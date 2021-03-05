Blues Game Day: No Vladi Tonight

LOS ANGELES — For those who had “Friday night vs. Kings” in the Vladimir Tarasenko pool, sorry about that. You’re out of the running.

Tarasenko’s eagerly-awaited return isn’t happening in tonight’s 8 o’clock (Central) puck drop at Staple Center.

“Not tonight,” coach Craig Berube said. “No.”

But Berube said there has been a date in mind all along for Tarasenko’s return. Not that he’s sharing it.

“It’s not to give out to anybody,” he said. “It’s an in-house thing.’

However, Berube has said on at least a couple of occasions recently that the plan is to have Tarasenko play at some point on this six-game trip through California. Well, there’s only two games left on this trip: Saturday against the Kings and Monday in San Jose against the Sharks.

“Whenever that day comes. . .we’re ready for him to come back,” center Brayden Schenn said. “Obviously we know what he can do and what he can bring to our lineup. He can really put us to that next level, just how teams defend him or people are aware of him when he’s on the ice.