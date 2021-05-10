Blues Game Day: Krug back in lineup, and so is Joshua

LOS ANGELES — After missing five games with an upper-body injury, defenseman Torey Krug returns to the Blues’ lineup for tonight’s game with the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

Krug is expected to be paired once again with Justin Faulk on defense — they have opened 37 games together, easily the most for any D-pair on the squad this season. Krug also is expected to return to his usual spot at the top of the Blues’ first power play unit.

“It’s great he’s back,” Berube said. “It’s good to get him in some games here before the playoffs. He means a lot. He’s one of our top defensemen, power play guy, and obviously a very good player for us.”

The team’s other three injured players — Sammy Blais, Vince Dunn and Vladimir Tarasenko — are not in the lineup. (Blais did not make the trip.) But Berube says he still hopes to get those three back before the regular season concludes with home games against Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Yeah, that’s the plan,” Berube said. “It’d be nice to get those three guys in the lineup but we’ll have to wait and see if it happens.”