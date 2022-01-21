Blues Game Day: Husso gets the start against Kraken

SEATTLE – The Blues’ goalie rotation has taken an interesting turn in the Pacific Northwest. Namely, Ville Husso will get the start Friday night against the Seattle Kraken.

Other than when Jordan Binnington was on the COVID list the first half of December, this will mark the first time Husso will start back-to-back games this season.

After an optional morning skate at Climate Pledge Arena, coach Craig Berube declined to get into his goalie choice for tonight. But Husso was the first goalie off the ice. Meanwhile, Jordan Binnington worked at least a half hour after the skate with the team’s taxi squad members and extras.

So it’s Husso. He stopped 32 of 35 shots in the Blues’ most recent game – a 5-3 victory Monday over Nashville. Dating back to last season, it was Husso’s eighth consecutive home victory.

For the season, Husso is 6-2-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933. But on the road, he’s 0-2-1, with a 3.33 GAA and .907 save percentage.

With Husso starting tonight, it means he almost certainly will play two of three games on this trip because the Blues play a back-to-back Sunday in Vancouver and Monday in Calgary.

Eight days ago at Enterprise Center, Husso got the win against Seattle, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a 2-1 win.

The Buchnevich predicament

Taking advantage of the NHL’s recent change to a five-day minimum COVID quarantine, Pavel Buchnevich has tested out and will play tonight against Seattle. But any NHL rules can be overruled by local government authorities.

Well, Canada still requires a 10-day quarantine time after a positive test for those crossing the border into Canada. So that means Buchnevich will not be able to play in Sunday’s contest in Vancouver. Sunday will be his 10th day since the positive test. He will stay in Seattle on Sunday, fly to Calgary on Monday and be able to play against the Flames.

Kraken, Part II

Seattle gave the Blues all they could handle when the teams met Jan. 13 in St. Louis, leading 1-0 after two periods. With that in mind Berube has reminded the Blues to expect another tough game tonight.

“It’s not gonna be an easy game,” Berube said. “They beat San Jose (Thursday) night. They played hard against them. It was kind of a physical game, too. So we talked to our guys: you can’t go into this game lightly. You can’t take ‘em lightly.

“We have to make sure that when we come out in the first period, we’re on our toes, skating and working. That’s what it’s really gonna boil down to.”

Seattle also defeated Chicago on Monday, 3-2 in a shootout, so the expansion Kraken will be seeking a third straight victory for the first time in franchise history.

Seattle has stepped up its defense lately. Beginning with the Jan. 13 Blues contest, it has allowed only nine goals over four games – and no more than three goals in any of those games.

“I think they’ve played good defense all year,” Berube said. “They don’t give a lot of shots up. They’re pretty tight. They get a lot of numbers on the puck, so we went over that this morning about what we need to do with the puck in these situations, and we’re gonna have to work for everything.”

Early arrival

With a new city and a two-hour time zone change, the Blues came out to Seattle a day early – arriving Wednesday evening and then practicing at the Kraken practice facility Thursday.

“Just when you fly out to the West here, it’s good to get acclimated a little bit more to the time change, things like that,” Berube said. “Just kind of get a better feel here for what’s going on.”

Berube has liked the setup.

“The practice rink’s really well done, in my opinion,” Berube said after Friday’s morning skate. “And the big rink right here (Climate Pledge), I know it’s not a brand new rink, but the remodel, they did an excellent job here.”

Obviously, this isn’t a sightseeing trip for the Blues, but they did get to see some of Seattle.

“Got to walk around a little bit,” Robert Thomas said. “We got a little sunshine (Thursday), so that was nice. Beautiful city, so it was nice to get a little extra time to walk around and see it.”

Thomas was among 18 Blues taking part in the morning skate, and liked what he saw at the arena.

“I think it’s awesome,” Thomas said. “They took some things from Vegas you could see, and then they put their own little twists on it. . . .They got a little sun deck, so it was nice in the morning to get a little sun on the rink.”

Not this year

As you may have heard, Thomas lost out to Colorado’s Nazem Kadri in the Central Division Last Men in Voting for the NHL All-Star Game.

“It would’ve been nice, but obviously Kadri’s having a great year and he deserved it,” Thomas said. “It was an honor just to be in that conversation. Better luck next year, I guess.”

Almost a full roster

Among the 23 players on the active roster and four taxi squad player – all of whom are on this trip - only injured defenseman Scott Perunovich is out of commission. Perunovich won’t play tonight, but skated on his own both Thursday and on Friday morning.

“It’s great to have everybody back almost,” Berube said. “One guy out, but a lot better than it’s been.”

De la Rose to Olympics

Former Blue Jacob de la Rose has been selected to Sweden’s Olympic team. Acquired in the Robby Fabbri trade with Detroit in 2019, de la Rose had one goal and five assists in 47 games over parts of two seasons with the Blues.

Now playing for Farjestad BK in the Swedish Hockey League, the 26-year-old forward has six goals and eight assists in 34 games this season.

Blues’ projected lineup

Forwards

Schenn-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko

Saad-Thomas-Kyrou

Kostin-Bozak-Sundqvist

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Scandella-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Kraken projected lineup

Forwards

Johansson-McCann-Eberle

Jarnkrok-Wennberg-Gourde

Kuhlman-Geekie-Donskoi

Donato-Sheahan-Appleton

Defensemen

Giordano-Soucy

Dunn-Larsson

Lauzon-Borgen

Goalie

Daccord

Blue notes

• Friday’s game features three of the top five point scorers among active undrafted players. Seattle defenseman Mark Giordano is No. 1, with 523; Tyler Bozak is No. 2, with 456; and Torey Krug is No. 5, with 391.

• The Blues are tied with Toronto for the league lead in power play efficiency (29.5 percent) and have seven players with at least three power play goals.

• Defenseman Marco Scandella will play in his 100th game as a member of the Blues tonight.

