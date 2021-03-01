Blues Game Day: Joshua makes his NHL debut for Blues

ANAHEIM, Calif.: Last season, forward Dakota Joshua split his time between the ECHL and the AHL, pro hockey’s version of AA and AAA baseball. Tonight he finds himself in the big leagues, making his NHL debut for the Blues against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.
He’ll be on the team’s fourth line, apparently centering for Kyle Clifford and Mackenzie MacEachern. It’s been that kind of season for the injury-depleted Blues, and the opportunity of a lifetime for Joshua, 24, a native of Dearborn, Mich.
“I’m very excited. I’ve been waiting my whole for this chance,” Joshua said. “So it’s a good thing to finally get here and get to it.”
Coach Craig Berube actually informed Joshua on Sunday that he would be in the lineup. The first person Joshua contacted once he got the news was — of course — his mother.
“She was overjoyed with excitement,” Joshua said. “I’m sure she’s really proud and happy that she gets to watch me play in the NHL tonight.”
A fourth-round draft pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2014, Joshua played two seasons in the USHL for the Sioux Falls Stampede and then four at Ohio State, where he was on a Frozen Four team in the 2017-18 season. Joshua's most productive season was 2016-17, when he had 12 goals and 23 assists in 33 games; he followed with 15 goals in ’17-18.
Joshua ran into MacEachern a few times in Big Ten hockey, where MacEachern played for Michigan State.
“We had a fair share of college battles while I was just starting out my career at Ohio State,” Joshua said. “It’s nice to be on the same team and get to play with him tonight.”
Now they’re linemates in the NHL.
“Very crazy,” Joshua said. “It all happened fast. That’s part of the game, obviously. You never know what to expect. And now here I am getting my chance and looking to make the most of it.”
Joshua was traded to St. Louis in July of 2019, about a month after the Blues’ Stanley Cup title.
Last season, Joshua spent 30 games with the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League and 20 with the Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL. His combined totals for the season: six goals, 12 assists and plus-6.
In four games this season for the Utica Comets, the Blues’ AHL affiliate this year, Joshua had a goal and an assist and was plus-2. After his call-up by St. Louis, he spent a week fulfilling quarantine requirements.
“He’s big, got good size and skates well,” Berube said. “He was playing well down there in Utica, doing a good job there, he was one of their better players. We’re excited to see him and he’s excited to play, obviously.”
Joshua, a sturdy 6-2, 198, played center throughout his college career but only periodically last season in the pros. He was taking faceoffs near the end of Monday’s morning skate at Honda Center.
“I’m a power forward,” Joshua said. “I like to get in on the forecheck and just do my job and take pucks to the net. On the defensive side of things, just play well within the structure and make sure I’m helping make the breakouts clean, get us going the other way.”
NO DE LA ROSE
The Blues are short on centers because Jacob de la Rose (lower-body injury) has joined centers Ivan Barbashev, Tyler Bozak and Robert Thomas on the injured reserve list. De la Rose tumbled hard to the ice six minutes into Saturday’s 7-6 victory over San Jose and did not return
“De la Rose will be out for a significant time,” Berube said.
Bozak is on this trip, Berube confirmed, but hasn’t skated yet.
“We’ll see how he feels (Tuesday), maybe he’ll be on the ice,” Berube said.
HUSSO’S TURN
Ville Husso is in goal tonight for the Blues, making his first start since Feb. 13. Husso was strong in relief of Binnington in Saturday’s game, improving his NHL record to 3-2-0.
Binninington has started the Blues’ last six games over the past 13 days. Berube was asked if the goalie was experiencing fatigue.
“I don’t know,” Berube said. “He feels good, he says. But he has played a lot. I’m not looking into it too much, to be honest with you.”
DUCKS 3
The Blues have won six straight games in Anaheim and have outscored the Ducks 28-11 in the process. A little over a month ago, the Blues posted 6-1 and 4-1 victories at the Honda Center, their only sweep of a two-game set this season.
In the 6-1 win Jan. 30, the Blues scored twice in the first minute (goals by Jordan Kyrou and Zach Sanford) for their fastest two goals in franchise history to start a game. When Kyrou scored again at the 2:06 mark, it became the fastest three goals to start a game in Blues history and the fifth-fastest trio in NHL history.
The next day, Husso earned his first NHL victory, stopping 25 of 26 shots in the 4-1 win. Sammy Blais scored the winner, with his first goal in nearly a calendar year. (Feb. 4, 2020 vs. Carolina.) The Blues improved to 6-2-1 to take over the points percentage lead over Colorado in the West Division.
PROJECTED BLUES’ LINEUP
Forwards