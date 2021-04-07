Blues Game Day: Hoffman, Bortuzzo look like healthy scratches tonight

“I think Vladi had a couple good looks last game. I think that it’s coming for him. I think he’s gonna get to where he needs to get to. And he’s gonna start scoring for us. I do believe that.”

In 14 games since returning from his last shoulder surgery, Tarasenko has two goals, six assists and is minus-8.

VEGAS 6

Tonight’s 8 o’clock start marks the last of four home games against Vegas and the sixth game overall in the eight-game season series. (Games 7 and 8 take place on May 7-8 in Las Vegas.) The Blues are 1-3-1 so far against the Golden Knights and have been outscored 16-3 in the last three games.

“I think the start of the game is critical,” Berube said. “I thought that we had a good start to the game (Monday), and we end up getting down 2-0. It’s pretty deflating to our team right now. I don’t want us to get deflated that easy.

“We gotta stay positive no matter what and keep working. We’ve come from behind in a lot of games this year, so we should be confident in that area – that we can come from behind. We gotta stay positive here and keep working and competing no matter what goes on.