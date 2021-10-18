Blues Game Day: Kostin in, Neal out against Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Even though Klim Kostin wasn’t in the Blues’ opening-day lineup Saturday in Colorado, coach Craig Berube said he wanted to get the big winger in some games.
Berube wasn’t kidding. Kostin will make his season debut Monday night in Game 2 of the Blues’ season against the Arizona Coyotes. Puck drop is 9 p.m. Central.
“He’s a big guy,” Berube said. “We need him on the forecheck. Being physical. Getting to the net. Using his shot. Being a power forward; I think that’s what his game’s gonna be. And then be responsible defensively.“
With Kostin in, veteran James Neal is a healthy scratch. The change affects two lines; Kostin will open on the fourth line on right wing, with Tyler Bozak at center and rookie Jake Neighbours on left wing.
Ivan Barbashev, who was on the fourth line against Colorado, moves up to the third line tonight where he’ll play left wing, with Robert Thomas at center and Vladimir Tarasenko at right wing.
“I know that (third) line probably wasn’t as good as it should have been in the (Colorado) game,” Berube said. “But that’s not the reason that (Neal’s) out.
“I don’t want guys sitting out too long. I want to get everybody involved. So it was a good opportunity to put Klim in tonight.”
Welcome to the Central
With the addition of the expansion Seattle Kraken, Arizona has been shifted from the Pacific Division to the Central. Even though the Coyotes are in the rebuilding mode, seeing them more often may not be a good thing for the Blues.
Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Arizona is 11-4-2 against the Blues, including 5-2-1 last season. Due to travel considerations caused by COVID concerns, the Blues played the same seven teams – eight games apiece – in a condensed 56-game schedule.
You may recall, as other opponents’ games were canceled due to COVID, the Blues and Coyotes played an NHL record seven consecutive times from Feb. 2 through Feb. 15.
“That was a little bit ridiculous last year, but we got through it,” Blues defenseman Marco Scandella said.
“We know they’re a hard working team. Obviously last year we didn’t have a lot of success against them. So these are important points for us. We know, especially in their building, they come out really hard. They’re just gonna get pucks deep and try to grind us down.
“We’re a better team, in my opinion. We just have to go out and play our game. If we play our game and we outwork them, I feel like the odds are in our favor.”
There are a lot of new faces on an Arizona roster that’s undergone a lot of turnover. One face the Blues won’t miss is forward Conor Garland, who was traded to Vancouver over the offseason. Garland had three goals and five assists against the Blues in those eight games last season.
Room for improvement
Even in Saturday’s 5-3 victory, Berube saw a lot of things that need work.
No. 1 on his list?
“Don’t play the score,” he said. “I think maybe we played the score a little bit last game.”
In other words, Berube thought the Blues maybe let up a little with a 4-1 lead in the third period Saturday.
“You gotta stay aggressive,” he said. “You gotta keep after teams in this league. It’s too close. Teams can come back on you.”
Berube also said he wants to see the Blues be more patient with the puck. And make better line changes in the second period.
Old friend
Carter Hutton, who spent the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with St. Louis, faces his old team Monday in goal for Arizona.
“He’s gonna compete hard,” said Scandella, who was once Hutton’s teammate in Buffalo. “He’s a really good goalie. We just have to get bodies in front of him. If we create a lot of rebounds, a lot of pucks around the net, we’re gonna have success. We’re gonna score goals. So it’s about us playing our game.”
Hutton was shelled for eight goals in his only other appearance this season, Thursday against Columbus. But Scandella has no doubt that Hutton will bounce back tonight.
“He’s been around the game long enough,” Scandella said. “It’s a new day. That’s how you’re supposed to approach the game. That’s how he’s gonna approach the game. I feel like that’s the secret to playing in this league a long time. It’s one day at a time.
“You can have a bad day, but it’s always a new day. Just get better every day.”
Blues projected lineup
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Perron
Kryou-Schenn-Buchnevich
Barbashev-Thomas-Tarasenko
Neighbours-Bozak-Kostin
Defensemen
Scandella-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Coyotes projected lineup
Forwards
Roussel-Beagle-Fischer
Eriksson-Schmaltz-Kessel
Crouse-Boyd-Keller