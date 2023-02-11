For the first time in 12 days, the Blues will play a game when they host the Coyotes on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

And they’ll do so as a (mostly) healthy unit for the first time since Dec. 19.

Forwards Ryan O’Reilly (broken foot), Pavel Buchnevich (ankle infection) and Robert Thomas (lower-body) will all return to the lineup against the Coyotes on Saturday night. It is the first time in almost two months that the Blues have had O’Reilly, Buchnevich, Thomas, Torey Krug and Jordan Kyrou available in the same game.

The Blues formally activated O’Reilly and Buchnevich from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

“A very good feeling,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “Having the captain back, in practice the last couple days, the intensity level goes up and the excitement. And Buchy, too, obviously. Having those guys back really drives up things.”

O’Reilly missed the last 14 games after blocking a shot during a loss to Minnesota on Dec. 31. He began skating this week, and joined Blues practice on Thursday.

The St. Louis captain has 10 goals and six assists this season.

“You want to help out, you want to be a part of it and it’s tough,” O’Reilly said. “Especially watching games on the road, you don’t know what’s going on in the room or on the bench or stuff like that. You feel pretty removed. To be back around the guys and feel part of it again, feel like you can contribute again.”

O’Reilly’s return to action will be monitored around the league by contending teams as he remains a top trade target given his expiring contract and the Blues’ position in the Western Conference standings.

“For myself, I didn’t really like my game and the way I was playing,” O’Reilly said. “Being able to watch and being removed from that, you kind of see how important it is just to be able to compete. This injury has helped me realize that hey, it’s a privilege to play and compete, and need to start enjoying that part first and build my game from there.”

Buchnevich missed the final four games before the All-Star break with an ankle infection, whose origin dates back to November.

Buchnevich said that he was initially injured on Nov. 21 against Anaheim when he was hit by a puck that required stitches. Then the wound got infected on Dec. 5 when the Blues played the Rangers, and Buchnevich missed the next four games as he leg was “super swollen,” he said. It flared up again when the Blues played the Blackhawks on Jan. 21.

Buchnevich was able to use the All-Star break and bye week to help his ankle heal a little bit.

“Basically three months I play with it, so basically nothing can change from here,” Buchnevich said. “But last three months I’ve never been healthy.”

During practice this week, Buchnevich has tried three different pairs of skates to help alleviate the pain, including some where the boot has been cut lower so that his ankle is bothered less.

“Try to figure out what’s the best way to get less pain,” Buchnevich said. “It’s healing but still I when I go to skate, I have discomfort.”

Thomas missed two games before the break after he was hit in the groin by a Torey Krug shot on Jan. 26 in Arizona.

The only remaining injured Blues are Marco Scandella (right hip surgery) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder). Both have been practicing regularly with the Blues.

“For a while, it was crazy,” O’Reilly said. “There wasn’t a table in the training room not filled. It’s nice, we’re getting healthy and getting back. We’ve still got a chance.”

Change of scenery

The Blues held morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights instead of Enterprise Center, which has been the norm. Berube said he was “just changing it up.”

“I did it before a couple years ago,” Berube said. “Our home record is not very good, just switching it up. I enjoy practicing down here more. I like the energy here better than Enterprise.”

The Blues were greeted by an audience of cheering children, about two dozen who cheered when every player stepped on the ice and rejoiced whenever a puck went into the net.

“We had a full gallery of kids out there just going nuts when we touched the ice, which is nice. Get some excitement and energy for sure. But it is weird. You’re not in your normal game gear down there. Sometimes a change of scenery is good.”

The Blues are 10-12-2 at home this season, and 13-13-1 on the road.

Sammy Blais gets a shot

Forward Sammy Blais, acquired from the Rangers in the Vladimir Tarasenko trade on Thursday, will play on the second power play unit on the left flank. He’s joined by Brandon Saad, Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev and Justin Faulk on the second unit.

“Get him going, give him a role a little bit,” Berube said. “He’s got a good shot, he’s got good puck skills. I like him going downhill there, and hopefully he can rip some pucks. Hope we get a couple. Get him going right away, get him in a good spot.”

Blais averaged 15 seconds per game on the power play with the Rangers this season and has one career power-play point: a goal for the Blues in 2017-18. Blais has not scored a goal (regardless of strength) in his last 56 regular-season games.

He will play on a line with Noel Acciari and Barbashev on Saturday night.

Taking on the Coyotes

Saturday will be the Blues’ second game against the Coyotes in the four games, following a 5-0 loss in Arizona on Jan. 26.

“I’ve got a bad taste, I’m sure the team does too,” Berube said. “It wasn’t a good day in a lot of ways, but that game doesn’t sit well with me at all.”

It was the first time the Blues were shut out since a 4-0 loss in Winnipeg on Oct. 24. The Coyotes will be playing their third game since the All-Star break and lost in overtime in Chicago on Friday night.

Projected Blues lineup vs. Arizona

Brandon Saad – Ryan O’Reilly – Pavel Buchnevich

Brayden Schenn – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Ivan Barbashev – Noel Acciari – Sammy Blais

Alexey Toropchenko – Nathan Walker – Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker – Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss

Scratches: Josh Leivo, Logan Brown, Robert Bortuzzo.

Long-term injured reserve: Scott Perunovich (shoulder), Marco Scandella (right hip).