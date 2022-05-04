Blues Game Day: Leddy a game-time decision, Scandella out again

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Blues could be without two of their top six defensemen for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday night against the Minnesota Wild.

Nick Leddy, who played superbly in Monday’s 4-0 series-opening victory over the Wild, did not take part in the morning skate. Niko Mikkola was in his spot during line rushes, skating with Colton Parayko on the Blues’ top defensive pairing.

Calle Rosen, a healthy scratch in Game 1, moved into Mikkola’s spot on the third pairing with Robert Bortuzzo. Which was an indication that Marco Scandella will miss his second game of the series and third game in a row dating back to the regular-season finale against Vegas, with a lower-body injury.

Coach Craig Berube called Leddy a game-time decision, but the use of Mikkola with Parayko during the morning skate instead of a placeholder player could signal that Leddy is a no-go tonight at Xcel Energy Center.

“We just kept him off,” Berube said. “He’ll be a game-time decision.”

Leddy was drilled hard from behind by Minnesota’s Matt Boldy midway through the first period but kept playing and logged 22 minutes 22 seconds of ice time.

When asked if Leddy had a little something going on injury-wise, Berube replied: “Yeah.”

Facing the high-powered Wild without Leddy on defense would be a tough task.

“He was really good for us (Monday),” Berube said. “He's been really good for us since we got him. We'll see how it goes.”

Starting with a game in Chicago on the day after Thanksgiving, Mikkola was paired with Parayko in 33 of 37 games in a stretch that went through March 8.

“And did a good job,” Berube said. “So we've got a lot of confidence in that pair.”

If Rosen draws in to the lineup tonight, it will be his first postseason game. He’s played in only 38 NHL regular-season games, 18 of them coming this season with the Blues.

“I think they’ve both been really good for us any time they get an opportunity,” forward Brandon Saad said, referring to Mikkola and Rosen. “With Mikkola’s physicality and playing tight to the puck, and with Rosy making plays and contributing offensively, we’ve got a lot of depth back there. So I think regardless of who’s in the lineup, we’re confident that we can get the job done.”

Berube confirmed that Scandella would be unavailable tonight. As for his potential return, Berube said: “I couldn’t give you a timeline on that yet.”

Game 2

The Blues already have achieved the minimum requirement for starting a best-of-seven playoff series on the road: They will return to St. Louis with at least one victory. Obviously, they’d like to get greedy and go 2-0 at Xcel.

“It’s gonna be another really tough game tonight,” veteran forward Tyler Bozak said. “Obviously they’re a great team. We’re gonna have to do a lot of the little things we did (Monday), take away their time and space.

“Try and win the special teams game. I expect a lot more 5-on-5 tonight, so we’re gonna have to be pretty dialed-in in that area of the game as well.”

More 5-on-5 play would mean fewer penalties – and there were 18 plus a penalty shot called Monday. Minnesota thinks it’s the better 5-on-5 team; Monday showed that they’re definitely not the better squad on special teams.

“I think you can constantly improve in every area,” Bozak said. “I think there’s little things every game that you can get better at and improve on, and you have to do throughout the playoffs and moving forward to have that opportunity to win. So we’re gonna keep improving, keep trying to get better.

“We know every night’s gonna be a really tough battle against this team. It’s gonna be a long series.”

Solving Husso

Yes, the Wild were shut out Monday. But it’s not as if they didn’t have any chances. They had plenty of chances. But no goals. Chalk it up to bad puck luck and a hot goalie in Ville Husso.

“After watching the game, we thought our offensive game was good,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “Obviously we didn't score. So it wasn't great. But we had plenty of looks.

“Our D were involved. But today's National Hockey League gets really difficult to score and especially the way that their goaltender played was real good. We've got to get more opportunities. We've got to get more people involved and maybe second, third waves, but certainly get pucks into him that (Husso) doesn't see.”

Husso, who is 6-0-0 in his career against Minnesota in the regular season and playoffs, stopped 37 shots in Monday’s contest..

“He made some good saves side to side,” Wild forward Ryan Hartman said. “There wasn't a lot of side-to-side movement. Maybe get some bodies in front. But he definitely saw a lot of pucks in Game 1."

As for puck luck, or lack thereof. . . .

“We definitely had our chances, we hit four posts,” Hartman said. “A couple of us missed the net on some opportunities that he didn't see the puck. I think we just need to be a little more opportunistic and see where that goes."

O’Reilly nominated

Captain Ryan O’Reilly is the Blues’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which recognizes leadership on and off the ice as well as community service.

Among O’Reilly’s community initiatives in St. Louis are “90’s Mighty RO’R” and “Ryan’s Den,” which partner with children’s groups around St. Louis to provide support and opportunities to attend Blues games at Enterprise Center.

Kelly Chase is the only Blue to have won the award previously, doing so after the 1997-98 season.

Hockey town

Late start notwithstanding, the Blues had strong television ratings for Game 1 against Minnesota – a combined St. Louis household rating of 10.3 on Bally Sports Midwest and ESPN. It broke down to 7.8 on Bally and 2.48 on ESPN, for nearly 200,000 total viewers.

The Blues had a 4.3 ratings average during the regular season, the second-best rating among U.S. teams in the National Hockey League.

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Bozak-Walker

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Leddy

Rosen-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Projected Wild lineup

Forwards

Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello

Fiala-Gaudreau-Boldy

Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno

Deslauriers-Jost-Duhaim

Defensemen

Middleton-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Merrill-Goligoski

Goalie

Fleury

