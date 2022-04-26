Blues Game Day: Krug in, but Schenn, Bortuzzo out

DENVER – After missing three games with an upper-body injury, Torey Krug is back in action Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche. But the Blues still won’t have their top six defensemen back in action, because Robert Bortuzzo is sitting out tonight’s game with what looks like a minor leg injury.

“He’s OK,” coach Craig Berube said of Bortuzzo. “We’ll keep him out tonight though.”

In addition, forward Brayden Schenn will miss his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Schenn took part in the Blues’ morning skate at Ball Arena but did not take part in line rushes or participate on the power play.

Tyler Bozak will take Schenn’s spot for the second game in a row, centering the third line flanked by wingers Ivan Barbashev and Jordan Kyrou. Berube said Schenn will play in Friday’s regular-season finale against the Vegas Golden Knights at Enterprise Center.

Bortuzzo crashed into the boards Sunday at Anaheim and was limping after that contest. He participated in Tuesday’s morning skate and took part in line rushes, paired with Krug. But Berube said he will go with either Calle Rosen or Niko Mikkola against the Avalanche instead of Bortuzzo.

At this point, it’s all about making sure players are playoff ready.

Been a while

In a scheduling quirk caused by the addition of an eighth team to the Central Division (Arizona), the Blues are playing Colorado only three times this season. Tonight marks Game 3.

The first two contests were played way back in October. After several days of practice in Vail, Colo., the Blues opened the regular season Oct. 16 with a 5-3 win at Colorado.

The Blues took leads of 3-0 and 4-1 before the Avs made things interesting. A disallowed Colorado goal would’ve tied the game 4-4 with 2:49 left before an empty-net goal by Ryan O’Reilly with 20 seconds left sealed the deal.

David Perron scored twice. Schenn fought Nazem Kadri 40 seconds in – it was payback for a Kadri shot to the head of Justin Faulk in Game 2 of the playoffs last season – ending Faulk’s season.

The Avs were minus Nathan MacKinnon (COVID) and Gabriel Landeskog (suspension).

Twelve days later, the teams met in St. Louis with the Avs winning 4-3, snapping the Blues’ season-opening five-game winning streak. This time Faulk fought Kadri just 47 seconds in, also getting a two-minute instigator penalty and a 10-minute misconduct along with the five minutes for fighting. So he spent 17 minutes in the box in the first period.

There was also a wild scrum near the end of the second period in that Oct. 28 game, with Jordan Binnington getting a 10-minute misconduct (served by Bortuzzo) for swinging his goalie stick at Kadri. All told, the Avalanche had a 7:06 advantage in power play time in the game.

O’Reilly missed the game on the COVID list.

This time around

The Avalanche will be missing Landeskog (knee) and Mikko Rantanen (non-COVID illness) for tonight’s game. Colorado has lost four straight, but when asked how much stock he put in that streak, Berube replied: “None. Zero.”

“They’re always tough. Especially at home,” Berube said. “They’ve got some great players over there. We gotta be ready to go.”

Beyond what the Avalanche can do up front, they are the NHL’s most dangerous offensive squad on the blueline. They have a league-best 61 goals by defensemen, led by Norris Trophy candidate Cale Makar’s 27 goals.

“Where they really expose you a lot of times is coming out of their zone,” Berube said. “They’re so quick getting off their check and they get up the ice, leave you behind, create odd-man rushes.

“So it’s important, you gotta be physical on ‘em as much as you can. They’re not easy to hit, but as much as you can get a piece of ‘em, slow ‘em down a little bit. Stay above ‘em as much as you can. Because otherwise you just get left behind.”

It’s probably too late in the regular season for this to be any kind of measuring stick for the Blues. They know better based on last year, when they beat the Avalanche in successive games late in the season – 5-3 and 4-1. But then three weeks later were swept by the Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs. The Blues were outscored 20-7 in those four playoff defeats.

“It’s gonna be a good test obviously for our group,” Colton Parayko said. “But I think at this point of the season everybody wants to worry about how they’re playing. They’re own team. You can’t really worry about other teams at this point. You just want to make sure going into the playoffs you’re feeling your best and playing your best.”

Binnington in goal

Binnington is scheduled to start Tuesday, in what figures to be his last chance to impress Berube before the playoffs. He enters the contest riding a season-long five-game winning streak, but allowed three third-period goals in his last outing – a 5-4 overtime win Saturday at Arizona.

Over his career, Binnington has played Colorado more than any other club. He’s 7-7-0, with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage against them.

Blues’ projected lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Bozak-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Brown-Walker

Defensemen

Scandella-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Krug-Rosen/Mikkola

Goalie

Binnington

Power play lineup

PP1: Krug-Perron-Kyrou-O’Reilly-Saad

PP2: Faulk-Thomas-Tarasenko-Buchnevich-Barbashev

Blue notes

• By defeating Anaheim 6-3 Sunday, the Blues completed the season 1-1-1 against the Ducks. They currently have sub-.500 records against only four teams: Carolina (0-2-0), Pittsburgh (0-1-1), New Jersey (0-1-0) and Winnipeg (1-2-1). The Blues are 1-1-0 against Colorado, so a regulation loss could make it five teams.

• A victory Tuesday will make this the fourth team in Blues history to win 50 games in the regular season. The 2013-14 team won 52 games; the 2014-15 team and 1999-2000 squad both won 51 games.

• In Vladimir Tarasenko (34 goals) and Pavel Buchnevich (30), the Blues have two 30-goal scorers in the same season for the first time since Brad Boyes (33) and David Backes (31) in 2008-09.

• Tonight will be Faulk’s 200th game with the Blues.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.