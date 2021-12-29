Blues Game Day: Perron, Kyrou, Thomas back for Edmonton game

Jordan Kyrou, David Perron and Robert Thomas are all back in the lineup tonight against Edmonton, Blues coach Craig Berube confirmed after an optional morning skate Wednesday at Enterprise Center.

Oskar Sundqvist is not.

So it’s not a case of the “gang’s all here” against the high-scoring Oilers; just some of the gang.

“We’re bringing back a lot of skill in our lineup, for sure,” Berube said. “Power play. All the situational stuff from an offensive standpoint. You’re bringing back a lot of goals and points in the lineup. So looking at it from that standpoint, that’s a real good thing.

“But we can’t lose our focus on the work ethic and the type of game we need to play.”

The Blues made all sorts of moves to get under the salary cap and take advantage of the new COVID roster exception rules. It included removing Thomas from injured reserve (as well as defenseman Jake Walman). And also removing David Perron from long-term injured reserve and placing him on the active roster as well.

But Sundqvist, although no longer technically on the COVID list – he practiced Tuesday and Wednesday morning – is not yet ready to play.