Blues Game Day: Injured Schenn, Scandella will sit out regular-season finale

The Blues will have defenseman Robert Bortuzzo back in the lineup tonight for the regular season finale against the Vegas Golden Knights. And “probably” forward David Perron as well, according to coach Craig Berube.

But alternate captain Brayden Schenn (upper-body injury) and defenseman Marco Scandella (lower-body injury) will not play. So the earliest those two will return is Game 1 of the Blues’ first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

Berube said he was hopeful Schenn and Scandella would be available for Game 1.

This will be the fourth game in a row missed by Schenn.

Even though they’ll sit out Friday against Vegas, Schenn and Scandella were among nine Blues participating in an optional morning skate at Enterprise Center.

Among the others were Logan Brown, Nathan Walker and Niko Mikkola – all of whom are expected to play tonight. Also skating were Mackenzie MacEachern and Scott Perunovich, who are both on long-term injured reserve. And goalies Ville Husso and Jordan Binnington, with Husso in goal against the Golden Knights.

One more time

It would be easy enough to think the Blues just want to get this game over with and move on to the playoffs, but Berube says that’s not the case.

“Again, we don’t know the outcome of the other game,” Berube said. “We gotta focus on what we can control. That’s the way we play. That’s it.”

The “other game” obviously is the Colorado at Minnesota contest. If the Wild lose in regulation and the Blues beat Vegas, the Blues finish second in the Central Division and get home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Any other combination of results will have the Wild finishing second and earning home ice. Both games tip off slightly after 7 p.m.

Berube isn’t expecting Vegas to roll over, even though the Golden Knights were eliminated from playoff contention with Tuesday’s shootout loss to Chicago.

“Vegas, they’re a good team,” Berube said. “They’ve been a good team for a long time. They got a lot of good players over there. By no means is it gonna be an easy game that’s for sure. We gotta be ready to go.”

Woe is Vegas

For the first time in the five-year history of the Vegas franchise, the Golden Knights will not be participating in the postseason. In what has been an injury-plagued season, harsh reality was beginning to sink in after the team’s morning skate at Enterprise.

“It’s weird,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “Not a spot you want to be in. But I think it’s something that we can learn from going forward. That’s, I guess, the only way we can take it.”

IIn a season that began with sky-high expectations, what went wrong?

“I don’t have the exact answers,” Theodore said. “I think we had stretches where we weren’t good enough. But that’s something we can reflect on over the summer and come back ready to go.

“I feel like guys have fought hard all year. We’ve fought a lot of adversity. It shows the character we have in this room.”

As for tonight’s game with the Blues, forward Mattias Janmark said: “It’s not a game where you want to be in this position. So we’re here. We want to try and play hard and win a game. And then in the future make sure that you don’t play these games again.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Bozak-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Brown-Walker

Defensemen

Krug-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Project Vegas lineup

Forwards

Karlsson-Eichel-Marchessault

Pacioretty-Stephenson-Stone

Carrier-Roy-Dadonov

Janmark-Amadio

Defensemen

McNabb-Theodore

Martinez-Pietrangelo

Hutton-Whitecloud

Goalie

Thompson/Coghlan

Neighbours advances

Blues prospect Jake Neighbours had two assists for the Edmonton Oil Kings on Thursday night in a 6-4 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Oil Kings thus swept theiir first-round series in the Western Hockey League playoffs, 4 games to 0, and await their next opponent.

