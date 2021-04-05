Blues Game Day: Husso gets another start in goal; Parayko in lineup

Coach Craig Berube liked what he saw from Ville Husso on Saturday against Colorado, even though it came in a losing effort.

As a result, Husso will be starting successive games for the Blues for the first time in his young NHL career.

Which was a surprise. But not nearly as surprising as the site of Colton Parayko taking the ice for pregame warmups at Enterprise Center - and the Blues subsequently announcing he would be in the lineup against the Golden Knights.

After stopping 32 of 34 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Avlanche, the native of Helsinki, Finland, is back in goal tonight at Enterprise against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

“I really liked his last game,” Berube said after Monday’s morning skate. “I thought that he gave us a chance to win in that game. He looked good. Big in net. So in my opinion, give him a shot again tonight.”

This is a big step for Berube, showing enough confidence in Husso to start him in what normally would be Jordan Binnington’s start. But Berube’s confidence has grown largely because Husso appears to be playing with more confidence as his rookie season progresses.