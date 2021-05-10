Blues Game Day: Krug back in lineup, and so is Joshua

LOS ANGELES — After missing five games with an upper-body injury, defenseman Torey Krug returns to the Blues’ lineup for tonight’s game with the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.
Krug is expected to be paired once again with Justin Faulk on defense — they have opened 37 games together, easily the most for any D-pair on the squad this season. Krug also is expected to return to his usual spot at the top of the Blues’ first power play unit.
“It’s great he’s back,” Berube said. “It’s good to get him in some games here before the playoffs. He means a lot. He’s one of our top defensemen, power play guy, and obviously a very good player for us.”
The team’s other three injured players — Sammy Blais, Vince Dunn and Vladimir Tarasenko — are not in the lineup. (Blais did not make the trip.) But Berube says he still hopes to get those three back before the regular season concludes with home games against Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Yeah, that’s the plan,” Berube said. “It’d be nice to get those three guys in the lineup but we’ll have to wait and see if it happens.”
Ivan Barbashev, who limped off the ice in the closing seconds of Saturday’s game against Vegas, is in the lineup tonight. In fact, he’s been moved up to the top line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron.
With Krug in the lineup, Nikko Mikkola will be a healthy scratch tonight after playing in the last eight games.
There’s one other lineup change for what is the last road game of the regular season: Rookie Dakota Joshua returns to the lineup, centering the fourth line with Kyle Clifford and Zach Sanford. Joshua was called up from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League last Wednesday to the taxi squad. This will mark his first Blues game since March 25 against Minnesota.
With Joshua drawing in, Mackenzie MacEachern will be a healthy scratch.
PROJECTED BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Bozak-Schenn
Hoffman-Thomas-Kyrou
Clifford-Joshua-Sanford
Defensemen
Faulk-Krug
Scandella-Parayko
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
