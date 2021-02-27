Blues Game Day: More down time for Parayko, Schwartz

SAN JOSE, Calif. — For anyone expecting Colton Parayko or Jaden Schwartz back in the lineup soon, think again. Per coach Craig Berube, neither player has accompanied the Blues on their current road trip, which begins with a 9:30 p.m. (Central time) game Saturday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.
It’s a six-game trip, ending right back here in San Jose on March 8, so both players will be out a while. Schwartz has missed six games already with a lower-body injury; Parayko has missed four games with a back injury. In theory, either player could join the team at some point in the trip but if they were close to playing, they’d be here already.
It’s possible that one or both players could be placed on long-term injured reserve, which would free up the cap space for Vladimir Tarasenko to return to the lineup. Not only is Tarasenko on the trip there’s a “good chance” he could play at some point in the trip Berube said Friday before the team left St. Louis.
Tarasenko took part in the morning skate Saturday at SAP Center, but will not play tonight.
Meanwhile, Tyler Bozak is on this trip, which could be an indication he intends on getting back on the ice at some point. Bozak, out since Jan. 26 with an apparent concussion, skated twice earlier this week but has since pulled back with Berube saying Bozak didn’t feel ready.
Bozak did not take part in the morning skate Saturday.
WALKER’S TURN
After a week of self-quarantine and daily tests for COVID-19, Utica Comets call-up Nathan Walker is cleared to play. . . .and is playing tonight.
The first player from Australia to play in the NHL gets some valuable real estate as well: he’s on a line with David Perron and Brayden Schenn.
“Walker will be in tonight,” Berube said. “He provides energy. He’s a good skater and he gets on the forecheck. He’s a scorer down in the American League _ he has the ability to score. He’s an all-around player in the American League and up here I think he can really get on the forecheck. He’ll play physical, get to the net.
“Hopefully, maybe get a dirty goal around the net for us.”
After getting called up just before Thanksgiving last season, Walker played in five games with one goal and one assist. In three of those games, he was on a line with Schenn, so there is at least a degree of familiarity there, which factored into Berube’s line decision for tonight.
“It’s part of it,” Berube said. “We had him there before. We switched our lines a little bit here, so he should fit well with those two guys tonight.”
POWER PLAY SHUFFLE
In the never-ending search for production on the power play (8-for-62), Berube has shifted not only his units, but where the players are stationed on those units:
Power Play 1: Torey Krug, Ryan O’Reilly, Perron, Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist
Power Play 2: Justin Faulk, Vince Dunn, Mike Hoffman, Jordan Kyrou, Zach Sanford
During the morning skate, O’Reilly was place on a wing instead of his usual “bumper” spot in the middle.
JAWS 5
Devan Dubnyk gets the start in goal Saturday night for San Jose. He’s 13-16-3 against St. Louis over his career, with a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896. His 16 career losses against the Blues ties for the most against any team (with Colorado).
He was in goal for both of the 5-4 games earlier this season involving St. Louis and San Jose, a 5-4 Blues win on Jan. 18 and a 5-4 Blues loss on Feb. 20.
After missing four games with a groin injury, San Jose’s star defenseman, Erik Karlsson, could play tonight.
“As of right now, it feels like it’s not going to be a further issue,” Karlsson told reporters via the San Jose Mercury News. “Obviously, we’re going to have to see how it progresses here over the next couple of days and weeks, but as of right now it feels like we made a good decision (to sit for four games), and we caught it at a spot where it shouldn’t turn into something like the last one.”
Karlsson needed surgery at the end of the 2018-19 season for a lingering groin injury.
Another defenseman, Radim Simek, is expected to return tonight after missing four games with an upper-body injury.
KHL Kapers
The Kontinental Hockey League ended its regular season Saturday. Two Blues prospects, Klim Kostin and Alexei Toropchenko, played in the KHL this season as the Blues scrambled for places to find games for their prospects.
Kostin, 21, finished the regular season with seven goals and 11 assists in 43 games for Avangard Omsk and was plus-11. His production and his playing time surged late in the season. For the season, he averaged 12 minutes 47 seconds of ice time. Avangard Omsk qualified for the playoffs, which begin this coming week, so he has more hockey ahead of him in Russia.
Toropchenko, also 21, finished with seven goals and four assists and was minus-11. Playing for a lesser team than Kostin — Kunlun Red Star — Toropchenko averaged 15:46 of ice time. Red Star did not qualify for the playoffs, so Toropchenko’s season is done unless the Blues tr to bring him over to Utica, their affiliate in the AHL (that they’re sharing with the Vancouver Canucks this season).
Dmitrij Jaskin, who played 266 regular-season games for the Blues over parts of six seasons, finished with a KHL-leading 38 goals playing for Dynamo Moscow. He was KHL MVP last season, when he scored 31 goals, which was second-best in the league. Besides the 38 goals, Jaskin also had 22 assists, giving him 60 points in 59 games.
St. Louis product Chris Wideman led all KHL defensemen in points this season with 41 on nine goals and 32 assists in 59 games for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. Wideman played his high school hockey at Chaminade College Prep.
PROJECTED BLUES’ LINEUP
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Kyrou
Walker-Schenn-Perron
Blais-Sundqvist-Hoffman
Clifford-de la Rose-MacEachern
Defensemen
Scandella-Faulk
Krug-Mikkola
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
SHARKS’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Kane-Couture-LaBanc
Balcers-Gambrell-Meier
Leonard-Marleau-Donato
Gregor-Chmelevski-Nieto
Defensemen
Ferraro-Burns