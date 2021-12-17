Blues game day: It's "Chuck" tonight in goal vs. Dallas

There will be at least one more night of “Chuck” in goal for the Blues. Coach Craig Berube confirmed after the team’s optional morning skate Friday that Charlie Lindgren will be back in the net tonight against the Dallas Stars.
Puck drop is shortly after 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.
Berube said it’s partly a case of riding the hot hand but also a realization that Jordan Binnington needs a little more practice time as he comes off a stint on the COVID list.
“Like I told you the other day, with the goaltender coming off COVID, I think a little more time needs to be put into practice,” Berube said. “Binner feels good, but from a timing (standpoint), stuff like that, I think he needed a little bit more time.
“And Lindgren’s played well.”
That he has. Lindgren has a 4-0-0 record with a 1.29 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage. Lindgren has stopped 87 of 91 shots.
Berube said he relies on goalie coach Dave Alexander to let him know when goalies are ready to return following a layoff.
“He has a real good input on it for sure,” Berube said. “He’s out there watching ‘em very closely and working with them hands on. He knows a lot more than I do about the timing and how they look in practice for sure.”
Injury update
Injured players Ville Husso, Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Jake Walman were among the 14 Blues taking part in Friday’s skate.
“They’re all getting close – seeing them out there skating with the team,” Berube said. “We’ll see tomorrow who’s in the practice jersey. But they’re all feeling better, improving, so it’s good to see.”
James Neal, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury since prior to Thanksgiving and remains on long-term injured reserve, did not practice. Berube said he tweaked the injury during Thursday’s full practice at Centene Community Ice Center.
When asked if it was a setback for Neal’s return, Berube said: “Yes.”
Also not on the ice was Brayden Schenn, who suffered an upper-body injury last Sunday against Anaheim and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.
David Perron, out since Nov. 26 with an apparent concussion, skated again and appears to be nearing a return.
“I thought he had a really good practice yesterday,” Berube said. “That was really good to see. ... He came in today and he felt good, so that’s another good sign after a pretty good push yesterday in practice. We’ll just take it day-by-day with him, and I think he’s trending in the right direction right now and he looks good. If that continues, I think we’ll have a player soon.”
Kostin to Springfield
Forward Klim Kostin (upper body) who is scheduled to come off long-term injured reserve this weekend, has been sent to the Springfield Thunderbirds on a conditioning assignment. As a younger, inexperienced NHL player, the Blues feel a few games in the American Hockey League will get him up to speed.
“It is important,” Berube said. “He’s been out a while. I think going down and playing two or three games there over the weekend and getting lots of minutes, he can get his timing back and get his lungs going a little bit playing. So I think it’s important that he does that before he steps in and plays with us.”
Blues projected lineup
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Brown
Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko
Walker-Bozak-Sundqvist
Toropchenko-Joshua-Peca
Defensemen
Mikkola-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Bortuzzo
Goalie