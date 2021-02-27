Blues Game Day: More down time for Parayko, Schwartz

SAN JOSE, Calif. — For anyone expecting Colton Parayko or Jaden Schwartz back in the lineup soon, think again. Per coach Craig Berube, neither player has accompanied the Blues on their current road trip, which begins with a 9:30 p.m. (Central time) game Saturday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

It’s a six-game trip, ending right back here in San Jose on March 8, so both players will be out a while. Schwartz has missed six games already with a lower-body injury; Parayko has missed four games with a back injury. In theory, either player could join the team at some point in the trip but if they were close to playing, they’d be here already.

It’s possible that one or both players could be placed on long-term injured reserve, which would free up the cap space for Vladimir Tarasenko to return to the lineup. Not only is Tarasenko on the trip there’s a “good chance” he could play at some point in the trip Berube said Friday before the team left St. Louis.

Tarasenko took part in the morning skate Saturday at SAP Center, but will not play tonight.