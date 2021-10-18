Blues Game Day: Kostin in, Neal out against Coyotes

Welcome to the Central

With the addition of the expansion Seattle Kraken, Arizona has been shifted from the Pacific Division to the Central. Even though the Coyotes are in the rebuilding mode, seeing them more often may not be a good thing for the Blues.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Arizona is 11-4-2 against the Blues, including 5-2-1 last season. Due to travel considerations caused by COVID concerns, the Blues played the same seven teams – eight games apiece – in a condensed 56-game schedule.

You may recall, as other opponents’ games were canceled due to COVID, the Blues and Coyotes played an NHL record seven consecutive times from Feb. 2 through Feb. 15.

“That was a little bit ridiculous last year, but we got through it,” Blues defenseman Marco Scandella said.

“We know they’re a hard working team. Obviously last year we didn’t have a lot of success against them. So these are important points for us. We know, especially in their building, they come out really hard. They’re just gonna get pucks deep and try to grind us down.

“We’re a better team, in my opinion. We just have to go out and play our game. If we play our game and we outwork them, I feel like the odds are in our favor.”