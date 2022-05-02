Blues Game Day: Ready or not, it's Husso's net toniight

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On a Blues club loaded with playoff experience, only two players in the lineup tonight at Xcel Energy Center will be making their postseason debuts.

One is fourth-liner Alexei Toropchenko.

The other just happens to be the starting goalie, Ville Husso. What has coach Craig Berube seen that tells him Husso’s ready for the big stage?

“Well, that’s a hard question to answer,” Berube said. “Listen, he’s played in some real big games for us this year and he’s done a great job.

“He’s gotten better and better as the year went along. He’s been consistent all year, and he’s just got to go and do what he’s done. Nothing really changes. I know it’s the playoffs, but he just has to go play his game and do what he’s done.”

What he’s done is go 5-0-0 against the Minnesota Wild during his brief NHL career, including a pair of overtime wins last month. Besides, Berube and the Blues have done it before with a goalie who was new to the Stanley Cup playoffs. That would be Jordan Binnington, of course, who came out of nowhere to help the Blues win the Cup in 2018-19.

“We don’t really look in the past on that,” Berube said. “That’s in the past. I think you go on what you’re feeling now more than anything.

“Yeah, Binner was an inexperienced goalie back then, too, and came in and did a great job for us. But again, it’s about the team. It’s not about one player. We need a real team effort here, obviously, to be successful and that’s what we’re going off of. It’s about the team.”

Husso has a calm demeanor, which you’d think would help him handle the pressure of starting his first playoff game against one of the league’s highest-scoring teams.

“Just a calm guy,” defenseman Justin Faulk said. “That’s probably the trait that I can give. Nothing seems to faze him too much. On and off the ice it’s the same demeanor. I wouldn’t expect anything different from him tonight.”

When asked if he’s ever seen Husso excited, or loud or yelling, Faulk replied: “I mean, for his level of excitement, yeah. Maybe not the level of like David Perron. But not many people do get to that level.”

The other goalie

After facing Cam Talbot in all three regular-season games, the Blues will face Marc-Andre Fleury in goal in Monday’s 8:30 p.m. start. But it’s not like they’re strangers with Fleury. They’ve played him three times this season while he was with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Over his career, Fleury has faced the Blues 23 times in the regular season, and is 9-12-2 in those games.

He has played in 162 playoff games over his career, compared to – that’s right – Husso’s zero playoff games.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Berube said. “I can’t tell you how we’re going to fare against him. We’ve went against Fleury a lot over different teams - Vegas and things like that.

“He’s a great goalie, he’s been around a long time, he’s won, He’s a competitor. You’re going to have to be highly competitive out there to get goals past him.

“We’re going to have to go to the paint. It’s important this time of year. To score goals, you’ve got to go to the hard areas, you’ve got to go to the paint. It’s like any other goalie.”

Scandella out

Even though he took part in Monday’s morning skate and practiced Sunday in St. Louis, veteran defenseman Marco Scandella isn’t quite ready to play after sustaining a lower-body injury last Tuesday in Colorado. He will not be in the lineup tonight, Berube said.

He will be replaced by Niko Mikkola, who has played 54 games this season but only four of the last 17 contests dating back to March 30.

“He’s got experience from last year (in the playoffs),” Berube said. “He’s a big guy and we’re going to need some size back there with Scandy out. They’re a hard forechecking team, physical team.”

Size and physicality tipped the scales in Mikkola’s favor over Calle Rosen, who has played more than Mikkola lately but is a little nicked up himself.

“Yeah, it’s the best part of his game,” Berube said, referring to Mikkola’s physical style of play. “And his aggressiveness, closing out plays on people.”

Mikkola will join Robert Bortuzzo on the third pairing – they were paired together only nine times together over the course of the regular season.

Without Scandella available to be paired with Colton Parayko, Berube is moving Nick Leddy to that spot and reuniting Torey Krug with Justin Faulk.

“Leddy and Parayko played quite a bit when (Leddy) first got here,” Berube said. “Leddy has got a ton of playoff experience. Colton does, too. . . .I think you’ve got two guys that are pretty good puck-movers and pretty composed back there.

“Krug and Faulk have been a great pair all year. Krugger went down with an injury and we changed the pairs a bit, but they’ve been pretty steady all year for us. From an offensive standpoint, they’ve got great plus-minuses, both of them, so they’ve done a great job defensively, too.”

Even matchup?

Count Minnesota coach Dean Evason among those who sees an evenly-matched series. With one exception: the Blues have a lot more playoff experience than the Wild.

“You look at on paper our groups - very similar teams, very similar line combinations,” Evason said. “D pairs. It's been close. The difference is a lot of those guys have won Stanley Cups. They know what it takes. We've got to get our noses in there and figure out what it takes very early as well.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Bozak-Walker

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Projected Wild lineup

Forwards

Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello

Fiala-Gaudreau-Boldy

Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno

Deslauriers-Jost-Duhaime

Defensemen

Middleton-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Merrill-Kulikov

Goalie

Fleury

