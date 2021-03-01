Blues Game Day: Joshua makes his NHL debut for Blues

Joshua ran into MacEachern a few times in Big Ten hockey, where MacEachern played for Michigan State.

“We had a fair share of college battles while I was just starting out my career at Ohio State,” Joshua said. “It’s nice to be on the same team and get to play with him tonight.”

Now they’re linemates in the NHL.

“Very crazy,” Joshua said. “It all happened fast. That’s part of the game, obviously. You never know what to expect. And now here I am getting my chance and looking to make the most of it.”

Joshua was traded to St. Louis in July of 2019, about a month after the Blues’ Stanley Cup title.

Last season, Joshua spent 30 games with the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League and 20 with the Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL. His combined totals for the season: six goals, 12 assists and plus-6.

In four games this season for the Utica Comets, the Blues’ AHL affiliate this year, Joshua had a goal and an assist and was plus-2. After his call-up by St. Louis, he spent a week fulfilling quarantine requirements.