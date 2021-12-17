Blues game day: It's "Chuck" tonight in goal vs. Dallas

There will be at least one more night of “Chuck” in goal for the Blues. Coach Craig Berube confirmed after the team’s optional morning skate Friday that Charlie Lindgren will be back in the net tonight against the Dallas Stars.

Puck drop is shortly after 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

Berube said it’s partly a case of riding the hot hand but also a realization that Jordan Binnington needs a little more practice time as he comes off a stint on the COVID list.

“Like I told you the other day, with the goaltender coming off COVID, I think a little more time needs to be put into practice,” Berube said. “Binner feels good, but from a timing (standpoint), stuff like that, I think he needed a little bit more time.

“And Lindgren’s played well.”

That he has. Lindgren has a 4-0-0 record with a 1.29 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage. Lindgren has stopped 87 of 91 shots.

Berube said he relies on goalie coach Dave Alexander to let him know when goalies are ready to return following a layoff.