Blues Game Day: Hofer gets the start against Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Will it be Jordan Binnington playing a rare back-to-back. Or young Joel Hofer making his first NHL start?
Coach Craig Berube decided to go with Hofer, 21, and called up over the weekend from the American Hockey League when usual backup Ville Husso went on the COVID list.
“Back-to-back games factored a lot into it for sure,” Berube said prior to Thursday’s game with San Jose at the SAP Center. “Hofer played well in the minors, had a good camp. We trust him.”
Binnington has played games on successive nights only twice previously in his NHL career, with so-so results.
Last season, Binnington lost 2-0 March 25 in Minnesota in a game in which he faced only 11 shots on goal. The following day in St. Louis, he lost 4-1 to Anaheim, stopping 20 of 22 shots. (The Ducks had two empty-net goals.)
Early in the 2019-20 season, Binnington lost 3-0 at Boston – with one of the Bruins’ goals an empty- netter, facing a modest 23. The next day in Detroit, Oct. 27, 2019, he was a 5-4 overtime winner, yielding three third-period goals and facing 33 shots total.
Compared to the opening games in those prior back-to-backs, Binnington had a much tougher night in Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout loss at Los Angeles. Not only did he face 35 shots on goal, many of them were in high-pressure situations – including eight saves in overtime. He also faced four shootout attempts.
As is customary when playing on back-to-back nights, the Blues did not have a morning skate Thursday. Berube announced his decision on a Zoom call with the media 90 minutes before Thursday’s puck drop.
“Hofer was with us last year for quite a while,” Berube said, referring to time Hofer spent on the taxi squad. “We got to really know him. The kid won a World Junior. He’s got a lot of swagger to him.
“We really like him. The team really liked him; the team really responded to him last year. So we trust him. He’s a guy that we believe in him. So that’s a big part of why we’re playing him tonight.”
The case for Binnington starting?
He is off to a very good start this season, with a 5-1-1 record, a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929. Following Thursday’s game, the Blues don’t play against until Sunday in Anaheim, so Binnington can get plenty of rest before that contest.
The Blues can thus ride out the absence of having backup Ville Husso on the COVID list, and avoid exposing the 21-year-old Hofer to NHL shooters after just 15 games – spread out over three seasons – of minor league hockey.
The case for starting Hofer?
After a stressful night against the Kings at Staples Center, why put Binnington out on the ice 24 hours later? Taking a long-term view, why risk wearing down BInnington – who remains on the skinny side – early in the season?
Hofer has been sharp this season for the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds in the American Hockey League, with a 3-0-1 record, 1.74 GAA, and .936 save percentage. He’s had experience on the big stage, leading Team Canada to the gold medal in the World Juniors two years ago.
And it’s not like he’ll be playing before a rabid packed house tonight – the Shark Tank was only half-filled in the most-recent San Jose game Tuesday against Buffalo.
In the end, Berube chose the latter.
There were a couple of other lineup changes Thursday, with Jake Neighbours replacing Dakota Joshua at forward and Niko Mikkola replacing Robert Bortuzzo on defense.
Fun in the Shark Tank
The Blues went 5-1-2 overall against San Jose last season and went 3-0-1 at SAP Center.
On Feb. 21 of last season, Binnington celebrated his 100th NHL game by throwing a tantrum after getting pulled midway through the second period.
On his way off the ice after allowing four goals, he shoved Radim Simek, made a fake stick jab at the neck of Erik Karlsson and then shoved goalie Devan Dubnyk. The Blues rallied with Husso in net for a 7-6 win, getting two goals from Marco Scandella – the first multi-goal game of his career.
Husso was a surprise starter in the next Blues-Sharks game in San Jose, a 3-2 overtime loss on March 8. Perhaps Berube was wary of repercussions against Binnington by the Sharks from the Feb. 21 game. San Jose’s Kurtis Gabriel fought Kyle Clifford in the March 8 contest – and was seen practicing his fight moves with a teammate during the morning skate that day.
The Blues then won a set of back-to-backs less than two weeks later – 2-1 in a shootout on March 19 and 5-2 on March 20.
Vladimir Tarasenko had the shootout winner in the March 19 fame, with Tyler Bozak accounting for the other goal with a shorthanded score. But the Blues lost Oskar Sundqvist for the season with a knee injury when he collided with Clifford late in the second period. Sundqvist hasn’t played since.
In the 5-2 victory, Ryan O’Reilly score the game winner on the power play after a rare faceoff violation penalty was called on San Jose. The line of Jordan Kyrou-O’Reilly-David Perron combined for 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in this game, a season high for a Blues line last season.
Brayden Schenn scored six goals against the Sharks in last year’s series.