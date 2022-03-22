Blues Game Day: Leddy paired with Parayko and on second power play

WASHINGTON – For openers, new Blues defenseman Nick Leddy will be paired with Colton Parayko and play on the second power-play unit in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game against the Washington Capitals.

“Great pickup,” coach Craig Berube said of Leddy following Tuesday’s morning skate at Capital One Arena. “A guy that’s been around. Got a lot of playoff experience. So you’re getting a good, experienced defenseman that can skate and move the puck.

“We’re gonna move him around, but we've got him with Parayko right now, and got him on PP so we’ll go from there.”

With Robert Thomas (upper-body injury) and Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) out for tonight – and not on the trip – Leddy has been pressed into service on the power play.

“It’s great,” said Leddy, who also played on the second power-play unit in Detroit before Monday’s trade. “Being able to feed Justin (Faulk) is always exciting. I know him from back home – we train together. Yeah, I’m very excited. Just looking to help out in any way I can, and make a good push.”

Leddy and Faulk are Minnesota natives and train together over the summer in the Twin Cities area.

Leddy also knows Brandon Saad from their time as teammates with the Chicago Blackhawks several years ago. Other than that, it’s pretty much a clean slate for Leddy with his new teammates.

He met a few of them Monday at the team hotel in Washington. And met some more at the rink Tuesday morning, including defensive partner Parayko.

“Obviously a very big guy,” Leddy said of Parayko. “Very good skater. Big shot. And he seems to play very well. So I’m looking forward to start it off good tonight. I know we might be talking more than he might like to tonight on the bench, just kinda getting used to each other.”

More Walker, more 11-7

For the 13th time this season, the Blues will field a lineup that includes fewer than 12 forwards. The Blues are 6-3-3 this season when playing with fewer than 12.

“No choice,” Berube said.

And that’s even with the arrival of Nathan Walker, who has been called up again from the Springfield Thunderbirds and took part in the morning skate.

“He’s a skater and a worker, and he does things right out there,” Berube said of Walker. “He just provides a lot of energy for our team.”

The first time Walker got called up in December, he scored a hat trick against Detroit in his first game of this season with the Blues, and also scored a goal two days later on Dec. 12 against Anaheim.

All told, Walker has four goals, an assist and is plus-4 in two stints with the Blues this season encompassing nine games. He will play on a third line Tuesday with Ivan Barbashev and Alexei Toropchenko.

In Springfield, Walker was scoring almost at a point-per-game pace with 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 47 games.

Farewell Sundqvist

The departure of Oskar Sundqvist in Monday’s trade for Leddy leaves the Blues with only 10 players who played in the Stanley Cup Final series against Boston in 2019: Barbashev, Jordan Binnington, Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Bozak, Ryan O’Reilly, Parayko, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Tarasenko and Thomas.

Jordan Kyrou (16 games) and Mackenzie MacEachern (29 games) both played in regular-season contests for the Blues that season but did not play in any postseason games.

According to Schenn, the team said its goodbyes to Sundqvist shortly before taking off from Lambert Airport on a charter flight to Washington.

“Just said a quick goodbye – a few guys, or all of us, actually,” Schenn said. “Just one of those things where you never really know what’s gonna happen on trade deadline day. Obviously, Sunny was a part of our winning team – a huge part of it. Was obviously a big player for us. And Wally as well.”

The Blues sent Sundqvist, defenseman Jake Walman and a second-round pick in 2023 to the Red Wings for Leddy and defenseman Luke Witkowski. As part of the deal, Detroit retained half of Leddy’s $5.5 million salary-cap count.

“They’re both great team guys, and that’s just the nature of hockey and the trade deadline,” Schenn said. “You lose two good players, but you bring in one really solid player (Leddy). ... We’re looking forward to playing these last 20 games with the team we have.”

Walman, too

Walman had a hard time breaking into the Blues lineup. The 26-year-old Toronto native was a third-round draft pick in 2014. He didn’t play his first NHL game until the 2019-20 season – appearing in one game. He played in 24 games last season and 32 contests this season prior to Monday’s trade.

He may get a chance for more ice time in Detroit.

“Yeah, for sure,” Berube said. “They’re gonna obviously give him a good look and see what (he can do). And Wally’s got a lot of ability physically. He can really skate and shoot a puck. So I wish him all the best.”

Power-play shuffle

With Thomas and Tarasenko out, here's how the Blues lined up on the power play Tuesday morning:

PP1: Krguy-Perron-Schenn-O'Reilly-Saad

PP2: Faulk-Leddy-Kyrou-Barbashev-Buchnevich

Blues’ projected lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Kyrou-Schenn-Buchnevich

Walker-Barbashev-Toropchenko

MacEachern-Brown

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Scandella-Bortuzzo

Mikkola

Goalie

Husso

Capitals' projected lineup

(Washington also is going with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen.)

Forwards

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Johansson

Mantha-Backstrom-Wilson

AJF-Eller-Hathaway

Sheary-McMichael

Defensemen

Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Kempny-Schultz

Irwin

Goalies

Vanecek

Samsonov

