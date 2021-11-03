Blues Game Day: Saad returns to action after COVID absence

Nonetheless, Berube said he will keep an eye on Saad tonight and monitor his minutes.

“I think that’ll be a big part of it for sure,” Berube said. “And I’ll go off how he looks, too. If I see him not having a lot of energy and things like that. So I’ll look for it.”

Players are tested for COVID every 72 hours; and Saad said he was surprised to see a positive test result.

“It’s something that I probably wouldn’t have thought anything of it, if it wasn’t the times we’re living in,” he said. “But you have a few symptoms, you might think it’s a cold, things like that. And then you see a positive test, so it’s a little bit shocking at the time. It’s nice to be through it now.”

Saad said his symptoms were “similar to a cold. I could go through the list. But you feel a little off, a little bit different. Nothing too extreme for me.”

With Saad in the lineup, rookie Jake Neighbours will be inactive for his second straight game. In another lineup change, Robert Bortuzzo returns to the lineup on defense with Niko Mikkola a healthy scratch

Kings, again

Hello again, and at the same time farewell to the Los Angeles Kings with tonight’s game.