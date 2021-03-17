Blues Game Day: Bozak moved to active roster, Paryako goes to long-term IR

Los Angeles – The Blues officially removed center Tyler Bozak from the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) list, clearing the decks for his return to the lineup in Wednesday’s 9 p.m. (Central) contest with the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

Bozak has missed 21 of 28 games this season due to a concussion. To make room for Bozak’s return under the salary cap, defenseman Colton Parayko was shifted from the “regular” injured reserve list to LTIR.

It's all part of the financial juggling act general manager Doug Armstrong and assistant general manager Ryan Miller have done throughout the season to keep the team salary cap compliant.

The salary of players on regular IR still counts against the cap; that’s not the case for those on LTIR. Wednesday’s paperwork leaves the Blues with $4.757 million in salary cap move according to CapFriendly.com. Since Parayko counts $5.5 million against the cap, the Blues would have clear about $750,000 of additional cap space when (or if) Parayko returns to the active roster this season.

Parayko continues to make progress from a back injury, but is not skating yet according to coach Craig Berube.