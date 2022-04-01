Blues Game Day: Kyrou status uncertain for Edmonton

EDMONTON — After missing Wednesday’s game in Vancouver due to illness, Blues leading scorer Jordan Kyrou skated for the second day in a row Friday here in Edmonton.

But coach Craig Berube didn’t sound overly optimistic about Kyrou’s availability for Friday’s 8 p.m. (Central) contest against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

“We’ll see after the skate here,” Berube said.

Berube never takes part in morning skates — they’re run by his assistants — and Kyrou was taking part in the skate when Berube met with the media. As for how Kyrou looked Thursday during the team’s full practice, Berube said: “Not very good, but not bad. Just OK.”

Only five players took part in Friday’s morning skate: goalies Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso, forwards Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev, and defenseman Niko Mikkola.

It was the lightest attendance for a morning skate this season, but with 16 games in 29 remaining days to wrap up the regular season in April, getting rest and keeping the legs fresh is of extra importance.

Kyrou was still skating a full 45 minutes after the morning skate started — it was just him and Husso by then. So with that much time spent on the ice it seems doubtful he’ll be in the lineup tonight.

Kyrou missed Wednesday's game against Vancouver, becoming the fifth Blues player since the All-Star break to miss a game due to illness.

Berube said defenseman Calle Rosen, called up from the Springfield Thunderbirds on March 25, will play his third consecutive game tonight. He liked what he saw from Rosen in Vancouver on Wednesday.

“I thought he played a pretty good game,” Berube said. “Moved the puck well. Closed plays out pretty well. He’s got really good feet. And again, his head’s up (when) making plays.”

Berube said Rosen will be paired once again with Robert Bortuzzo, meaning Mikkola will be a healthy scratch for the second game in a row.

And in goal

Binnington was the first goalie off the ice Friday, meaning he’ll get the start against Edmonton. Husso had started six of the Blues’ previous seven games, including both victories over Vancouver earlier this week, and is expected to start Saturday in Calgary.

Binnington’s last start came March 24 against Philadelphia, a 5-2 Blues loss in which he stopped 22 of 26 shots. (The fifth Philadelphia goal was an empty-netter.)

Veteran Mike Smith gets the start in goal for Edmonton. Smith, 40, is 7-9-2, with a 3.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896.

Smith faced the Blues on Dec. 29 in St. Louis, losing 4-2. He hasn’t had much success against the Blues over his career, going 5-18-0 with a 3.55 GAA and .882 save percentage.

Bring on the Oilers

There’s nothing deep or complicated about facing Edmonton. It’s all about trying to keep the lid on superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“They’ve got obviously two of the best players in the world that you've gotta pay attention to,” Berube said. “It takes all five guys on the ice to do the job. It’s gonna be a good part of it.

“They’re great players. They’re playing a good team game, too. They’re pretty balanced. But those two guys — one’s got 100 points, the other’s got 97. So we need to really pay attention to ‘em.”

Meanwhile, Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft talked about the challenge of handling St. Louis’ depth during his post-morning skate media session.

“They’re not that far removed from having won the Stanley Cup,” Woodcroft said. “A lot of their key pieces were involved in that run. They forecheck well, they transition pucks well, they break out well.

“They do a lot of things really well, so we’re gonna need all 20 people on our team to make sure that they’re focused and prepared to execute immediately.”

Former River Otter

Woodcroft, 45, who replaced Dave Tippett as Edmonton’s head coach on Feb. 10, once played for the Missouri River Otters in St. Charles.

“We had a couple NHLers, guys that had played in the NHL — Lonnie Loach, Darin Kimble,” Woodcroft said. “It was a good experience for me, and lots of real nice people in that area. It’s a nice place to live and an underrated hockey community.”

Woodcroft scored seven goals with 12 assists during the 2000-01 season as a center, his only year with the minor-league River Otters. One of his teammates, Colin Chaulk, is now head coach of the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton’s affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Another teammate that season was Kevin Plager, son of the late Blues great Barclay Plager.

“He lived up to the family name,” Woodcroft said of Kevin Plager. “He was all sandpaper, and he played the game hard. He was a great human being. He was a very good teammate.”

Friends for life

Colton Parayko’s billet family and his trainer from junior hockey made the five-hour drive from Fort MacMurray, Alberta, to see Parayko on Friday and take in tonight's game.

The Fitzpatricks — Barbara, Jamie and Joshua — were his billet family. Peter Spiers was his trainer. Also along was a friend, Hillary Regular.

Although Parayko didn’t take part in the Blues morning skate, he came out to see the group during the skate and posed for pictures. Then he took Joshua, 12, back to the Blues’ locker-room area. Joshua, who has cerebral palsy, was 2 when Parayko stayed with his family. Parayko helped teach him to walk back then, and Joshua now skates.

In the summer of 2019, Parayko invited the Fitzpatrick family to his hometown of St. Albert (outside Edmonton) for his Stanley Cup day.

Blues' projected lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Toropchenko

MacEachern-Brown-Walker

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Rosen-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Oilers’ projected lineup

Forwards

Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Brassard-Nugent-Hopkins-Kassian

Foegele-McLeod-Archibald

Defensemen

Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie

Goalie

Smith

