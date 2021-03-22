Blues Game Day: Sanford back, and maybe Thomas, too

LAS VEGAS – Zach Sanford is back in the lineup tonight for the Blues, and Robert Thomas might be, too.
Tyler Bozak will miss his second consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. And Sammy Blais is a healthy scratch.
Yes, it was a newsy morning skate here at T-Mobile Arena as the Blues completed preparations for their 9 p.m. (Central) contest with the West Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.
Sanford spent a couple of extra nights in San Jose in self-isolation, but once he cleared the NHL’s COVID protocols, he zipped over to Vegas on Monday morning and arrived in time to skate.
He will be on the third line with Mike Hoffman and possibly Thomas, and also did some work on the second power play unit.
“It’s one of those crazy years and stuff happens, luckily it all got cleared up,” Sanford said.
Sanford was on the NHL’s COVID list for two days – Saturday and Sunday, missing Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Sharks.
“Just a false positive,” he said. “I had two (subsequent) negative tests and am good to go.
"I’d had it (COVID-19) in December, so I didn’t have to test for a little bit. And then two weeks after I started testing all of a sudden they say I tested positive.
"So I was a little confused and obviously frustrated with I had to miss a game and staying behind on the road. But like I said, things happen and it’s all sorted out now.:
Thomas, meanwhile, took part in the morning skate and alternated with Sanford getting reps on the power play. He has missed 19 games after suffering a broken when falling hard to the ice Feb. 6 against Arizona.
Berube said a while back that Thomas could play by the end of this trip, which concludes Thursday in Minnesota, and tonight could be the night.
“He’s possible tonight,” Berube said. “Yeah, he has (progressed). You know, just practicing today and the other day with us, doing things. He feels comfortable. So we’ll see how it goes.”
Berube said Bozak, who returned at the start of this trip last Wednesday against Los Angeles, will miss his second consecutive games. Bozak played against the Kings and then again Friday in San Jose – scoring a key goal against the Sharks.
But he missed Saturday’s game in San Jose and will be out tonight with an upper-body injury that Berube says is unrelated to the concussion that sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He was on the ice for Monday’s morning skate.
Blais’ play had perked up earlier this month with a four-game stretch that included a goal and two assists. But three so-so games followed, and he will be a healthy scratch tonight.
“I find he’s playing without any emotion out there,” Berube said. “When I say that I don’t want it to be taken in the wrong context. I don’t want penalties and running around and that kind of thing. But you gotta have emotion when you play the hockey game.
“You gotta be involved in all areas of the game. I find he’s a little bit disconnected right now in his play. And just not showing enough emotion, just not giving us enough. So sometimes a reset’s important for a player and that’s what I talked to him about today – having a ‘watch’ tonight. Watch the game and hopefully he finds some mojo back here again.
“He’s been a good player for us over the last couple years. I know it’s not always consistent with injuries and other things but we do need Sammy Blais. And we need him to be a good player for us.”
Blais was on the ice more than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the morning skate, working with other extras and taxi squad members. That group was joined for part of their session by Colton Parayko, doing some work as he continues his rehab and recovery from a back injury.
KNIGHTS 4
Tonight’s game is the makeup contest for the Jan. 28 contest postponed due to NHL COVID protocols involving members of the Vegas coaching staff and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, the former Blues captain. Thursday’s contest in Minnesota also is a makeup of a previously postponed game.
On the original schedule to open the season, the Blues had five open dates on their calendar from March 21-25.
After playing Sunday in Los Angeles, a 3-1 loss, Vegas had only a lightly-attending optional skate Monday morning. So it’s uncertain what their lineup will look like for the Blues except that Pietrangelo remains sidelined with what’s believed to be a hand/wrist injury.
Leading goal-scorer Max Pacioretty is expected to be out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. Robin Lehner is the expected starter in goal tonight. Lehner has faced the Blues only once this season, allowing four regulation goals in a 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Jan. 26 at T-Mobile.
Nine days ago in St. Louis, Vegas handed the Blues their second-most lopsided loss of the season – 5-1 – scoring four times in the third period.
“They’re a very good team, very well-balanced,” Berube said. “They move the puck well. Hang onto the puck very well and they work hard defensively. They don’t rest, they play a fast game. So we gotta make sure we’re doing a good job of defending – first and foremost – because they’re a very good rush team.”
“They have strong goaltending. We gotta work to get goals. We’re gonna have to get to the net.”
TIME CHANGES
The starting times of two Blues-Colorado games at Enterprise Center have been changed to accommodate national television on NBCSN.
The April 14 contest has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. Central (from 8 p.m.).
The April 20 contest has been pushed back to 8 p.m. Central (from 7 p.m.).
PRONGER CEREMONY POSTPONED
The Blues made official Monday what had been assumed for some time: They are postponing the jersey retirement ceremony of former defensemen Chris Pronger until next season.
The pre-pandemic plan was for a ceremony this season, but due to limited attendance allowed at Enterprise this season, the Blues will move the ceremony to the 2021-22 season. The organization will select a date once the ’21-22 schedule is released.
Pronger spent nine seasons with the Blues and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015. He will become the eighth Blue to have his jersey retired, joining Bernie Federko Bob Gassoff, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Barclay Plager, Bob Plager and Brian Sutter.
GOOD NEIGHBOURS
Forward Jake Neighbours, the Blues’ first-round pick (No. 26 overall) in the 2020 draft in October, had two assists and was plus-2 Sunday for the Edmonton Oil Kings in their 5-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels in the Western Hockey League.
The WHL didn’t begin play until late February due to the coronavirus pandemic. With no place to train or play, Neighbours took part in training camp with the Blues and was on their taxi squad early in the season. Neighbours, 18, has two goals and 10 assists in seven games this shortended season for the unbeaten Oil Kings (7-0-0) and is plus-11.
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Kyrou-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-Thomas/Joshua-Hoffman
Clifford-de la Rose-Walker
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington