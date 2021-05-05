Blues Game Day: Injury bug strikes again

This season of Blues’ injuries just won’t stop. Vince Dunn, Torey Krug, Vladimir Tarasenko and Sammy Blais all will be out of the lineup tonight when the Blues play the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center, with a playoff berth on the line.
Dunn and Krug, both with upper-body injuries, were on the ice for Wednesday’s morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center. But neither were among the top three defensemen pairings during line rushes, and both stayed late for extra work — a sure sign they were out of the lineup.
Dunn will miss his fifth game since getting slammed in the face and down to the ice by a Colorado player following a faceoff in the third period of the Blues’ April 24 contest with the Avalanche.
Krug will miss his third consecutive game.
“I think it’s a day-to-day thing with both of them, depending on how they feel,” Berube said. “And we just go from there. I don’t really have a timeline on them.”
Once again, Justin Faulk will replace Krug on the Blues’ top power-play unit. After struggling for much of the season, the Blues are suddenly ranked ninth in the NHL in power play efficiency at 22.5%. They’ve converted 12 of 28 power plays over their last 11 games, or 42.9%.
Berube has changed up his second and third D-pairings tonight, pairing Mikkola with Colton Parayko and Jake Walman with Robert Bortuzzo.
Mikkola and Parayko finished off Monday’s 3-1 win over Anaheim together, and Berube must have liked what he saw since they’re starting out that way tonight for the first time this season.
“It’s unfair to compare Mikkola to (Jay) Bouwmeester, but they’re big guys that are hard to play against,” Berube said. “There’s not a lot of room out there.”
As for Tarasenko and Blais, Tarasenko aggravated a lower-body injury Monday, an injury that had kept him out of the last two games in Minnesota. Tarasenko played 15 minutes 36 seconds against the Ducks, but had no shot attempts for the first time this season.
“He re-aggravated it, so he’s out right now,” Berube said of Tarasenko, adding that Tarasenko remains “pretty much” on a day-to-day basis.
Berube also said Blais’ status is day-to-day with an upper-body injury sustained against Anaheim.
Minus Tarasenko and Blais, Berube has moved Zach Sanford up from the fourth line to the second line, joining Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak. Coming off the bench are Kyle Clifford and Mackenzie MacEachern to join Ivan Barbashev on the fourth line.
Clifford has been in and out of the lineup lately, a healthy scratch in four of the six games during the team’s current six-game point streak (5-0-1).
It’s been much longer for MacEachern. He has not played since March 13 against Vegas, spending more than five weeks on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He returned to the active roster April 23, but has been a healthy scratch the last six games.
“He’s got speed and can really skate,” Berube said. “Big body. He’s gonna get on the forecheck and forecheck hard and play good defense and just provide energy for our hockey team.”
DUCKS 8
The Blues close out their season series with the Anaheim Ducks tonight. St. Louis is 5-1-1 against Anaheim this season, and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory coupled with an Arizona win over Los Angeles.
“We’re just taking it game-by-game,” Berube said. “Again, just get prepared for the game tonight. They gave us a tough game last game, so I expect the same. We just gotta be ready to go. I think the start of the game is big.”
Berube said he’s not obsessed with the standings.
“I don’t really worry about it much,” Berube said. “I don’t really look at standings. I already know where everything is in my head.”
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Schenn-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Bozak-Sanford
Hoffman-Thomas-Kyrou
Clifford-Barbashev-MacEachern
Defensemen
Scandella-Faulk
Mikkola-Parayko
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
DUCKS PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Jones-Getzlaf-Carrick
Volkov-Lundestrom-Rakell
Comtois-Zegras-Terry
Deslauriers-Grant-Backes
Defensemen
Fowler-Larsson
Fleury-Drysdale
Benoit-Shattenkirk
Goalie
Stolarz/Gibson
BLUE NOTES
In what’s shaping up as his final appearance in St. Louis as a player, former Blues captain David Backes is in the lineup for Anaheim tonight.
With Tarasenko and Blais out with injuries, the Blues have recalled Dakota Joshua from the Utica Comets of the AHL to their taxi squad.