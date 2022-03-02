Blues Game Day: Rangers game will be a measuring stick

NEW YORK – After playing eight of their last nine games against teams currently out of playoff position, the Blues return to the high-rent district Wednesday against the high-flying New York Rangers.

If nothing else, this will be an early March measuring stick for a Blues team that is on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1).

“They’re a good team. They’ve been playing well,” Blues defenseman Justin Faulk said. “They got a lot of high-end talent on that team, for sure. I don’t know what’s different from maybe the year past. I know they got a new coach (Gerard Gallant) and a couple new players, but they got a lot of skill up front. It’s gonna be a tough test.”

Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad all are elite forwards. On defense, Adam Fox is the reigning Norris Trophy winner.

“I always challenge our team to get up for this kind of a game,” coach Craig Berube said. “I think these guys have lost two in a row and they’re gonna be a very hungry hockey team. And if we’re not highly competitive right away in the game, we’re gonna be on our heels and that’s what we don’t need.”

The last thing Berube wants against the Rangers is a track meet style of game.

“We gotta play a working game tonight, we gotta forecheck hard,” he said. “We gotta get on their D-corps and force turnovers. If we want to play a rush game and a back-and-forth game we could be in trouble because they got some real high-end players that are very good off the rush.”

Husso vs. Shesterkin

That’s the expected matchup. New York’s Igor Shesterkin is tied of the NHL in goals-against average (1.95) and leads the league in save percentage (.941).

“He’s very athletic for sure,” Berube said of Shesterkin. “And he looks very calm and cool to me when I watch tape. He moves side to side so well and he’s big. And he’s got a great glove hand.

The Blues’ Ville Husso is tied for third in GAA (2.03) and second in save percentage (.935).

As for his use of goalies, Berube said: “We talked about these two months coming up here that you need both goalies, and there’s gonna be a lot of rotation because of the games. I believe that’s the way to go.”

Kostin out, Joshua in

Dakota Joshua is in on the fourth line Wednesday against the Rangers; Klim Kostin is out. This marks only the third time all season that Kostin will be a healthy scratch. He has committed some unwise penalties lately, including an offensive zone hooking penalty Friday against Buffalo that led to a game-tying power play goal by Tage Thompson.

“The penalties, for sure (are an issue),” Berube said. “I mean, they’re needless penalties at the wrong time and they’re not physical penalties.”

Otherwise, here’s what Berube said he wants to see from Kostin: “Just more assertiveness. I’m not sure

all the time exactly what we’re gonna get. He just has to be more predictable. And I’d like to see him just

be a harder player to play against. Forecheck and physical play. Going to the net. Things like that.

“He’s done some good things though. Don’t get me wrong. He’s come a long way. I think tonight, I just went with Dak. It wasn’t what Kostin did last game or anything like that. I went with Dak tonight, that’s all.”

Sundqvist returns

After missing Sunday’s game in Chicago due to a bone bruise and some scar tissue issues in his surgically-repaired knee, Oskar Sundqvist is back in the lineup against the Rangers.

“It’s better now,” Sundqvist. “It’s a little setback, but it’s good to be back.

“We’re not sure what really triggered it. We think it was from an earlier game, we think mostly it was from the Ottawa game (Feb. 15) and then it’s been just lingering.”

During his off-ice warmup routine prior to the Chicago game, Sundqvist said he didn’t have any power in that leg. “Then it’s not worth going out and skating along with one leg basically,” Sundqvist said.

Goalie prospect signs

Goalie Will Cranley, a sixth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2020, has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team.

Cranley currently is playing juniors in the Ontario Hockey League for the Ottawa 67’s and will finish out the season with them. His numbers aren’t good: 11-19-2 with a 3.84 goals-against record and a .872 save percentage. But Cranley, who turned 20 last week, is playing for a team that isn’t all that good.

“He’s not on a very good team, but at the same time that means he’s getting more shots and facing a lot of rubber in the games,” Tim Taylor, the Blues director of player of development, said earlier this season. “Which obviously is better for a goalie. You’d like to see that.

“The thing is, when you’re getting so many shots, and you lose (nearly) every night, as a goalie, mentally you’re getting strong. I think this is really gonna help him to further his development.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Kyrou-Schenn-Barbashev

Joshua-Bozak-Sundqvist

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Walman-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Expected power play

PP1: Faulk-Perron-Kyrou-O’Reilly-Schenn

PP2: Krug-Tarasenko-Thomas-Barbashev-Buchnevich

(Saad rotated in with Barbashev during Wednesday’s morning skate.)

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.