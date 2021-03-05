Blues Game Day: No Vladi Tonight

LOS ANGELES — For those who had “Friday night vs. Kings” in the Vladimir Tarasenko pool, sorry about that. You’re out of the running.
Tarasenko’s eagerly-awaited return isn’t happening in tonight’s 8 o’clock (Central) puck drop at Staple Center.
“Not tonight,” coach Craig Berube said. “No.”
But Berube said there has been a date in mind all along for Tarasenko’s return. Not that he’s sharing it.
“It’s not to give out to anybody,” he said. “It’s an in-house thing.’
However, Berube has said on at least a couple of occasions recently that the plan is to have Tarasenko play at some point on this six-game trip through California. Well, there’s only two games left on this trip: Saturday against the Kings and Monday in San Jose against the Sharks.
“Whenever that day comes. . .we’re ready for him to come back,” center Brayden Schenn said. “Obviously we know what he can do and what he can bring to our lineup. He can really put us to that next level, just how teams defend him or people are aware of him when he’s on the ice.
“He’s able to change a game with a flick of the wrist. He has one of the best shots in the game. We’re looking forward to having him back. We know it’s gonna take time. He hasn’t played a whole lot of hockey in the past year, so we gotta be patient with him and help him.
“At the same time, he’s an elite talent and I’m sure it won’t take him too, too long to find his game.”
KINGS 5
The tight Los Angeles defense put the Blues in a goal-scoring funk just a week ago in St. Louis, winning a two-game set by scores of 3-0 and 2-1. It took an Oskar Sundqvist goal with 1 minute 46 seconds for the Blues to avoid a second shutout.
“They’re stingy defensively,” Schenn said. “They’re tight in the neutral zone. They sit back and play that 1-3-1 or 1-4, whatever you call it. I think the main part is just not get frustrated.
“That’s obviously their key to playing teams — they’re trying to play a defense that can frustrate you and keep the score low and try to capitalize on their opportunities.”
The best way to attack that defense maybe be dump-and-chase hockey.
“I think the huge key tonight is the forecheck,” Schenn said. “Obviously, you’re gonna have to dump a lot of pucks, so that means the forecheck has gotta be good tonight, using all five guys to sustain offense and zone pressure.”
In the 3-0 game on Feb. 22, the Blues had 31 shots on goal but were kept to the outside for the most part. (LA’s third goal was an empty-netter in that contest.)
In the 2-1 game two days later, the Blues had 36 shots on goal and much better chances but Calvin Petersen was very good in goal for the Kings.
“I don’t know if we change a ton,” Berube said. “We had a lot of opportunities. Their goalies played well. Maybe we didn’t execute the shooting good enough, maybe get a little bit more net-front and create some rebounds, and some goals around there would help.
“But I don’t think we have to change a whole lot. In two games at home, we just weren’t scoring at the time and gave up two goals in each game and lost. So they were pretty tight games; it’s gonna be tight again tonight the way they play. We gotta execute on our opportunities tonight.”
The Kings are among the NHL’s best on special teams, ranking 10th on the power play (25.0 percent) and sixth on the penalty kill (83.6 percent).
“We gotta be disciplined and stay out of the box,” Berube said. “But penalties are called so we gotta do the job on both sides of it tonight.”
HUSSO’S UP
As the Blues approach the midpoint of their condensed 56-game schedule, they play on back-to-back days on six consecutive weekends and in eight of the last 10 weekends over the remainder of the regular season.
So look for more of backup goalie Ville Husso, starting with tonight’s contest against the Kings. Any reason for Husso starting tonight and Binnington on Saturday?
“It’s just the plan,” Berube said. “We gotta use both goalies.”
This will be Husso’s sixth start of the season, and his second in five days. He made his first NHL start against the Kings on Jan. 24 in St. Louis, with LA posting a 6-3 victory. (The sixth Kings goal was an empty-netter).
REINFORCEMENTS
The Blues have some fresh bodies on hand in taxi squad additions Sam Anas, a forward, and Steven Santini, a defenseman. Both have been quarantining in Los Angeles since being called up from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League a week ago.
They took the ice Friday after the Blues’ main group was wrapping up its morning skate here. According to Berube, it marked the first time they were able to get on the ice since arriving in LA.
“It’s unfortunate that they got here and they couldn’t skate,” Berube said. “I don’t get it, but whatever. It doesn’t matter. We gotta get ‘em going here and get ‘em skating.”
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Kyrou
Walker-Schenn-Perron
Blais-Sundqvist-Hoffman
Clifford-Joshua-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Husso
KINGS’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Iafallo-Kopitar-Brown
Athanasiou-Vilardi-Carter
Kempe-Kupari-Moore
Grundstrom-Lizotte-Luff
Defensemen
Anderson-Doughty
Bjornfot-Roy
Maatta-Walker
Goalie
Petersen
BLUE NOTES
Despite their recent struggles in St. Louis, the Blues have won four of their last five in LA, outscoring the Kings 21-8 in those games.
— The Blues lead the NHL is road scoring this season, averaging 3.82 goals per game.
— Overall this season, three is pretty much the magic number for the Blues on offense. They are 13-3-1 when scoring at least three goals in a game.
— Dustin Brown, one of the holdovers from the Kings’ Stanley Cup championship teams of 2012 and 2014, has four goals in five games against the Blues this season.