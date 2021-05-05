Blues Game Day: Injury bug strikes again

This season of Blues’ injuries just won’t stop. Vince Dunn, Torey Krug, Vladimir Tarasenko and Sammy Blais all will be out of the lineup tonight when the Blues play the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center, with a playoff berth on the line.

Dunn and Krug, both with upper-body injuries, were on the ice for Wednesday’s morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center. But neither were among the top three defensemen pairings during line rushes, and both stayed late for extra work — a sure sign they were out of the lineup.

Dunn will miss his fifth game since getting slammed in the face and down to the ice by a Colorado player following a faceoff in the third period of the Blues’ April 24 contest with the Avalanche.

Krug will miss his third consecutive game.

“I think it’s a day-to-day thing with both of them, depending on how they feel,” Berube said. “And we just go from there. I don’t really have a timeline on them.”

Once again, Justin Faulk will replace Krug on the Blues’ top power-play unit. After struggling for much of the season, the Blues are suddenly ranked ninth in the NHL in power play efficiency at 22.5%. They’ve converted 12 of 28 power plays over their last 11 games, or 42.9%.