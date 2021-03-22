Blues Game Day: Sanford back, and maybe Thomas, too

"So I was a little confused and obviously frustrated with I had to miss a game and staying behind on the road. But like I said, things happen and it’s all sorted out now.:

Thomas, meanwhile, took part in the morning skate and alternated with Sanford getting reps on the power play. He has missed 19 games after suffering a broken when falling hard to the ice Feb. 6 against Arizona.

Berube said a while back that Thomas could play by the end of this trip, which concludes Thursday in Minnesota, and tonight could be the night.

“He’s possible tonight,” Berube said. “Yeah, he has (progressed). You know, just practicing today and the other day with us, doing things. He feels comfortable. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Berube said Bozak, who returned at the start of this trip last Wednesday against Los Angeles, will miss his second consecutive games. Bozak played against the Kings and then again Friday in San Jose – scoring a key goal against the Sharks.

But he missed Saturday’s game in San Jose and will be out tonight with an upper-body injury that Berube says is unrelated to the concussion that sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He was on the ice for Monday’s morning skate.