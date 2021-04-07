Blues Game Day: Hoffman, Bortuzzo look like healthy scratches tonight

Forward Mike Hoffman and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo stayed on the ice well after Wednesday’s morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center, something like 20-25 minutes.
Putting in extra work on game day is usually a sure sign that a player isn’t in the lineup that night. When asked about their status for tonight’s game with the Vegas Golden Knights, coach Craig Berube played it close to the vest.
“We’ll make some decisions tonight at game time,” Berube said.
Hoffman’s situation bears watching in particular with the NHL trade deadline looming on Monday. Following tonight’s game, the Blues play Minnesota at home on Friday and Saturday and that’s it prior to deadline day (they play at Minnesota that night, but after the 2 p.m. deadline).
It is routine for players who are being shopped to be held out of the lineup as the trade deadlines nears, to avoid risking injury.
As for Bortuzzo, he has played 26 consecutive games since returning from injured reserve (concussion, facial injuries) on Feb. 7. His performance Monday against Vegas wasn’t one for the scrapbook – he was minus-3 in 15:32 of ice time but had a team-best six hits. But he certainly wasn’t the only Blue to have an off-night.
In any event, it looks like Jake Walman will draw in for Bortuzzo tonight, after sitting out Monday’s game as a healthy scratch. Prior to that, Walman had played eight of the previous nine games.
For Hoffman, this would be the second time he has been a healthy scratch in the past five games. After being scratched for the March 28 Anaheim game, he scored last Friday in Colorado, but was minus-3 overall and without a point in the next two games.
It looks like either Sammy Blais or Jacob de la Rose will replace Hoffman tonight.
LIVE FROM CENTENE
Veteran media observers couldn’t remember the last time the Blues held a game day skate at the team practice facility. But that was the case Wednesday, with the morning skate held at Centene Community Ice Center instead of Enterprise Center.
“Just change it up a little bit. Just change it up, that’s all,” Berube said. “We like Centene a lot. Our practice rink has everything here. We’re pretty comfortable here. I know we’ve been using Enterprise for morning skate for a few years now, but we just decided to make a change.”
VLADI’S MINUTES
Vladimir Tarasenko played only 12 minutes 45 seconds in Monday’s loss to Vegas, easily a season low. But Berube cautioned against reading anything into that.
“He’s gonna get his minutes tonight,” Berube said. “I think last game I just used certain people down the stretch. It was 6-1. There was some power plays and penalty kills and things like that. That’s probably the reason why his minutes were down there that much.
“I think Vladi had a couple good looks last game. I think that it’s coming for him. I think he’s gonna get to where he needs to get to. And he’s gonna start scoring for us. I do believe that.”
In 14 games since returning from his last shoulder surgery, Tarasenko has two goals, six assists and is minus-8.
VEGAS 6
Tonight’s 8 o’clock start marks the last of four home games against Vegas and the sixth game overall in the eight-game season series. (Games 7 and 8 take place on May 7-8 in Las Vegas.) The Blues are 1-3-1 so far against the Golden Knights and have been outscored 16-3 in the last three games.
“I think the start of the game is critical,” Berube said. “I thought that we had a good start to the game (Monday), and we end up getting down 2-0. It’s pretty deflating to our team right now. I don’t want us to get deflated that easy.
“We gotta stay positive no matter what and keep working. We’ve come from behind in a lot of games this year, so we should be confident in that area – that we can come from behind. We gotta stay positive here and keep working and competing no matter what goes on.
“That’s what I’m looking for tonight. I want to see that competitiveness stay for 60 minutes. And just put the effort in and do the right thing. Enjoy the game a little bit tonight and be confident out there.”
For center Robert Thomas the to-do list is pretty basic:
“We gotta be harder in front of our net,” he said. “We gotta be stronger defensively. We gotta help our goalies out. And we gotta score more than one goal.”
All of which would be helpful.
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
(With an optional skate Wednesday – 18 Blues were on the ice – the team did not run lines or D-pairings. That was the case as well for Tuesday’s practice, which was heavy on battle drills. So the projections below are based to a large degree on how the team finished Monday’s game.)
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Perron
Blais-Thomas-Kyrou
Clifford-Bozak-Sanford
Defensemen
Krug-Parayko
Scandella-Faulk
Walman-Dunn
Goalie
Binnington
GOLDEN KNIGHTS’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Pacioretty-Stephenson-Stone
Marchessault-Karlsson-Smith
Tuch-Nosek-Kolesar
Carrier-Roy-Reaves
Defensemen
Martinez-Theodore
McNabb-Pietrangelo
Hague-Holden
Goalie
Fleury
BLUE NOTES
Mackenzie MacEachern, who has missed the Blues’ last 10 games with an upper-body injury, skated Wednesday with taxi squad members at Centene.
After missing Tuesday’s practice in what Berube called a maintenance day, defenseman Justin Faulk was back on the ice for Wednesday’s morning skate.
Center Chandler Stephenson returns to the lineup tonight for Vegas after serving a three-game NHL suspension for elbowing.
Klim Kostin has stayed hot in the Eastern Conference Final of the Kontinental Hockey League playoffs. He scored the only goal for Avangard Omsk in its 2-1 loss to Ak Bars Kazan on Wednesday. Avangard still leads the series, 2 games to 1, and Kostin has scored a goal in all three games.