Blues Game Day: More COVID concerns

DENVER — Sheer chaos is the only way to describe the Blues’ situation entering Game 2 of tonight’s first-round playoff series with the Colorado Avalanche.

Less than an hour before the team took the ice for their morning skate at Ball Arena, general manager Doug Armstrong issued a statement regarding discrepancies in the NHL’s COVID testing.

“We have discovered discrepancies in COVID test results relating to multiple players,” Armstrong said in the statement. “We have been in touch with and are working with the league to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon.

“The league will provide a further update when we have more information.”

And then in a highly unusual move, Armstrong said neither coach Craig Berube nor any Blues players would be available to the media for Zoom interviews after the morning skate.

At the team’s morning skate, which actually began at 1 p.m. Central, among those not on the ice were goalie Jordan Binnington, forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz, and defenseman Marco Scandella.