Blues Game Day: Hofer gets the start against Sharks

As is customary when playing on back-to-back nights, the Blues did not have a morning skate Thursday. Berube announced his decision on a Zoom call with the media 90 minutes before Thursday’s puck drop.

“Hofer was with us last year for quite a while,” Berube said, referring to time Hofer spent on the taxi squad. “We got to really know him. The kid won a World Junior. He’s got a lot of swagger to him.

“We really like him. The team really liked him; the team really responded to him last year. So we trust him. He’s a guy that we believe in him. So that’s a big part of why we’re playing him tonight.”

The case for Binnington starting?

He is off to a very good start this season, with a 5-1-1 record, a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929. Following Thursday’s game, the Blues don’t play against until Sunday in Anaheim, so Binnington can get plenty of rest before that contest.

The Blues can thus ride out the absence of having backup Ville Husso on the COVID list, and avoid exposing the 21-year-old Hofer to NHL shooters after just 15 games – spread out over three seasons – of minor league hockey.

The case for starting Hofer?