Blues Game Day: Bozak moved to active roster, Paryako goes to long-term IR

Los Angeles – The Blues officially removed center Tyler Bozak from the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) list, clearing the decks for his return to the lineup in Wednesday’s 9 p.m. (Central) contest with the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.
Bozak has missed 21 of 28 games this season due to a concussion. To make room for Bozak’s return under the salary cap, defenseman Colton Parayko was shifted from the “regular” injured reserve list to LTIR.
It's all part of the financial juggling act general manager Doug Armstrong and assistant general manager Ryan Miller have done throughout the season to keep the team salary cap compliant.
The salary of players on regular IR still counts against the cap; that’s not the case for those on LTIR. Wednesday’s paperwork leaves the Blues with $4.757 million in salary cap move according to CapFriendly.com. Since Parayko counts $5.5 million against the cap, the Blues would have clear about $750,000 of additional cap space when (or if) Parayko returns to the active roster this season.
Parayko continues to make progress from a back injury, but is not skating yet according to coach Craig Berube.
Berube said Jaden Schwartz will not play tonight; it will be his 15th game missed since being sidelined with a lower-body injury Feb. 12 against Arizona. The target date for his return remains Friday against San Jose.
Jacob de la Rose, who has missed seven games with a lower-body injury, is healthy and available to play tonight. But Berube said de la Rose will not be in the lineup; the coach continues to like what he sees from Dakota Joshua, so Joshua will be in the lineup tonight against LA.
KINGS 7
The Blues are 2-3-1 against Los Angeles this season, splitting a pair of overtime games here just 1 ½ weeks ago. On March 5, Mike Hoffman smashed a slap shot from the right circle for his second overtime game-winner of the season in a 3-2 Blues win.
David Perron scored both regulation goals for St. Louis, including one with 43.5 seconds left to tie the game at 2-2. Goalie Ville Husso made his second start in five days and his third appearance in a week.
The next night, the Blues jumped out a 3-0 lead in the first period, but couldn’t hold it. Adrian Kempe’s goal at the 1:45 mark of OT gave LA a 4-3 win, spoiling Vladimir Tarasenko’s season debut, and marking the first time all season that the Blues had lost a game after leading by at least two goals.
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
(Local COVID protocols prohibited media from attending practice/morning skates, so there’s some guesswork involved here.)
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Blais-Schenn-Tarasenko
Kyrou-Bozak-Hoffman
Clifford-Sundqvist-Joshua
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
BLUE NOTES
During the Blues’ current four-game losing streak (0-3-1), Justin Faulk is minus-6 and Torey Krug is minus-5.
In Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Vegas, Perron had his eight-game point streak snapped (5 goals, 5 assists) and Brayden Schenn had his seven-game point streak snapped (3 goals, 5 assists).
Blues head athletic trainer Ray Barile will work his 2000th NHL game tonight.
Hoffman is one shy of 200 career assists.
(Check back later this afternoon for our full Game Day report.)