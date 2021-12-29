Blues Game Day: Perron, Kyrou, Thomas back for Edmonton game

Jordan Kyrou, David Perron and Robert Thomas are all back in the lineup tonight against Edmonton, Blues coach Craig Berube confirmed after an optional morning skate Wednesday at Enterprise Center.
Oskar Sundqvist is not.
So it’s not a case of the “gang’s all here” against the high-scoring Oilers; just some of the gang.
“We’re bringing back a lot of skill in our lineup, for sure,” Berube said. “Power play. All the situational stuff from an offensive standpoint. You’re bringing back a lot of goals and points in the lineup. So looking at it from that standpoint, that’s a real good thing.
“But we can’t lose our focus on the work ethic and the type of game we need to play.”
The Blues made all sorts of moves to get under the salary cap and take advantage of the new COVID roster exception rules. It included removing Thomas from injured reserve (as well as defenseman Jake Walman). And also removing David Perron from long-term injured reserve and placing him on the active roster as well.
But Sundqvist, although no longer technically on the COVID list – he practiced Tuesday and Wednesday morning – is not yet ready to play.
That leaves the Blues with only 11 available forwards tonight, although Berube said there is help “coming up” to the Blues – he didn’t say who. Otherwise, the Blues could go back to 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Walman in as the seventh defenseman.
The NHL changed the quarantine time Wednesday to five days (instead of the previous 10 days) under certain conditions for players on the COVID list. In theory, that would make Ivan Barbashev eligible for tonight’s game since he went on the COVID list Dec. 23.
But Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch that Barbashev would not be available against the Oilers.
Neal back at practice
Veteran forward James Neal, surprisingly, was back on the ice for the morning skate. He remains on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury – he has been out since Nov. 24. But somehow he’s no longer on the COVID list, where he had been placed along with Robert Bortuzzo and Dakota Joshua on Dec. 26.
When asked it Neal was a false positive, Berube replied: “I don’t know what that is. Call the league about that. I really don’t know what it’s called. All I know is he’s back on the ice.”
Blues acquire Bitten
The Blues have traded forward Nolan Stevens to the Minnesota Wild for forward Will Bitten. A fifth-round draft pick by the Blues in the 2016 draft, Stevens never appeared in a game for the Blues, spending parts of four seasons with the team’s various AHL affiliates over that time. Stevens, 25, had three goals and nine assists in 20 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds this season.
Bitten, 23, was a third-round draft pick by Montreal in 2016, but has spent parts of four seasons with Minnesota’s AHL affiliate – the Iowa Wild. Bitten had three goals and five assists in 23 games for Iowa this season, and will report to Springfield.
Loof suspended
Defenseman Leo Loof, a third-round pick by the Blues in the 2020 draft, has been suspended one game for a hit to the head of Slovakia defenseman Simon Nemec in Monday’s game in the World Junior
Projected Blues lineup
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Perron
Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko
Brown-Bozak-Kyrou
Kostin-Walker
Defensemen
Mikkola-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Perunovich
Walman
Goalie
Binnington