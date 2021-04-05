Blues Game Day: Husso gets another start in goal; Parayko in lineup

Coach Craig Berube liked what he saw from Ville Husso on Saturday against Colorado, even though it came in a losing effort.
As a result, Husso will be starting successive games for the Blues for the first time in his young NHL career.
Which was a surprise. But not nearly as surprising as the site of Colton Parayko taking the ice for pregame warmups at Enterprise Center - and the Blues subsequently announcing he would be in the lineup against the Golden Knights.
After stopping 32 of 34 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Avlanche, the native of Helsinki, Finland, is back in goal tonight at Enterprise against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.
“I really liked his last game,” Berube said after Monday’s morning skate. “I thought that he gave us a chance to win in that game. He looked good. Big in net. So in my opinion, give him a shot again tonight.”
This is a big step for Berube, showing enough confidence in Husso to start him in what normally would be Jordan Binnington’s start. But Berube’s confidence has grown largely because Husso appears to be playing with more confidence as his rookie season progresses.
“When you’re a goalie, you’ve been in the minors playing and you come up and now you’re in the NHL your first year, it’s a difficult transition for sure,” Berube said. “You’re looking at different shooters in the game; the way it’s played, it’s a lot faster.
“So it takes a little time to adjust, and I think he’s done a good job. Working with (goalie coach) Dave Alexander, Dave does a great job with the goalies. He seems like he’s a lot more confident in net.”
As for Binnington, who has won only two of his last 13 starts, Berube wants to see him get his mojo back.
“Binner’s just gotta be himself in my opinion,” Berube said. “He’s gotta be an aggressive goalie, and he’s gotta have an aggressive mindset like he had before.
"I think the swagger in Jordan, and what he brings there, that’s what makes him a real good goalie. He’s gotta find that again.”
Binnington was the last player on the ice Monday morning, staying about a half-hour late to work with Alexander.
As for Parayko, he skated with Niko Mikkola on the fourth pairing during the morning skate, and has yet to be seen ripping one of his 100 mph slapshots in practice.
But he's back after missing 21 games with a back injury - last playing Feb. 15 at Arizona.
TARASENKO TO 3rd LINE
Most players and coaches like continuity in the forward lines. For much of this season, Berube was mixing and matching because of a flood of injuries. He’s doing the same thing lately, but for a different reason: namely, the Blues can’t seem to buy a goal.
The changes for Monday’s game include reuniting Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn on one line, and Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron on another. The most noteworthy switch has Vladimir Tarasenko dropping all the way down to a third line with Ivan Barbashev and Robert Thomas.
“I don’t like to change as much as I have,” Berube said. “But had to this year with injuries, and a number of different things. Players coming in and out of the lineup. Trying to keep the same lineup here together for a while, find some chemistry.”
From a player’s perspective, Schwartz understands what’s going with all the line changes.
“You gotta try different things, and try some different looks,” Schwartz said. “Try and get a little bit more energy through different ways. We haven’t done a good enough job of scoring. Chances are there but you need results. So no one’s really questioning the lineup changes because it hasn’t been working.”
PROJECTED BLUES LINES
Forwards
Hoffman-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Barbashev-Thomas-Tarasenko
Sanford-Bozak-Clifford
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Walman-Bortuzzo.
Goalie
Husso
RETURN OF PETRO
It won’t be the same as returning before a packed house at Enterprise, but for the first time since signing a free-agent contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in October, former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo plays a game in St. Louis.
“Obviously a special thing for him coming back,” said Schwartz, a longtime teammate of Pietrangelo’s in St. Louis. “He was such a big piece of this organization for such a long time. High draft pick. He was here for so long. Did so many good things for this city and organization. First captain to bring the Stanley Cup to St. Louis.
“It’s gonna be different seeing him on the other side. I’m sure it’s gonna be a little bit weird for him, but special at the same time.”
Pietrangelo was out with an injury when the Golden Knights played here previously this season March 12-13. The Blues are planning a Pietrangelo tribute tonight.
On a Zoom call early Monday afternoon, Pietrangelo was asked if he’d ever been in the visitor’s locker before at Enterprise.
“You’re not the first person to ask me that,” he said. “Yeah, training camp, they used to shove me over there every once in a while. A little different, right? I didn’t really know where to go this morning coming in the other way. But all good.
“Obviously an exciting game for me. I didn’t get to come last time but business as usual for us out there.”
BLUE NOTES
After being placed on waivers Sunday, Jacob de la Rose cleared waivers Monday and is back on the active roster. He took part in the morning skate Monday.
The Blues will wear special Hockey Fights Cancer warm-up jerseys prior to tonight’s game. The Blues will than auction the jerseys with proceeds going to the Siteman Cancer Center and the Blues For Kids grant program. Auction items can be viewed and bids made at www.blues.givesmart.com or by texting “BLUES” to 76278.
NBC Sports Network will televise the April 12 Dream Gap Tour game at 6 p.m. from Enterprise featuring some of the best women’s hockey players in the world.
Klim Kostin scored a power play goal at the 12:06 mark of the third period Monday, helping Avangard Omsk defeat Ak Bars Kazan 2-0 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final in the Kontinental Hockey League. Avangard leads the best-of-seven series, two games to none. Kostin also scored in Game 1 – and empty-netter in a 3-1 Avangard win Saturday.