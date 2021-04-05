Blues Game Day: Husso gets another start in goal

As for Binnington, who has won only two of his last 13 starts, Berube wants to see him get his mojo back.

“Binner’s just gotta be himself in my opinion,” Berube said. “He’s gotta be an aggressive goalie, and he’s gotta have an aggressive mindset like he had before.

"I think the swagger in Jordan, and what he brings there, that’s what makes him a real good goalie. He’s gotta find that again.”

Binnington was the last player on the ice Monday morning, staying about a half-hour late to work with Alexander.

TARASENKO TO 3rd LINE

Most players and coaches like continuity in the forward lines. For much of this season, Berube was mixing and matching because of a flood of injuries. He’s doing the same thing lately, but for a different reason: namely, the Blues can’t seem to buy a goal.

The changes for Monday’s game include reuniting Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn on one line, and Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron on another. The most noteworthy switch has Vladimir Tarasenko dropping all the way down to a third line with Ivan Barbashev and Robert Thomas.