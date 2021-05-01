Blues Game Day: No Tarasenko - and no Krug - tonight against Wild

“They’re physical. They possess the puck pretty well in the offensive zone. So they make you work for everything. It’s gonna be a hard-working game again tonight.”

Rookie Kaapo Kahkonen is in goal tonight for the Wild; in his only prior appearance against the Blues, he gave up nine goals on April 9.

BOZAK’S SHORTY

Somewhat lost in the shuffle of Thursday’s Ryan O’Reilly heroics, a shorthanded goal by Bozak was key in the team’s quick start in its overtime victory.

Bozak stole the puck from Jared Spurgeon just outside the Minnesota blueline, then raced down the ice on a breakaway for the goal, which staked the Blues to a 2-0 lead in the second period.

“I just saw the puck come out of the zone there, and tried to jump on him just to put some pressure on him,” Bozak said. “I was able to get the puck by him and get in a footrace, which usually is not my forte’ but it worked out well there.

“Got in and just tried to make a play on the goalie and luckily it went in.”

It was Bozak’s second shorthanded goal of the season; the first came March 19 in San Jose.