Blues Game Day: No Tarasenko - and no Krug - tonight against Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. _ Vladimir Tarasenko and Torey Krug are out of the lineup for the Blues tonight against the Minnesota Wild.
Tarasenko’s absence isn’t much of a surprise considering he missed Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury.
Krug’s was – at least to a degree. He has missed a couple of practices recently in what coach Craig Berube called “maintenance” days. But Krug didn’t take part in Saturday’s morning skate at Xcel Energy Center and Berube said afterwards that he would not play tonight.
Tarasenko was the first Blues players on the ice late Saturday morning, testing out the injury. But he before the skate had ended – during the team’s power play work, in fact, a place where Tarasenko plays on the first unit. Berube said Tarasenko remains day-to-day.
Krug had played in all 48 games this season, and has been piling up the assists lately – particularly on the power play. He has 10 assists in his past 10 games, including two in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota.
“Whether the points are showing up or not, it’s about just finding the right groove and trying to help the team win games,” Krug said after that game. “I’ve been on the right side of a lot of good players putting the puck in the back of the net lately. So whatever happens down the stretch, it doesn’t matter who’s getting rewarded with points.”
Berube said Krug is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and said the current ailment is unrelated to what had kept him out of earlier practices.
“It’s not the same thing, but he’s gonna be fine,” Berube said.
Based on line rushes Saturday morning, Jake Walman – a healthy scratch Thursday – will take Krug’s place in the lineup and will be paired with Colton Parayko.
“It’s tough,” Berube said. “Both of them (Tarasenko and Krug) I thought were playing well. And contributing on the power play, and obviously just playing good hockey all around. But we got guys that can come in and fill in and do the job. That’s part of it all, we’ve had injuries all year, so it’s really no different.
Sammy Blais, who scored a goal Thursday replacing Tarasenko on the Jaden Schwartz-Tyler Bozak line, is expected to be in that spot again tonight.
“They’re two really good players,” Blais said. “I knew last game, just right before the game, that I was gonna play with them. I think we played pretty good. I’m just happy with the opportunity. I just play my game and it doesn’t matter with who I play.”
POWER PLAY CHANGES
Without Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn once again will play the down-low spot on the first power play unit; Schenn did so Thursday. But who runs the all-important point on that unit with Krug sidelined?
Based on the morning skate, it will be Justin Faulk - who hasn’t gotten much work on the power play lately. Over the Blues’ past 10 games, he didn’t play at all in five games on the power play, and played 47 seconds or less in five others.
Here’s how the power play lined up Saturday morning:
PPI: Faulk-Perron-Hoffman-O’Reilly-Schenn.
PPII: Parayko-Thomas-Bozak-Schwartz-Kyrou.
The Blues’ power play has moved all the way up to eighth in the league, at 22.3 percent. The team has scored at least one power play goal in a season-high nine consecutive games, going 11-for-25 (44 percent) in that stretch.
But it will be without three regulars tonight in Krug, Tarasenko and Vince Dunn, who did not make this trip due to an upper-body injury.
WILD 6
After Minnesota’s late push Thursday, scoring three third period goals to force overtime, the Blues can expect the Wild to come out hard Saturday. The Wild usually do anyway – they rank first in the NHL in goal differential in the opening period at plus-21.
“They’ve played the same way all year,” Berube said. “I don’t expect anything different tonight. They’re gonna come at us hard on the forecheck like they always do, and it’s gonna be tight and tough hockey.
“They’re physical. They possess the puck pretty well in the offensive zone. So they make you work for everything. It’s gonna be a hard-working game again tonight.”
Rookie Kaapo Kahkonen is in goal tonight for the Wild; in his only prior appearance against the Blues, he gave up nine goals on April 9.
BOZAK’S SHORTY
Somewhat lost in the shuffle of Thursday’s Ryan O’Reilly heroics, a shorthanded goal by Bozak was key in the team’s quick start in its overtime victory.
Bozak stole the puck from Jared Spurgeon just outside the Minnesota blueline, then raced down the ice on a breakaway for the goal, which staked the Blues to a 2-0 lead in the second period.
“I just saw the puck come out of the zone there, and tried to jump on him just to put some pressure on him,” Bozak said. “I was able to get the puck by him and get in a footrace, which usually is not my forte’ but it worked out well there.
“Got in and just tried to make a play on the goalie and luckily it went in.”
It was Bozak’s second shorthanded goal of the season; the first came March 19 in San Jose.
Bozak has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last nine games.
PROJECTED BLUES’ LINEUP
Forwards
Schenn-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Bozak-Blais
Hoffman-Thomas-Kyrou
Clifford-Barbashev-Sanford
Defensemen
Scandella-Faulk
Walman-Parayko
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
PROJECTED WILD LINEUP
Forwards
Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno
Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello
Fiala-Rask-Johansson
Parise-Sturm-Bonino
Defensemen
Suter-Spurgeon
Brodin-Dumba
Soucy-Cole
Goalie
Kahkonen
BLUE NOTES
David Perron has only one goal in his last 12 games, but 11 assists. He has a team-high 34 assists for the season, which already is the fourth-highest total of his career.
Returning to the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury, Parayko logged 24:47 of ice time Thursday – his highest total since Jan. 26 against Vegas (26:51).
Blais has four goals and three assists in his last 10 games; for the season, he’s achieved career highs in goals (seven) and points (14).
on power play units.