ryan O’Reilly.
Power Play II: Faulk-Colton Parayko-Bozak-Brandon Saad-Logan Brown
Dickinson on Team USA
Forward Tanner Dickinson, a fourth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2020, has been named to the United States national team that will compete in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship later this month.
Dickinson, from Perryburg, Ohio, has 12 goals and 21 assists in 24 games this season for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League.
He’s the third Blues prospect to make a junior national team, joining forward Jake Neighbours (Canada) and defenseman Leo Loof (Sweden).
Blue notes
Parayko has led or shared the team lead in blocked shots in each of the past five games.
• Niko Mikkola has posted a season-high for ice time in each of the past four games, topping out at 23:08 Sunday against Anaheim.
• The Blues have not allowed a power-play goal in their past five games – they are 12-for-12 on the penalty kill in those contests.
• For only the second time this season, the Blues’ D-corps did not register a point Sunday against the Ducks.